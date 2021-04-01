Log in
DODS GROUP PLC

DODS GROUP PLC

(DODS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/31 11:35:03 am
3 GBX   +3.45%
Dods : Proposed New Articles of Association April 2021

04/01/2021 | 02:14am EDT
Date:2021

Dods Group plc

as the Company

Articles of Association

as adopted by a special resolution passed on [ ● ] 2021

Fieldfisher 5th Floor Free Trade Exchange 37 Peter Street Manchester M2 5GB

Contents

No

Heading

Pages

1.

EXCLUSION OF OTHER REGULATIONS

1

2.

DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATION

1

3.

REGISTERED OFFICE

4

4.

LIMITED LIABILITY

4

5.

SHARE CAPITAL

4

6.

VARIATION OF RIGHTS

5

7.

SHARES IN UNCERTIFICATED FORM

6

8.

SHARE CERTIFICATES

7

9.

LIEN

8

10.

CALL ON SHARES

9

11.

FORFEITURE

10

12.

TRANSFER OF SHARES

11

13.

TRANSMISSION OF SHARES

12

14.

ALTERATION OF SHARE CAPITAL

13

15.

PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

13

16.

REDUCTION OF CAPITAL

13

17.

GENERAL MEETINGS

14

18. SIMULTANEOUS ATTENDANCE AND PARTICIPATION BY

ELECTRONIC FACILITIES

14

19.

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETINGS

14

20.

PROCEEDINGS AT GENERAL MEETINGS

16

21.

VOTES OF MEMBERS

18

22.

POWERS OF THE BOARD

24

23.

BORROWING POWERS

25

24.

NUMBER AND QUALIFICATION OF DIRECTORS

25

25.

ELECTION, APPOINTMENT AND RETIREMENT BY ROTATION

25

i

26.

RESIGNATION AND REMOVAL OF DIRECTORS

26

27.

VACATION OF OFFICE

27

28.

REMUNERATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

27

29.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE, MANAGING AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

28

30.

DIRECTORS' EXPENSES

28

31.

ASSOCIATE AND OTHER DIRECTORS

29

32.

DIRECTORS' GRATUITIES AND PENSIONS

29

33.

ALTERNATE DIRECTORS

29

34.

PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD

30

35.

DIRECTORS' INTERESTS

31

36. DIRECTORS' INTERESTS OTHER THAN IN RELATION TO

TRANSACTIONS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH THE COMPANY

32

37.

SECRETARY

34

38.

MINUTES

35

39.

THE SEAL

35

40.

ACCOUNTING RECORDS, BOOKS AND REGISTERS

35

41.

AUDIT

36

42.

AUTHENTICATION OF DOCUMENTS

36

43.

RECORD DATES

36

44.

DIVIDENDS

37

45.

RESERVES

40

46.

CAPITALISATION OF PROFITS

40

47.

NOTICES

41

48.

UNTRACED MEMBERS

45

49.

DESTRUCTION OF DOCUMENTS

46

50.

WINDING-UP

47

51.

INDEMNITY

47

52.

INSURANCE

48

53.

NOMINATION NOTICES

48

ii

  1. EXCLUSION OF OTHER REGULATIONS
    This document comprises the articles of association of the Company and no regulations set out in any statute or statutory instrument concerning companies including, without prejudice to such generality, the regulations contained in the Companies (Model Articles) Regulations 2008, shall apply as articles of association of the Company.
  2. DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATION

2.1 In these Articles, the following expressions have the following meanings unless the context otherwise requires:

"Act" means the Companies Acts (as defined in section 2 of the Companies Act 2006), insofar as they apply to the Company;

"Address" in relation to Electronic Communications, includes any number or address (including, in the case of any Uncertificated Proxy Instruction permitted in accordance with these Articles, an identification number of a participant in the Relevant System concerned) used for the purposes of such Communications;

"AIM Rules" means the AIM Rules for Companies published by the London Stock Exchange as in force from time to time;

"Articles" means these articles of association as altered from time to time; "Auditors" means the auditors for the time being of the Company;

"Board" means the board of directors of the Company or the Directors present at a duly convened meeting of the Directors at which a quorum is present;

"Clear Days" means in relation to the period of a notice, that period calculated in accordance with section 360 of the Act;

"Communication" has the same meaning as in section 15 of the Electronic Communications Act; "Company" means Dods Group plc (Company No. 04267888);

"Company's Website" means the web site, operated or controlled by the Company, which contains information about the Company in accordance with the Statutes;

"Competent Authority" means the designated competent authority for the purposes of Part VI of FSMA;

"Daily Official List" means the publication issued daily by the London Stock Exchange of share prices of listed securities;

"Directors" means the directors of the Company for the time being; "Elected" means elected or re-elected;

"Electronic Address" means any number or address used for the purposes of sending or receiving notices, documents or information by electronic means;

"Electronic Communication" has the same meaning as in section 15 of the Electronic Communications Act;

1

"Electronic" means has the same meaning as in the Electronic Communications Act;

"Electronic Communications Act" means the Electronic Communications Act 2000 (as amended from time to time);

"electronic facility" includes, without limitation, website addresses and conference call systems, and any device, system, procedure, method or other facility whatsoever providing an electronic means of attendance at or participation in (or both attendance at and participation in) a general meeting determined by the Board pursuant to Article 18;

"FSMA" means the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended from time to time);

"Group" means the Company and its subsidiary undertakings for the time being;

"Holder" means in relation to shares, the member whose name is entered in the Register as the holder of the shares;

"in electronic form" means in a form specified by section 1168(3) of the Act and otherwise complying with the provisions of that section;

"Information Rights" means has the meaning given to such expression in section 146(3) of the Act;

"Joint Holder" means in relation to shares, any two or more members whose names are jointly entered in the Register as the joint holders of the shares;

"Listing Rules" means the Listing Rules issued and maintained by the Financial Conduct Authority under Part VI of FSMA;

"London Stock Exchange" means London Stock Exchange plc;

"Member" means a member of the Company;

"Month" means calendar month;

"Nomination Notice" means a notice given by a Member that another person is entitled to enjoy Information Rights and to receive Shareholder Information which that Member is entitled to enjoy or to receive;

"Office" means the registered office for the time being of the Company;

"Operator" means a person approved under the Regulations as Operator of a Relevant System;

"Paid up" means paid up or credited as paid up;

"Recognised Person" means a recognised clearing house acting in relation to a recognised investment exchange, or a nominee of a recognised clearing house acting in that way, or a nominee of a recognised investment exchange;

"Register" means the register of members of the Company and shall, so long as the Regulations so permit or require, include so far as relevant a related Operator register of members;

"Relevant Class" has the meaning given in Article 7.3;

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dods (Group) plc published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 06:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
