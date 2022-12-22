DOF : Financial calendar | DOF ASA News

Financial calendar for DOF ASA



FINANCIAL YEAR 2022

24.02.2023 - Quarterly Report - Q4



FINANCIAL YEAR 2023

23.08.2023 - Half-yearly Report

14.04.2023 - Annual Report

25.05.2023 - Annual General Meeting

09.05.2023 - Quarterly Report - Q1

10.11.2023 - Quarterly Report - Q3

23.02.2024 - Quarterly Report - Q4



This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.

Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer DOF ASA published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 10:42:04 UTC.