    DOF   NO0010070063

DOF ASA

(DOF)
DOF ASA AND DOF SUBSEA AS: FURTHER EXTENSION OF STANDSTILL AGREEMENTS WITH SECURED LENDERS AND BONDHOLDERS

05/31/2021 | 02:26pm EDT
Reference is made to previous announcements on 21 January 2021, 28 March 2021 and 30 April 2021, respectively, regarding extension of standstill arrangement with secured lenders expiring 31 May 2021 and extension of standstill arrangement with bondholders in DOF Subsea AS' bond issues also expiring 31 May 2021.

DOF ASA and DOF Subsea AS are now pleased to announce that each of the companies have agreed to further extend the principal and interest suspension agreements with, or received extension of similar concessions from, secured lenders representing in total 91% of the secured debt of DOF ASA and DOF Rederi AS, and in total 88% of the secured debt of companies within the DOF Subsea AS group (excluding DOF Subsea Brasil Servicos Ltda.) until 30 June 2021. DOF Subsea AS has also received confirmation from the ad hoc group of bondholders that they have agreed to further extend the suspension, deferral and standstill arrangement currently in place for the bond issues until 30 June 2021.

The current stand-still arrangement with BNDES to Norskan Offshore Ltda. and DOF Subsea Brasil Servicos Ltda. will expire on 10 June 2021, and further extensions have been sought from BNDES. In the event that such further stand-still is not obtained from BNDES, the continuation of the extended stand-still with the other secured lenders will require acceptance from the secured lenders to servicing of certain debt to BNDES.

The extensions of the stand-still periods are entered into to facilitate the Group's continued dialogue with its secured lenders and the bondholders under the Group's bond loans regarding a long-term financial restructuring of the Group.

For further information, please contact:
CEO Mons Aase, tel. +47 91 66 10 12
CFO DOF Hilde Drønen tel. +47 91 66 10 09

DOF ASA published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 18:25:04 UTC.


All news about DOF ASA
02:26pDOF ASA AND DOF SUBSEA AS : FURTHER EXTENSION OF STANDSTILL AGREEMENTS WITH SECU..
01:36pDOF ASA AND DOF SUBSEA AS : Further extension of standstill agreements with secu..
05/27DOF  : Ordinary general meeting
05/26DOF  : Financial Report 1st quarter for DOF ASA | DOF ASA News
05/26DOF  : Financial Report 1st quarter for DOF ASA
05/25DOF  : Multiple contract awards in Brazil | DOF ASA News
05/25DOF  : Multiple contract awards in Brazil
05/19DOF  : Invitation to presentation of Q1 2021 results | DOF ASA News
05/19DOF  : Invitation to presentation of Q1 2021 results
05/11DOF  : Unit Signs Multiple Contracts For North Sea Projects
Financials
Sales 2021 8 967 M 1 078 M 1 078 M
Net income 2021 -223 M -26,8 M -26,8 M
Net Debt 2021 17 109 M 2 056 M 2 056 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,74x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 174 M 20,8 M 20,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,93x
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 3 308
Free-Float 51,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mons Svendal Aase Chief Executive Officer
Hilde Drønen Chief Financial Officer
Hans Olav Lindal Chairman
Sigbjørn Stangeland Chief Operating Officer-Marine
Helge Singelstad Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOF ASA-18.55%21
WORLEY LIMITED-7.75%4 272
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-1.56%3 069
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-5.51%2 958
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.0.00%2 730
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.45.10%2 542