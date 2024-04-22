DOF INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023

From the CEO

2023 has been an eventful year; firstly, a comprehensive financial restructuring of the Group was completed in March, secondly, a public offering and relisting of DOF at the Oslo Stock Exchange was done in June, and thirdly, we have achieved the best result for the Group ever. By end of the year the Group's balance sheet has improved and a strong backlog is secured for 2024. Finally, the DOF share has developed very

positively since the listing, giving value to our shareholders.

We have built a fantastic organisation that is delivering in all areas around the globe. Our business model, leveraging a robust vessel management organisation with a complex subsea project organisation, has enabled us to achieve additional earnings on our own fleet and also on third-party owned vessels.

This healthy growth continued throughout 2023 with high demand for our services and we are well positioned for further growth in 2024.

As always, I am proud to say the professionalism of our team is the foundation for delivering safe,

responsible, and efficient operations.

Financial highlights

The Group achieved a record high EBITDA of NOK 4.9 billion in 2023 (management reporting). There has been

growth across all segments, but the main contribution has been from the subsea segment where we have experienced a significant growth in the activity level together with improved rates and project margins. The Group EBIT of NOK 5.2 billion was also very strong due to reversal of previous impairments