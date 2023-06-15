Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. DOF ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOF   NO0010070063

DOF ASA

(DOF)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05:53:33 2023-02-01 am EST
0.6760 NOK   -11.05%
01:05pDof Group Asa : Registration of share capital increase and mandatory notification of trades by primary insiders and close associates
PU
06/14DOF ASA - Delisting
AQ
06/13Dof : Status of bookbuilding
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DOF Group ASA: Registration of share capital increase and mandatory notification of trades by primary insiders and close associates

06/15/2023 | 01:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of transactions by primary insiders and their closely associated persons

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Energy Investors AS

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Close associate of primary insider Svein Harald Øygard (board member)

b)

Initial

Initial notification

notification/Amendment

3

Details of issuer

a)

Name

DOF Group ASA

b)

LEI

213800GIV9N2A714T434

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Shares in DOF Group ASA (ISIN NO 0012851874)

instrument, type of

instrument

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Subscription and allocation

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

NOK 23

684 783

d)

Aggregated information

Subscription and allocation of 684 783 shares for a total price of NOK 15 750 009.

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

e)

Date of the transaction

Shares allocated on 15 June 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Notification of transactions by primary insiders and their closely associated persons

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Harald Thorstein

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Board member, primary insider

b)

Initial

Initial notification

notification/Amendment

3

Details of issuer

a)

Name

DOF Group ASA

b)

LEI

213800GIV9N2A714T434

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;

(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Shares in DOF Group ASA (ISIN NO 0012851874)

instrument, type of

instrument

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Subscription and allocation

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

NOK 23

228 261

d)

Aggregated information

Subscription and allocation of 228 261 shares for a total price of NOK 5 250 003.

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

e)

Date of the transaction

Shares allocated on 15 June 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

2

Notification of transactions by primary insiders and their closely associated persons

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Christine Morris

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Board member, primary insider

b)

Initial

Initial notification

notification/Amendment

3

Details of issuer

a)

Name

DOF Group ASA

b)

LEI

213800GIV9N2A714T434

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;

(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Shares in DOF Group ASA (ISIN NO 0012851874)

instrument, type of

instrument

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Subscription and allocation

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

NOK 23

90 000

d)

Aggregated information

Subscription and allocation of 90 000 shares for a total price of NOK 2 070 000.

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

e)

Date of the transaction

Shares allocated on 15 June 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

3

Notification of transactions by primary insiders and their closely associated persons

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Harry Knox

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Board member, primary insider

b)

Initial

Initial notification

notification/Amendment

3

Details of issuer

a)

Name

DOF Group ASA

b)

LEI

213800GIV9N2A714T434

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;

(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Shares in DOF Group ASA (ISIN NO 0012851874)

instrument, type of

instrument

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Subscription and allocation

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

NOK 23

15 000

d)

Aggregated information

Subscription and allocation of 15 000 shares for a total price of NOK 345 000.

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

e)

Date of the transaction

Shares allocated on 15 June 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

4

Notification of transactions by primary insiders and their closely associated persons

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Moco Holding AS

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Close associate of primary insider Mons Svendal Aase (CEO)

b)

Initial

Initial notification

notification/Amendment

3

Details of issuer

a)

Name

DOF Group ASA

b)

LEI

213800GIV9N2A714T434

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;

(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Shares in DOF Group ASA (ISIN NO 0012851874)

instrument, type of

instrument

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Subscription and allocation

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

NOK 23

684 783

d)

Aggregated information

Subscription and allocation of 684 783 shares for a total price of NOK 15 750 009.

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

e)

Date of the transaction

Shares allocated on 15 June 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

5

Disclaimer

DOF ASA published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 17:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DOF ASA
01:05pDof Group Asa : Registration of share capital increase and mandatory notification of trade..
PU
06/14DOF ASA - Delisting
AQ
06/13Dof : Status of bookbuilding
PU
06/13Dof : Launch of the Offering commencement of bookbuilding period and application periods
PU
06/12DOF Group Plans to Raise NOK513 Million via Oslo IPO
MT
06/12Dof : Announcement of Terms of the Initial Public Offering
PU
06/12Dof : prospectus, June 2023
PU
06/12Oslo Exchange Begins Delisting Procedure for Norway's DOF
MT
06/12Delisting procedure initiated
AQ
06/01DOF Group Plans Oslo Børs Listing
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 9 257 M 878 M 878 M
Net income 2022 865 M 82,0 M 82,0 M
Net Debt 2022 17 114 M 1 623 M 1 623 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,21x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 107 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,75x
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 4 037
Free-Float 42,6%
Chart DOF ASA
Duration : Period :
DOF ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,68
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Mons Svendal Aase Chief Executive Officer
Hilde Drønen Chief Financial Officer
Leif Christian Salomonsen Chairman
Sigbjørn Stangeland Chief Operating Officer-Marine
Helge Singelstad Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOF ASA-40.70%10
WORLEY LIMITED8.60%5 853
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.30.50%3 622
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-0.71%3 195
LIBERTY ENERGY INC.-14.49%2 397
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.-3.46%2 056
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer