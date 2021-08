Web applications are typically developed using Java, .NET, Node.js, and other similar languages. Blazor allows you to create web UIs in C# instead, a very popular development language as it helps catch errors at the time of compilation rather than during runtime. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Merit Group plc published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 04:11:01 UTC.