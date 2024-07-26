DOF Group ASA at its EGM held on July 26, 2024, elected two new board members: Erik Bergöö as the vice chairperson of the board and Kristin H. Holth as a new board member. The elections are subject to, and apply for a period of two years from, closing of the Transaction. The new members of the board accede their positions at the time of completion of theTransaction.

The board of DOF Group ASA will thus, following the completion of the Transaction, consist of the following persons: Svein Harald Øygard (chair of the board), Erik Bergöö (vice chairperson of the board), Harald Lauritz Thorstein, Daniela Davila, Christine J. Brennet, Adrian Geelmuyden, Kristin Holth.