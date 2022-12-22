DOF : Financial calendar | DOF ASA News

Financial calendar for DOF ASA
FINANCIAL YEAR 2022
24.02.2023 - Quarterly Report - Q4
FINANCIAL YEAR 2023
23.08.2023 - Half-yearly Report
14.04.2023 - Annual Report
25.05.2023 - Annual General Meeting
09.05.2023 - Quarterly Report - Q1
10.11.2023 - Quarterly Report - Q3
23.02.2024 - Quarterly Report - Q4
This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.
