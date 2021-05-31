Reference is made to previous announcements on 21 January 2021, 28 March 2021 and 30 April 2021, respectively, regarding extension of standstill arrangement with secured lenders expiring 31 May 2021 and extension of standstill arrangement with bondholders in DOF Subsea AS' bond issues also expiring 31 May 2021.

DOF ASA and DOF Subsea AS are now pleased to announce that each of the companies have agreed to further extend the principal and interest suspension agreements with, or received extension of similar concessions from, secured lenders representing in total 91% of the secured debt of DOF ASA and DOF Rederi AS, and in total 88% of the secured debt of companies within the DOF Subsea AS group (excluding DOF Subsea Brasil Servicos Ltda.) until 30 June 2021. DOF Subsea AS has also received confirmation from the ad hoc group of bondholders that they have agreed to further extend the suspension, deferral and standstill arrangement currently in place for the bond issues until 30 June 2021.

The current stand-still arrangement with BNDES to Norskan Offshore Ltda. and DOF Subsea Brasil Servicos Ltda. will expire on 10 June 2021, and further extensions have been sought from BNDES. In the event that such further stand-still is not obtained from BNDES, the continuation of the extended stand-still with the other secured lenders will require acceptance from the secured lenders to servicing of certain debt to BNDES.

The extensions of the stand-still periods are entered into to facilitate the Group's continued dialogue with its secured lenders and the bondholders under the Group's bond loans regarding a long-term financial restructuring of the Group.

