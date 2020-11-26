Dods : Board Changes RNS 26 November 2020

26 November 2020

Dods Group plc

("Dods" or "the Group" or "the Company")

Board Changes

Dods (AIM: DODS), a leading technology company specialising in business intelligence, media and technology resourcing, announces that Vijay Vaghela has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect. Vijay will join the Board and will succeed Mark Smith as Chair of the Audit Committee.

The Company also announces that Mark Smith, current Interim Chairman of Dods, will be taking the role of Non-Executive Chairman with immediate effect. Mark will remain a member of the Audit Committee

Vijay is currently the Chief Operating Officer of National World plc and was most recently group finance director of Reach plc (formerly known as Trinity Mirror) from May 2003 until February 2019; he also served as group company secretary. Vijay served as the interim chief executive officer of Trinity Mirror from June 2012 to August 2012. From 1994 to 1999, Vijay held various roles at Mirror Group plc, including Head of Internal Audit and Group Treasurer.

Vijay was also a non-executive director and chair of the audit and risk committee of Local World Holdings Limited between 2013 and 2015 and was a member of the audit committee of the Football Association for six years to 2017. Vijay is a Chartered Accountant and member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales.

Mark Smith, Chairman of Dods, commented,

"I am very pleased to welcome someone of Vijay's calibre to our Board and look forward to the contribution he will bring. His extensive experience in both media and finance will give us valuable insight as Dods continues to evolve. I am also delighted to confirm my role as Chairman and look forward to continuing to work with the Board and management on driving the Dods strategy."

Information in respect of Mr Vaghela, as required by Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies, is set out below.

Vijay Kumar Lakhman Meghji Vaghela, aged 54, currently holds and has previously held the following directorships and partnerships:

Current directorships and partnerships Directorships and partnerships held within the last five years National World plc Reach plc and subsidiaries Local World Ltd

Mr Vaghela holds 384,615 ordinary shares in the Company.

Save for the information set out above, there are no further disclosures to be made in accordance with Rule 17, Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of the appointment of Mr Vaghela.