Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. DOF ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOF   NO0010070063

DOF ASA

(DOF)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03/22 10:27:11 am
1.28 NOK   -4.48%
11:20aDOF : FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING | DOF ASA News
PU
11:20aDOF : FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING | DOF ASA News
PU
11:01aDof asa - financial restructuring
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DOF : FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING | DOF ASA News

03/11/2022 | 11:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
In response to recent queries from shareholders regarding whether the financial restructuring that DOF ASA ("DOF" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries the "DOF Group") is seeking to agree with the creditors of the DOF Group will be required in light of recent market developments, the Company would like to reiterate that a financial restructuring of the DOF Group's capital structure will be required due to the significant debt level of the DOF Group.

As previously communicated by the Company, a robust long-term financing solution is required for the DOF Group to maintain its status as a going concern. Such solution is still expected to require conversion of substantial amounts of debt to equity, which will significantly dilute the current holders of the equity. The current proposal being discussed with the secured creditors and bondholders of the DOF Group does not contemplate any unequal treatment of the shareholders of the Company.

As previously informed, the dialogue with the lenders is complex, but constructive. A refinancing solution is not yet in place, and no assurance can at this stage be given that the Company will be able to find a solution with its creditors. If such solution is agreed, the shareholders are urged to consider the proposal when presented by the Company.

For further information, please contact:
CEO Mons Aase, tel. +47 91 66 10 12
CFO Hilde Drønen tel. +47 91 66 10 09

Disclaimer

DOF ASA published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 16:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DOF ASA
11:20aDOF : FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING | DOF ASA News
PU
11:20aDOF : FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING | DOF ASA News
PU
11:01aDof asa - financial restructuring
AQ
03/01Dof asa and dof subsea as, further extension of standstill agreements with secured lend..
AQ
02/28DOF ASA AND DOF SUBSEA AS : Further extension of standstill agreements with secured lender..
AQ
02/28DOF ASA 4th quarter Financial Report
AQ
02/28DOF Subsea has chartered a second Jones Act vessel to support ongoing operations in the..
AQ
02/25DOF ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/25DOF ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/25TRANSCRIPT : DOF ASA, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 25, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOF ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 665 M 633 M 633 M
Net income 2021 -223 M -24,9 M -24,9 M
Net Debt 2021 17 109 M 1 912 M 1 912 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,76x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 424 M 47,4 M 47,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,09x
EV / Sales 2022 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 3 820
Free-Float 54,2%
Chart DOF ASA
Duration : Period :
DOF ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOF ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,34 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mons Svendal Aase Chief Executive Officer
Hilde Drønen Chief Financial Officer
Hans Olav Lindal Chairman
Sigbjørn Stangeland Chief Operating Officer-Marine
Helge Singelstad Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOF ASA125.21%47
WORLEY LIMITED19.29%4 892
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-0.43%3 210
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.54.12%2 746
SUBSEA 7 S.A.17.38%2 444
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.158.59%2 238