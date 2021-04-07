Log in
04/07/2021
The Board of Directors has today approved DOF ASA Integrated Annual Report 2020. The General Meeting is scheduled for Thursday 27th of May 2021 at Storebø in accordance with the financial calendar. Notice of General Meeting and the agenda with attachments will be published through Oslo Børs and www.dof.com. Notice of General Meeting will also be sent by post to the shareholders.

For further information please contact:
Mons S. Aase, CEO, Tel: +47 91 66 10 12
Hilde Drønen, CFO, Tel: + 47 91 66 10 09

Disclaimer

DOF ASA published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 15:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
