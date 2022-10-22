Advanced search
    543306   INE021O01019

DODLA DAIRY LIMITED

(543306)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
509.80 INR   -1.26%
08/03Dodla Dairy's Consolidated Net Profit Declines in Fiscal Q1
MT
08/02Dodla Dairy Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/28ICRA Keeps AA- Rating on Dodla Dairy's Bank Financing; Outlook Stable
MT
Dodla Dairy : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

10/22/2022
Date: 22 October 2022

The General Manager

The Manager

Department of Corporate Services

Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchanges of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

"Exchange Plaza", 5th Floor,

Dalai Street, Fort

Plot No.C/1, G Block

Mumbai-400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051.

Scrip Code : 543306

Scrip Code : DODLA

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Q2 FY23 Results Conference Call with Analyst / Investors.

With reference to the above stated subject, we bring to your kind notice that pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, read with Schedule - III, an Analyst / Investors Conference Call on Q2 FY23 results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2022 is scheduled on Thursday, 27 October 2022 at 12:30 Hrs (IST).

In this connection, please find enclosed herewith the details of the investor call.

Thanking you,

Yours Faithfully,

For Dodla Dairy Limited

Surya Prakash M

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

is pleased to invite you to the

Q2FY23 Results Conference Call

of

Dodla Dairy Limited

Represented by

Mr. Sunil Reddy - Managing Director

Mr. Busireddy Venkata Krishna Reddy - CEO

Mr. Anjaneyulu Ganji - CFO

on

Thursday, October 27, 2022

at 12:30 hrs India Time

Diamond Pass registration link:

Copy this Link in your browser: Link

Call Co-ordinator

Mr. Manoj Menon, Head of Research: Phone: +91 22 6807 7209, e-mail:manoj.menon@icicisecurities.comMr. Aniruddha Joshi: Phone: +91 22 6807 7249, e-mail:aniruddha.joshi@icicisecurities.com

Mr. Pranjal Garg: Phone +91 22 6807 7650, e-mail:pranjal.garg@icicisecurities.com

For any clarification, please contact:

Mr. Rushad Kapadia: Phone: +91 22 6807 7334, e-mail: rushad.kapadia@icicisecurities.com

Ms. Divya Purohit: Phone: +91 22 6807 7454, e-mail:divya.purohit@icicisecurities.comMs. Seema Sehgal: Phone: +91 11 4221 8511, e-mail:seema.sehgal@icicisecurities.com

Disclaimer

Dodla Dairy Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2022 05:49:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
