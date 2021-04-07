The Board of Directors has today approved DOF ASA Integrated Annual Report 2020. The General Meeting is scheduled for Thursday 27th of May 2021 at Storebø in accordance with the financial calendar. Notice of General Meeting and the agenda with attachments will be published through Oslo Børs and www.dof.com. Notice of General Meeting will also be sent by post to the shareholders.

For further information please contact:

Mons S. Aase, CEO, Tel: +47 91 66 10 12

Hilde Drønen, CFO, Tel: + 47 91 66 10 09