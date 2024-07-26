DOF GROUP ASA - Extraordinary General Meeting

Austevoll, 26 July 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement

made by DOF Group ASA (the "Company", OSE ticker code "DOFG") on 2 July 2024

regarding an agreement to acquire Maersk Supply Service A/S (the "Transaction"),

and on 5 July 2024 regarding an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 26

July 2024 (the "EGM"). The EGM was held today as a digital meeting with online

participation. All proposals on the agenda were adopted, cf. the notice of the

EGM that was published on 5 July 2024.



The EGM elected two new board members: Erik Bergöö as the vice chairperson of

the board and Kristin H. Holth as a new board member. The elections are subject

to, and apply for a period of two years from, closing of the Transaction. The

new members of the board accede their positions at the time of completion of the

Transaction. The board of DOF Group ASA will thus, following the completion of

the Transaction, consist of the following persons:



Svein Harald Øygard (chair of the board)



Erik Bergöö (vice chairperson of the board)



Harald Lauritz Thorstein



Daniela Davila



Christine J. Brennet



Adrian Geelmuyden



Kristin Holth



The complete minutes of the extraordinary general meeting are attached to this

release and are also available on www.dof.com.



For further information, please contact:



Mons S. Aase, CEO, DOF Group ASA



Phone: + 47 91 66 10 12



E-mail: mons.aase@dof.com



Hilde Drønen, CFO, DOF Group ASA



Phone: + 47 91 66 10 09



E-mail: hilde.dronen@dof.com



About DOF Group ASA:



With a multi-national workforce of about 4,100 personnel, DOF Group ASA is an

international group of companies which owns and operates a fleet of modern

offshore/subsea vessels, and engineering capacity to service both the offshore

and subsea market. With over 40 years in the offshore business, the group has a

strong position in terms of experience, innovation, product range, technology,

and capacity. DOF's core businesses are vessel ownership, vessel management,

project management, engineering, vessel operations, intervention, and diving

operations primarily for the oil and gas sector. From PSV charter to Subsea

engineering, DOF offers a full spectrum of top quality offshore services to

facilitate an ever-growing and demanding industry. The Company's main operation

centers and business units are located in Norway, the UK, the USA, Singapore,

Brazil, Argentina, Canada, Angola, and Australia.





