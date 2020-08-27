Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  DOF ASA    DOF   NO0010070063

DOF ASA

(DOF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DOF : Akastor ASA to assume full ownership of a restructured DOF Deepwater AS | DOF ASA News

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 12:13pm EDT

DOF Deepwater AS ('DOF Deepwater'), which is jointly owned by DOF ASA ('DOF') and Akastor ASA ('Akastor'), has today entered into a term sheet with its lenders on a restructuring of its debt that is intended to secure continued operations up to the second half of 2023. The closing of the debt restructuring is conditional upon necessary support from DOF's secured lenders. As part of this agreement DOF shall transfer all of its shares in DOF Deepwater to Akastor, who thereby will own all of the shares in DOF Deepwater and assume full operational responsibility over the company and its five vessels (Skandi Emerald, Skandi Peregrino, Skandi Saigon, Skandi Pacific and Skandi Atlantic). DOF will continue as vessel manager for the fleet. As a consequence of the change in ownership DOF and Akastor will however discuss the terms in the management agreements. For further details on the restructuring, reference is made to the Akastor ASA stock exchange notice concerning the same.
The terms and conditions of the DOF ASA unsecured guarantee obligation equal to 50% of the current debt in DOF Deepwater will be separately agreed between the DOF ASA group (the 'Group') and its secured lenders. The DOF guarantee obligation will also be reduced by any profit received by the lenders to DOF Deepwater under a profit split arrangement following a sale of the DOF Deepwater vessels within a period of 2,5 - 3 years after closing.

Closing is subject to final agreements being entered into, and is expected to take place in Q3 2020.

For further information, please contact:
CEO Mons Aase, tel. +47 91 66 10 12
CFO DOF Hilde Drønen tel. +47 91 66 10 09

Disclaimer

DOF ASA published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 16:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DOF ASA
12:13pDOF : Akastor ASA to assume full ownership of a restructured DOF Deepwater AS | ..
PU
12:00pDOF ASA : Akastor asa to assume full ownership of a restructured dof deepwater a..
AQ
08/21DOF : Financial Report 2nd quarter for DOF ASA | DOF ASA News
PU
08/21DOF : Financial Report 2nd quarter for DOF ASA
AQ
08/18DOF : Invitation to presentation of Q2 2020 results
AQ
08/17DOF : Invitation to presentation of Q2 2020 results | DOF ASA News
PU
08/17DOF : Invitation to presentation of Q2 2020 results
AQ
08/13DOF : Subsea awarded multiple contracts in the Atlantic region | DOF ASA News
PU
08/13DOF : Subsea awarded multiple contracts in the Atlantic region
AQ
08/12DOF : Rederi AS - Sale of vessels | DOF ASA News
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 424 M 947 M 947 M
Net income 2020 -4 799 M -539 M -539 M
Net Debt 2020 18 161 M 2 041 M 2 041 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,03x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 173 M 19,4 M 19,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,18x
EV / Sales 2021 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 3 134
Free-Float 43,9%
Chart DOF ASA
Duration : Period :
DOF ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOF ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,56 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mons Svendal Aase Chief Executive Officer
Hans Olav Lindal Chairman
Sigbjørn Stangeland Chief Operating Officer-Marine
Hilde Drønen Chief Financial Officer
Helge Singelstad Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOF ASA-64.14%19
WORLEY LIMITED-36.71%3 650
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO. LTD-31.44%3 249
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-34.12%2 304
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-56.36%1 533
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS-20.45%1 416
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group