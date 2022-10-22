Dodla Dairy : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Date: 22 October 2022 The General Manager The Manager Department of Corporate Services Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchanges of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers "Exchange Plaza", 5th Floor, Dalai Street, Fort Plot No.C/1, G Block Mumbai-400 001 Bandra-Kurla Complex Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051. Scrip Code : 543306 Scrip Code : DODLA

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Q2 FY23 Results Conference Call with Analyst / Investors.

With reference to the above stated subject, we bring to your kind notice that pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, read with Schedule - III, an Analyst / Investors Conference Call on Q2 FY23 results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2022 is scheduled on Thursday, 27 October 2022 at 12:30 Hrs (IST).

In this connection, please find enclosed herewith the details of the investor call.

Thanking you,

Yours Faithfully,

For Dodla Dairy Limited

Surya Prakash M

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer