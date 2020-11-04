Perestroika Industri AS [entity tbc]('Perestroika Industri') hereby gives notice that due to a sale of 1,939,760 shares in DOF ASA ('DOF'), Perestroika Industri's shareholding in DOF has, as of 4 November 2020, fallen below the 15% threshold.
Perestroika Industri currently owns 44,664,790 shares in DOF, representing 14.46% of the total share capital, calculated based on a total number of shares outstanding of 308,962,779.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements set out in section 4-3 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
