Dods : Proposed New Articles of Association April 2021

Date:2021
Dods Group plc
as the Company
Articles of Association
as adopted by a special resolution passed on [ ● ] 2021
Fieldfisher 5th Floor Free Trade Exchange 37 Peter Street Manchester M2 5GB
Contents
|
No
|
Heading
|
Pages
|
1.
|
EXCLUSION OF OTHER REGULATIONS
|
1
|
2.
|
DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATION
|
1
|
3.
|
REGISTERED OFFICE
|
4
|
4.
|
LIMITED LIABILITY
|
4
|
5.
|
SHARE CAPITAL
|
4
|
6.
|
VARIATION OF RIGHTS
|
5
|
7.
|
SHARES IN UNCERTIFICATED FORM
|
6
|
8.
|
SHARE CERTIFICATES
|
7
|
9.
|
LIEN
|
8
|
10.
|
CALL ON SHARES
|
9
|
11.
|
FORFEITURE
|
10
|
12.
|
TRANSFER OF SHARES
|
11
|
13.
|
TRANSMISSION OF SHARES
|
12
|
14.
|
ALTERATION OF SHARE CAPITAL
|
13
|
15.
|
PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
|
13
|
16.
|
REDUCTION OF CAPITAL
|
13
|
17.
|
GENERAL MEETINGS
|
14
18. SIMULTANEOUS ATTENDANCE AND PARTICIPATION BY
|
|
ELECTRONIC FACILITIES
|
14
|
19.
|
NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETINGS
|
14
|
20.
|
PROCEEDINGS AT GENERAL MEETINGS
|
16
|
21.
|
VOTES OF MEMBERS
|
18
|
22.
|
POWERS OF THE BOARD
|
24
|
23.
|
BORROWING POWERS
|
25
|
24.
|
NUMBER AND QUALIFICATION OF DIRECTORS
|
25
|
25.
|
ELECTION, APPOINTMENT AND RETIREMENT BY ROTATION
|
25
i
|
26.
|
RESIGNATION AND REMOVAL OF DIRECTORS
|
26
|
27.
|
VACATION OF OFFICE
|
27
|
28.
|
REMUNERATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
|
27
|
29.
|
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, MANAGING AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
|
28
|
30.
|
DIRECTORS' EXPENSES
|
28
|
31.
|
ASSOCIATE AND OTHER DIRECTORS
|
29
|
32.
|
DIRECTORS' GRATUITIES AND PENSIONS
|
29
|
33.
|
ALTERNATE DIRECTORS
|
29
|
34.
|
PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD
|
30
|
35.
|
DIRECTORS' INTERESTS
|
31
36. DIRECTORS' INTERESTS OTHER THAN IN RELATION TO
|
|
TRANSACTIONS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH THE COMPANY
|
32
|
37.
|
SECRETARY
|
34
|
38.
|
MINUTES
|
35
|
39.
|
THE SEAL
|
35
|
40.
|
ACCOUNTING RECORDS, BOOKS AND REGISTERS
|
35
|
41.
|
AUDIT
|
36
|
42.
|
AUTHENTICATION OF DOCUMENTS
|
36
|
43.
|
RECORD DATES
|
36
|
44.
|
DIVIDENDS
|
37
|
45.
|
RESERVES
|
40
|
46.
|
CAPITALISATION OF PROFITS
|
40
|
47.
|
NOTICES
|
41
|
48.
|
UNTRACED MEMBERS
|
45
|
49.
|
DESTRUCTION OF DOCUMENTS
|
46
|
50.
|
WINDING-UP
|
47
|
51.
|
INDEMNITY
|
47
|
52.
|
INSURANCE
|
48
|
53.
|
NOMINATION NOTICES
|
48
ii
-
EXCLUSION OF OTHER REGULATIONS
This document comprises the articles of association of the Company and no regulations set out in any statute or statutory instrument concerning companies including, without prejudice to such generality, the regulations contained in the Companies (Model Articles) Regulations 2008, shall apply as articles of association of the Company.
-
DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATION
2.1 In these Articles, the following expressions have the following meanings unless the context otherwise requires:
"Act" means the Companies Acts (as defined in section 2 of the Companies Act 2006), insofar as they apply to the Company;
"Address" in relation to Electronic Communications, includes any number or address (including, in the case of any Uncertificated Proxy Instruction permitted in accordance with these Articles, an identification number of a participant in the Relevant System concerned) used for the purposes of such Communications;
"AIM Rules" means the AIM Rules for Companies published by the London Stock Exchange as in force from time to time;
"Articles" means these articles of association as altered from time to time; "Auditors" means the auditors for the time being of the Company;
"Board" means the board of directors of the Company or the Directors present at a duly convened meeting of the Directors at which a quorum is present;
"Clear Days" means in relation to the period of a notice, that period calculated in accordance with section 360 of the Act;
"Communication" has the same meaning as in section 15 of the Electronic Communications Act; "Company" means Dods Group plc (Company No. 04267888);
"Company's Website" means the web site, operated or controlled by the Company, which contains information about the Company in accordance with the Statutes;
"Competent Authority" means the designated competent authority for the purposes of Part VI of FSMA;
"Daily Official List" means the publication issued daily by the London Stock Exchange of share prices of listed securities;
"Directors" means the directors of the Company for the time being; "Elected" means elected or re-elected;
"Electronic Address" means any number or address used for the purposes of sending or receiving notices, documents or information by electronic means;
"Electronic Communication" has the same meaning as in section 15 of the Electronic Communications Act;
1
"Electronic" means has the same meaning as in the Electronic Communications Act;
"Electronic Communications Act" means the Electronic Communications Act 2000 (as amended from time to time);
"electronic facility" includes, without limitation, website addresses and conference call systems, and any device, system, procedure, method or other facility whatsoever providing an electronic means of attendance at or participation in (or both attendance at and participation in) a general meeting determined by the Board pursuant to Article 18;
"FSMA" means the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended from time to time);
"Group" means the Company and its subsidiary undertakings for the time being;
"Holder" means in relation to shares, the member whose name is entered in the Register as the holder of the shares;
"in electronic form" means in a form specified by section 1168(3) of the Act and otherwise complying with the provisions of that section;
"Information Rights" means has the meaning given to such expression in section 146(3) of the Act;
"Joint Holder" means in relation to shares, any two or more members whose names are jointly entered in the Register as the joint holders of the shares;
"Listing Rules" means the Listing Rules issued and maintained by the Financial Conduct Authority under Part VI of FSMA;
"London Stock Exchange" means London Stock Exchange plc;
"Member" means a member of the Company;
"Month" means calendar month;
"Nomination Notice" means a notice given by a Member that another person is entitled to enjoy Information Rights and to receive Shareholder Information which that Member is entitled to enjoy or to receive;
"Office" means the registered office for the time being of the Company;
"Operator" means a person approved under the Regulations as Operator of a Relevant System;
"Paid up" means paid up or credited as paid up;
"Recognised Person" means a recognised clearing house acting in relation to a recognised investment exchange, or a nominee of a recognised clearing house acting in that way, or a nominee of a recognised investment exchange;
"Register" means the register of members of the Company and shall, so long as the Regulations so permit or require, include so far as relevant a related Operator register of members;
"Relevant Class" has the meaning given in Article 7.3;
2
