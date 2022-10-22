Dodla Dairy : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

|
Date: 22 October 2022
The General Manager
The Manager
Department of Corporate Services
Listing Department
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchanges of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
"Exchange Plaza", 5th Floor,
Dalai Street, Fort
Plot No.C/1, G Block
Mumbai-400 001
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051.
Scrip Code : 543306
Scrip Code : DODLA
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Intimation of Q2 FY23 Results Conference Call with Analyst / Investors.
With reference to the above stated subject, we bring to your kind notice that pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, read with Schedule - III, an Analyst / Investors Conference Call on Q2 FY23 results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2022 is scheduled on Thursday, 27 October 2022 at 12:30 Hrs (IST).
In this connection, please find enclosed herewith the details of the investor call.
Thanking you,
Yours Faithfully,
For Dodla Dairy Limited
Surya Prakash M
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
is pleased to invite you to the
Q2FY23 Results Conference Call
of
Dodla Dairy Limited
Represented by
Mr. Sunil Reddy - Managing Director
Mr. Busireddy Venkata Krishna Reddy - CEO
Mr. Anjaneyulu Ganji - CFO
on
Thursday, October 27, 2022
at 12:30 hrs India Time
Diamond Pass registration link:
Copy this Link in your browser: Link
Call Co-ordinator
Mr. Manoj Menon, Head of Research: Phone: +91 22 6807 7209, e-mail:manoj.menon@icicisecurities.comMr. Aniruddha Joshi: Phone: +91 22 6807 7249, e-mail:aniruddha.joshi@icicisecurities.com
Mr. Pranjal Garg: Phone +91 22 6807 7650, e-mail:pranjal.garg@icicisecurities.com
For any clarification, please contact:
Mr. Rushad Kapadia: Phone: +91 22 6807 7334, e-mail: rushad.kapadia@icicisecurities.com
Ms. Divya Purohit: Phone: +91 22 6807 7454, e-mail:divya.purohit@icicisecurities.comMs. Seema Sehgal: Phone: +91 11 4221 8511, e-mail:seema.sehgal@icicisecurities.com