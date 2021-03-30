Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Dods Group plc    DODS   GB0031129579

DODS GROUP PLC

(DODS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dods : Name change and capital restructure RNS 300321

03/30/2021 | 02:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

30 March 2021

Dods Group plc

("Dods", the "Company" or "the Group")

Change of Name and Proposed Share Capital Reorganisation

Dods Group plc (AIM: DODS), the data and intelligence business, announces proposals to change the parent company's name along with a simplification of its share capital through a reorganisation.

The Board will be writing to shareholders to seek approval for the change of the ultimate parent company name from Dods Group plc to Merit Group plc.

The acquisition of Meritgroup Limited in 2019 gave a new focus to the Group's strategic direction and changed the business mix. The Group's strategy is to target the fast growth data and intelligence sector with market leading technological solutions whilst using its strength in expert human analysis to add further value.

The Group intends to continue to integrate the excellent data technology solutions acquired with Merit with the data and content analysis strengths within Dods. The trading recovery in the second half of the financial year just ending provides a strong base for growth. The Board is expecting to maintain an above market level of growth that will also transform the Group's profitability through a mix of net income and margin growth. The Board believes these changes to the Company's strategic direction and ambition will be emphasised and enhanced by changing the parent company's name to Merit Group plc.

About the new Merit Group

Merit Group is a data and intelligence business. The Group uses proprietary technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to gather and enhance complex and hard to acquire data whilst using its team of experts to provide analysis and intelligence covering a wide range of political, regulatory and business data.

The Group has two operating divisions which will continue to use their existing branding, Dods and Merit.

Merit is a technology enabled business that gathers, organises and enriches the data that informs some of the world's leading b2b intelligence brands. The business also researches prospect and customer data to make it rich, compliant and relevant for defined target audiences. It provides cost efficient technology solutions and resources for clients.

Dods specialises in content and data within policy, public affairs and politics. The business is focused on the gathering and analysis of political data in the UK and Europe. Dods is a leading provider of intelligence, data, media, events and training in its market.

Share Capital Reorganisation

The Board will use the opportunity of holding a General Meeting to approve its proposed name change to also seek shareholder approval for a simplification of its share capital structure through a reorganisation and to update the Group's Articles of Association. Further details will be contained in a circular to shareholders which the Board expects to circulate in the coming days.

Mark Smith, Non- Executive Chairman, commented:

"The change of the Group's name heralds the start of an exciting new chapter. The Merit business we acquired in 2019, when combined with Dods' existing strengths in business intelligence, enables the new Merit Group to harness the power of technology, human analysis and artificial intelligence to unlock valuable data, keeping our clients ahead of the competition."

This announcement is released by Dods Group plc and contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Group's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is being made on behalf of the Group by Simon Bullock, Chief Financial Officer.

For further information, please contact:

Dods Group plc

Mark Smith - Non-Executive Chairman

020 7593 5500

www.dodsgroup.com

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Nomad and Broker)

Bobbie Hilliam

020 7523 8150

Georgina McCooke

Disclaimer

Dods (Group) plc published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 06:12:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DODS GROUP PLC
02:13aDODS  : Name change and capital restructure RNS 300321
PU
2020DODS  : Earnings Flash (DODS.L) DODS GROUP Posts H1 EPS GBX-0.46
MT
2020DODS  : Earnings Flash (DODS.L) DODS GROUP Posts H1 Revenue GBP10.2M
MT
2020DODS  : Board Changes RNS 26 November 2020
PU
2020DODS  : Result of AGM 29 September 2020
PU
2020DODS  : AIM Rule 17 Notification
PU
2020DODS  : Directorate Change
PU
2020DODS  : releases update on trading for the year ending 31 March 2020
PU
2019DODS  : Unaudited interim results for the half year ended 30 September 2019
PU
2019DODS  : Half-year Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 27,8 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
Net income 2020 -1,18 M -1,63 M -1,63 M
Net Debt 2020 7,85 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15,4 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,77x
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 929
Free-Float 41,4%
Chart DODS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Dods Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Simon Charles Bullock Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark Arthur Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Hughes Chief Information Officer
Cornelius Anthony Conlon Director & Managing Director-Technology
Diane Elizabeth Lees Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DODS GROUP PLC-11.67%23
INFORMA PLC1.42%11 747
SCHIBSTED ASA0.30%9 655
PEARSON PLC12.90%8 360
LAGARDÈRE SCA6.93%3 543
SANOMA OYJ7.13%2 973
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ