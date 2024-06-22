Certain Ordinary Shares of DOF Group ASA are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 22-JUN-2024.

These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 368 days starting from 20-JUN-2023 to 22-JUN-2024.



Details:

Pursuant to additional lock-up undertakings, the board members, the management and the general managers of the company's subsidiaries will undertake that they will not, directly or indirectly, without the prior written consent of the managers, during the period up to and including the date falling 12 months from the first day of trading of the ordinary shares on Oslo Stock Exchange, or alternatively Euronext Expand (1) sell, offer to sell, contract or agree to sell, hypothecate, grant any option to purchase or otherwise dispose of or agree to dispose of, directly or indirectly, any shares or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for shares, or warrants or other rights to purchase shares, (2) enter into any swap or other arrangement that transfers to another, in whole or in part, any of the economic consequences of ownership of shares or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for Shares, or warrants or other rights to purchase shares, whether any such transaction is to be settled by delivery of shares or such other securities, in cash or otherwise, or (3) publicly announce an intention to effect any transaction specified in clause (1) or (2), provided, however, that the foregoing shall not apply to: (A) the sale or other transfer of Shares as part of the offering, (B) the pre-acceptance or acceptance of a takeover offer for all of the shares in the company or a legal merger, or (C) any transfer of shares to a company wholly owned or directly or indirectly controlled by any of the Board Members, the management or any of the general managers of the company's subsidiaries, provided that such company (i) assume the obligations set forth in the lock-up undertaking and (ii) remain wholly owned or under the direct or indirect control by the undersigned for the remaining part of the period.



Pursuant to a lock-up undertaking, certain Board Members, and certain members of the management that subscribed for shares on June 08, 2023 have undertaken that they will not, directly or indirectly, without the prior written consent of the Company, during the period up from the date of the undertaking to and including the date falling 36 months from the first day of trading of the Ordinary Shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange or alternatively Euronext Expand, for 2/3 of the subscribed Ordinary Shares and 2 years for 1/3 of the subscribed Ordinary Shares (1) sell, offer to sell, contract or agree to sell, hypothecate, pledge, grant any option to purchase or otherwise dispose of or agree to dispose of, directly or indirectly, any subscribed shares or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for the subscribed shares, or warrants or other rights to purchase the subscribed shares, (2) enter into any swap or other arrangement that transfers to another, in whole or in part, any of the economic consequences of ownership of the subscribed shares or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for the subscribed shares, or warrants or other rights to purchase Shares, whether any such transaction is to be settled by delivery of Shares or such other securities, in cash or otherwise, or (3) market or seeking investor interest for its Subscription Shares, or publicly announce an intention to effect any transaction specified in clause (1) or (2), provided, however, that the foregoing shall not apply to: (A) any transfer of Subscription Shares to a company wholly owned or directly or indirectly controlled by the Shareholder provided that such company (i) assumes the obligations set forth in this Lock-up Undertaking and (ii) remain wholly owned or directly or indirectly controlled by the Shareholder for the remaining part of the period set out above, (B) the pre-acceptance or acceptance of a takeover offer for all of the Shares in the company.