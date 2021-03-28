Log in
DOF ASA and DOF Subsea AS: Extension of standstill arrangement with bondholders | DOF ASA News

03/28/2021 | 01:46pm EDT
Reference is made to the bondholders' meeting in DOFSUB07 (ISIN NO 001 0670144), DOFSUB08 (ISIN NO 001 078817.7) and DOFSUB09 (ISIN NO 001 083681.0) held on 1 February 2021 in accordance with the summons dated 15 January 2021. DOF Subsea AS has received confirmation from the ad hoc group of bondholders that they have agreed to extend the suspension, deferral and standstill arrangement currently in place for the bond issues from 31 March 2021 to 30 April 2021 in accordance with the resolutions made at the meetings.

For further information, please contact:
CEO Mons Aase, tel. +47 91 66 10 12
CFO DOF Hilde Drønen tel. +47 91 66 10 09

Disclaimer

DOF ASA published this content on 28 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2021 17:45:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
