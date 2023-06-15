|
DOF Group ASA: Registration of share capital increase and mandatory notification of trades by primary insiders and close associates
Notification of transactions by primary insiders and their closely associated persons
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Energy Investors AS
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Close associate of primary insider Svein Harald Øygard (board member)
Initial
Initial notification
Details of issuer
a)
Name
DOF Group ASA
b)
LEI
213800GIV9N2A714T434
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial
Shares in DOF Group ASA (ISIN NO 0012851874)
b)
Nature of the transaction
Subscription and allocation
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
NOK 23
684 783
d)
Aggregated information
Subscription and allocation of 684 783 shares for a total price of NOK 15 750 009.
|
Date of the transaction
Shares allocated on 15 June 2023
Outside a trading venue
1
Notification of transactions by primary insiders and their closely associated persons
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Board member, primary insider
Initial
Initial notification
3
Details of issuer
a)
Name
DOF Group ASA
b)
LEI
213800GIV9N2A714T434
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial
Shares in DOF Group ASA (ISIN NO 0012851874)
b)
Nature of the transaction
Subscription and allocation
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
NOK 23
228 261
d)
Aggregated information
Subscription and allocation of 228 261 shares for a total price of NOK 5 250 003.
|
|
|
|
|
2
Notification of transactions by primary insiders and their closely associated persons
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Board member, primary insider
Initial
Initial notification
3
Details of issuer
a)
Name
DOF Group ASA
b)
LEI
213800GIV9N2A714T434
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
b)
Nature of the transaction
Subscription and allocation
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
NOK 23
90 000
d)
Aggregated information
Subscription and allocation of 90 000 shares for a total price of NOK 2 070 000.
e)
Date of the transaction
Shares allocated on 15 June 2023
|
|
3
Notification of transactions by primary insiders and their closely associated persons
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Board member, primary insider
Initial
Initial notification
3
Details of issuer
a)
Name
DOF Group ASA
b)
LEI
213800GIV9N2A714T434
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
b)
Nature of the transaction
Subscription and allocation
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
NOK 23
15 000
d)
Aggregated information
Subscription and allocation of 15 000 shares for a total price of NOK 345 000.
|
|
|
|
|
4
Notification of transactions by primary insiders and their closely associated persons
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Close associate of primary insider Mons Svendal Aase (CEO)
b)
Initial
Initial notification
3
Details of issuer
a)
Name
DOF Group ASA
b)
LEI
213800GIV9N2A714T434
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
b)
Nature of the transaction
Subscription and allocation
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
NOK 23
684 783
d)
Aggregated information
Subscription and allocation of 684 783 shares for a total price of NOK 15 750 009.
e)
Date of the transaction
Shares allocated on 15 June 2023
|
Outside a trading venue
5
