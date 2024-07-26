26 Jul 2024 13:23 CEST
DOF Group ASA
Austevoll, 26 July 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement
made by DOF Group ASA (the "Company", OSE ticker code "DOFG") on 2 July 2024
regarding an agreement to acquire Maersk Supply Service A/S (the "Transaction"),
and on 5 July 2024 regarding an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 26
July 2024 (the "EGM"). The EGM was held today as a digital meeting with online
participation. All proposals on the agenda were adopted, cf. the notice of the
EGM that was published on 5 July 2024.
The EGM elected two new board members: Erik Bergöö as the vice chairperson of
the board and Kristin H. Holth as a new board member. The elections are subject
to, and apply for a period of two years from, closing of the Transaction. The
new members of the board accede their positions at the time of completion of the
Transaction. The board of DOF Group ASA will thus, following the completion of
the Transaction, consist of the following persons:
Svein Harald Øygard (chair of the board)
Erik Bergöö (vice chairperson of the board)
Harald Lauritz Thorstein
Daniela Davila
Christine J. Brennet
Adrian Geelmuyden
Kristin Holth
The complete minutes of the extraordinary general meeting are attached to this
release and are also available on www.dof.com.
For further information, please contact:
Mons S. Aase, CEO, DOF Group ASA
Phone: + 47 91 66 10 12
E-mail: mons.aase@dof.com
Hilde Drønen, CFO, DOF Group ASA
Phone: + 47 91 66 10 09
E-mail: hilde.dronen@dof.com
About DOF Group ASA:
With a multi-national workforce of about 4,100 personnel, DOF Group ASA is an
international group of companies which owns and operates a fleet of modern
offshore/subsea vessels, and engineering capacity to service both the offshore
and subsea market. With over 40 years in the offshore business, the group has a
strong position in terms of experience, innovation, product range, technology,
and capacity. DOF's core businesses are vessel ownership, vessel management,
project management, engineering, vessel operations, intervention, and diving
operations primarily for the oil and gas sector. From PSV charter to Subsea
engineering, DOF offers a full spectrum of top quality offshore services to
facilitate an ever-growing and demanding industry. The Company's main operation
centers and business units are located in Norway, the UK, the USA, Singapore,
Brazil, Argentina, Canada, Angola, and Australia.
