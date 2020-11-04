Log in
DOF : Disclosure of Shareholding

11/04/2020

Perestroika Industri AS [entity tbc]('Perestroika Industri') hereby gives notice that due to a sale of 1,939,760 shares in DOF ASA ('DOF'), Perestroika Industri's shareholding in DOF has, as of 4 November 2020, fallen below the 15% threshold.

Perestroika Industri currently owns 44,664,790 shares in DOF, representing 14.46% of the total share capital, calculated based on a total number of shares outstanding of 308,962,779.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements set out in section 4-3 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

DOF ASA published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 17:20:03 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -4 799 M -515 M -515 M
Net Debt 2020 17 406 M 1 868 M 1 868 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,02x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 117 M 12,5 M 12,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 3 134
Free-Float 44,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Mons Svendal Aase Chief Executive Officer
Hans Olav Lindal Chairman
Sigbjørn Stangeland Chief Operating Officer-Marine
Hilde Drønen Chief Financial Officer
Helge Singelstad Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOF ASA-75.80%13
WORLEY LIMITED-38.08%3 656
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO. LTD-41.73%2 848
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-37.06%2 098
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-62.94%1 238
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS-31.36%1 216
