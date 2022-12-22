Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. DOF ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOF   NO0010070063

DOF ASA

(DOF)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  06:10 2022-12-22 am EST
1.168 NOK   -1.35%
05:43aDof : Financial calendar | DOF ASA News
PU
12/21DOF Unit Wins Construction Support Contract in Malaysia
MT
12/21DOF Subsea awarded construction support contract in Malaysia
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DOF : Financial calendar | DOF ASA News

12/22/2022 | 05:43am EST
Financial calendar for DOF ASA

FINANCIAL YEAR 2022
24.02.2023 - Quarterly Report - Q4

FINANCIAL YEAR 2023
23.08.2023 - Half-yearly Report
14.04.2023 - Annual Report
25.05.2023 - Annual General Meeting
09.05.2023 - Quarterly Report - Q1
10.11.2023 - Quarterly Report - Q3
23.02.2024 - Quarterly Report - Q4

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.

Attachments

Disclaimer

DOF ASA published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 10:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 800 M 589 M 589 M
Net income 2022 -125 M -12,7 M -12,7 M
Net Debt 2022 16 836 M 1 709 M 1 709 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,78x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 375 M 38,0 M 38,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,97x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 3 803
Free-Float 42,6%
Chart DOF ASA
Duration : Period :
DOF ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOF ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,18
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mons Svendal Aase Chief Executive Officer
Hilde Drønen Chief Financial Officer
Hans Olav Lindal Chairman
Sigbjørn Stangeland Chief Operating Officer-Marine
Helge Singelstad Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOF ASA98.99%38
WORLEY LIMITED41.02%5 285
SUBSEA 7 S.A.76.95%3 293
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.63.81%2 895
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.20.20%2 864
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.168.17%2 337