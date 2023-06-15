DOF Group ASA: Registration of share capital increase and mandatory notification of trades by primary insiders and close associates

Notification of transactions by primary insiders and their closely associated persons 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Energy Investors AS 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Close associate of primary insider Svein Harald Øygard (board member) b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendment 3 Details of issuer a) Name DOF Group ASA b) LEI 213800GIV9N2A714T434 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Shares in DOF Group ASA (ISIN NO 0012851874) instrument, type of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Subscription and allocation c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) NOK 23 684 783 d) Aggregated information Subscription and allocation of 684 783 shares for a total price of NOK 15 750 009. Aggregated volume

Price e) Date of the transaction Shares allocated on 15 June 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1

Notification of transactions by primary insiders and their closely associated persons 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Harald Thorstein 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Board member, primary insider b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendment 3 Details of issuer a) Name DOF Group ASA b) LEI 213800GIV9N2A714T434 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Shares in DOF Group ASA (ISIN NO 0012851874) instrument, type of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Subscription and allocation c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) NOK 23 228 261 d) Aggregated information Subscription and allocation of 228 261 shares for a total price of NOK 5 250 003. - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction Shares allocated on 15 June 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 2

Notification of transactions by primary insiders and their closely associated persons 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Christine Morris 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Board member, primary insider b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendment 3 Details of issuer a) Name DOF Group ASA b) LEI 213800GIV9N2A714T434 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Shares in DOF Group ASA (ISIN NO 0012851874) instrument, type of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Subscription and allocation c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) NOK 23 90 000 d) Aggregated information Subscription and allocation of 90 000 shares for a total price of NOK 2 070 000. - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction Shares allocated on 15 June 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 3

Notification of transactions by primary insiders and their closely associated persons 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Harry Knox 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Board member, primary insider b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendment 3 Details of issuer a) Name DOF Group ASA b) LEI 213800GIV9N2A714T434 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Shares in DOF Group ASA (ISIN NO 0012851874) instrument, type of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Subscription and allocation c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) NOK 23 15 000 d) Aggregated information Subscription and allocation of 15 000 shares for a total price of NOK 345 000. - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction Shares allocated on 15 June 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 4