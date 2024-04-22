DOF INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023

DOF Group

2023 IN REVIEW

STRATEGIC AND SUSTAINABLE

DELIVERING ON COMMITMENTS

PRINCIPLES & GOVERNANCE

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

ESG FACTBOOK

EU TAXONOMY REPORT 2023

10 years of sustainability reporting

Transparent

Our vision and strategic ambitions to create broad stakeholder value are set out in this integrated report. We use the World Economic Forum's four pillars of sustainable development - People, Planet, Prosperity, and Principles to frame our environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. Within the pillars we bring together the measures of stakeholder value, present non-financial and financial reporting, describe sustainability initiatives, targets and measures for the next strategic period.

Sustainable Development

DOF has reported to the GRI standards, measuring economic, environment, and social aspects since 2014 and has been a Carbon Disclosure Project discloser since 2010. Over this time DOF has engaged with stakeholder groups and improved management and performance in the areas of sustainable development.

Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance

The ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) fact book in the final section of this report contains extensive detail on our company-wide performance in 2023 and includes future ambitions. This document can be found in digital format on our website: www.dof.com/sustainability.

In our report

2023 IN REVIEW

5 Financial performance

6 From the CEO

8 Performance highlights

9 This is DOF

10 How DOF creates value

STRATEGIC AND SUSTAINABLE

12 Our strategic priorities

13 Enterprise risk management: Governance and culture, internal control and risk management system

14 How DOF manages risk and develops opportunities

17 Our approach to sustainable development

DELIVERING ON COMMITMENTS

24 Sustainable finance

25 Maintain ESG leadership

26 Safeguarding our people

27 World-class organisation

28 Expand conventional services:

23 years in Brazil

29 Expand conventional services: DOF in Guyana, est. 2023

30 Grow renewables

PRINCIPLES & GOVERNANCE

  1. The Executive Management
  2. The Board of Directors
  3. Report of the Board

45 Corporate governance

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

  1. Group consolidated financial accounts
  1. Financial results
  1. Auditor's report
  1. Appendix

ESG FACTBOOK

  1. People
  1. Planet
  1. Prosperity
  1. Principles
  1. Appendix B

2023 IN REVIEW

  • Financial performance From the CEO Performance highlights This is DOF
    How DOF creates value

Financial performance

An overview of our 2023 financial performance

Key figures DOF Group

AMOUNTS IN NOK MILLION

Management reporting

Financial reporting

From the Profit (Loss)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Operating income

13 365

10 702

11 929

9 257

Operating expenses

-8 416

-6 938

-7 819

-6 128

Operating profit (loss) before depreciation and write downs - EBITDA

4 949

3 764

4 110

3 129

Depreciation

-1 651

-1 376

-1 270

-1 037

Impairment (-)/Reversal of impairment

1 919

655

1 919

594

Operating profit (loss) - EBIT

5 217

3 043

4 759

2 685

Net finance costs

-1 082

-1 656

-911

-1 465

Realised and unrealised currency gain/(loss)

181

-268

174

-295

Net changes in gain/loss on derivatives

-

9

-

9

Net financial items

-902

-1 915

-737

-1 751

Operational development1

NOK million

14,000

12,000

10,000

8,000

6,000

4,000

2,000

0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

100%

90%

80%

70%

60%

Operating revenue

50%

EBITDA

40%

30%

Operating margin

20%

10%

0%

STRATEGIC AND SUSTAINABLE

Profit (loss) before taxes

4 315

1 128

4 022

933

Tax income (expenses)

-130

-275

164

-80

Debt development 1

DELIVERING ON COMMITMENTS PRINCIPLES & GOVERNANCE

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

ESG FACTBOOK

EU TAXONOMY REPORT 2023

Profit (loss) for the year

4 185

854

4 185

854

Non-controlling interests

46

-11

46

-11

From the Balance sheet

Vessels and other non-current assets

23 220

20 119

20 668

16 787

Current assets

7 673

6 158

6 603

5 516

Total assets

30 894

26 277

27 270

22 303

Interest free debt

2 662

2 686

2 354

2 391

Net financing of the entity

28 232

23 592

24 916

19 912

Interest bearing debt

17 710

23 228

14 394

19 548

Equity

10 522

364

10 522

364

Key Figures

NOK million

30.000

25.000

20.000

15.000

10.000

5.000

0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

  1. %
  1. %

IBD

20%

NIBD

  1. %
  1. %
  • %
    0

-5 %

Backlog

Order intake

EBITDA before gain/loss on sale of tangible assets

Operating margin

1)

Net interest bearing debt

2)

Leverage ratio

3)

Equity ratio

4)

Capex

5)

Basic and diluted earnings per share (NOK)

6)

Avergage number of shares

7)

  1. EBITDA before gain (loss) on sale of tangible assets/Operating income
  2. Interest bearing debt minus interest bearing receivables and cash. See note 23
  3. Net interest bearing debt/EBITDA before gain (loss) on sale of tangible assets
  4. Booked equity/Total assets
  5. See note 13

19 770

21 104

16 667

16 277

10 100

13 100

10 100

12 730

4 872

4 033

3 694

3 058

36%

38%

31%

33%

13 884

19 915

10 409

16 631

2.8x

4.9x

3.0x

5.4x

34%

1%

39%

2%

2 228

1 209

1 765

674

24.64

5.46

24.64

5.46

168 021 488

158 250 596

168 021 488

158 250 596

  1. Majority share of profit for the year/Average number of shares. See note 12
  2. See note 12

The management reporting is based on proportional consolidation of Joint Ventures (JV), See the Group's note 5 about the management reporting.

1 Based on the audited consolidated annual accounts of the former DOF ASA for the period from 2016-2021 and DOF Group ASA for 2022.

Revenue per segment

EBITDA per segment

DOF Subsea 70%

DOF Subsea 76%

Norskan

20%

Norskan

14%

DOF Rederi

9%

DOF Rederi

10%

Corporate

3%

Corporate

less than 1%

All graphs and figures based on management reporting.

DOF INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023

5

DOF Group

Integrated Annual Report 2023

Positioned for the future

2023 IN REVIEW

Financial performance

  • From the CEO Performance highlights This is DOF
    How DOF creates value

STRATEGIC AND SUSTAINABLE

DELIVERING ON COMMITMENTS

PRINCIPLES & GOVERNANCE

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

ESG FACTBOOK

EU TAXONOMY REPORT 2023

From the CEO

2023 has been an eventful year; firstly, a comprehensive financial restructuring of the Group was completed in March, secondly, a public offering and relisting of DOF at the Oslo Stock Exchange was done in June, and thirdly, we have achieved the best result for the Group ever. By end of the year the Group's balance sheet has improved and a strong backlog is secured for 2024. Finally, the DOF share has developed very

positively since the listing, giving value to our shareholders.

We have built a fantastic organisation that is delivering in all areas around the globe. Our business model, leveraging a robust vessel management organisation with a complex subsea project organisation, has enabled us to achieve additional earnings on our own fleet and also on third-party owned vessels.

This healthy growth continued throughout 2023 with high demand for our services and we are well positioned for further growth in 2024.

As always, I am proud to say the professionalism of our team is the foundation for delivering safe,

responsible, and efficient operations.

Financial highlights

The Group achieved a record high EBITDA of NOK 4.9 billion in 2023 (management reporting). There has been

growth across all segments, but the main contribution has been from the subsea segment where we have experienced a significant growth in the activity level together with improved rates and project margins. The Group EBIT of NOK 5.2 billion was also very strong due to reversal of previous impairments

of the Group's assets due to a stronger market. The balance sheet is fixed where the equity ratio has moved from 1% to 34% and an NIBD/EBITDA from 4.9 to 2.8. A strengthening balance sheet is of course the result of the financial restructuring but also the strong result in 2023.

Operational highlights

The markets were positive throughout the year. We experienced high activity in Brazil, North America, and the Atlantic region and during the fourth quarter the markets picked up in the APAC region. Combined with an already strong backlog at the start of the year and good execution, the market increase resulted in record performance from these regions and for the Group. In total, the Group achieved a utilisation rate of 89% in 2023.

The PLSV fleet continued to operate on firm contracts through the year, however the fire on Skandi Buzios has had a major impact on the performance of the PLSV fleet Fortunately no serious injuries happened to the personnel onboard the vessel, but there was a significant damage on the vessel which result in extensive downtime and repairs.

Through the year, the Group has secured several new contracts with a value of approximately USD 1.0 billion, bringing the backlog at year end to USD 1.94 billion. The margins and rates in all contract awards have been done at better terms than the old contracts reflecting a stronger market and will further give a good foundation for delivering good operational performance in 2024.

A few operational highlights in 2023 and so far into 2024 worth mentioning are:

  • In the North Sea several contracts have been awarded such as 3-year contracts for both the Skandi Vega and the Skandi Iceman with Equinor, and a 4-year contract for the Skandi Gamma.

DOF INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023

6

DOF Group

Integrated Annual Report 2023

2023 IN REVIEW

Financial performance

  • From the CEO Performance highlights This is DOF
    How DOF creates value

STRATEGIC AND SUSTAINABLE

DELIVERING ON COMMITMENTS

PRINCIPLES & GOVERNANCE

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

ESG FACTBOOK

EU TAXONOMY REPORT 2023

  • The Atlantic region was awarded a 18-month contract for the Skandi Acergy with startup in early 2025.
  • In Brazil six AHTSs started on new 3- and 4-year contracts and a new PIDF contract was awarded, all contracts are with Petrobras. The new PIDF contract is a continuation of an existing and similar contract demonstrating our clear market leader role in this segment.
  • In APAC the contract for the Skandi Hawk was extended until end 2027 and the Skandi Kvitsøy won a 2-year contract in Australia. The latter contract was done at the best terms ever achieved for a PSV owned by the Group.
  • Three non-core vessels (PSVs) have been sold and three vessels, Skandi Iceman, Skandi Hera and Skandi Darwin have been acquired at prices significantly below market prices.
  • To support the project activity in Brazil and in USA three vessels have been hired for periods of two to three years to support the project activity in Brazil and USA.
  • We have won several subsea project contracts in our regions. These projects include Survey, Decommissioning, IRM (Inspection, Repair, and Maintenance), Mooring, and SURF.

Our People

The key to DOF's success remains unchanged - our people. Hiring, developing, and keeping the right people is a key part of maintaining our competitive edge. Our total headcount has a 10% increase compared to 2022, at the end of 2023 there were 4,108 employees in the Group.

Our highest priority, safeguarding our people

Wherever we operate, safety is our priority, and we aim to be an incident-free organisation. In 2023, the Group remains dedicated to enhancing safety and environmental performance across worksites worldwide and we have seen significant improvements in safety indicators and performance.

Creating a safe working environment is a continuous undertaking at DOF. Safety means protecting and empowering our employees and contractors to stop unsafe or inappropriate actions, to report any breach of law or any violation of the DOF Group's policies, or other legal or ethical concerns, without fear of intimidation or reprisal. In 2023, following both industry and company surveys related to harassment, we identified a need to strengthen our focus on our "Speak Up" and "Stop Work" culture and have rolled-out DOF's "Dignity & Respect" campaign focused on identifying, managing, and reporting harassment in the workplace.

UN Sustainable Development Goals and Human Rights

DOF operates in compliance with fundamental labour standards and the UN's Global Compact. In 2023, we partnered with Slave Free Alliance to review our Human Rights exposure and as a result we have robust guidelines to ensure we are doing our best with managing the risks our industry represents.

Sustainable Environment

I am proud to say that 2023 marks DOF's tenth year of sustainability reporting and our efforts have been acknowledged for the 3rd year in a row by Financial Times

  • Statista's "Europe's Climate Leaders 2023". We work to reduce our impact on the external environment and support our customers as they move energy production to cleaner solutions. Our commitment to accurate, transparent reporting within world recognised frameworks has driven increased scope and greater maturity in DOF's actions for sustainable environmental management. We see decarbonising DOF's operations is in the interest of stakeholders as well as being critical to value creation now and for the future. Our actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and manage environmental impacts are ongoing. We use a combination of technical solutions such as shore power and battery packs, digitalisation, and an organisational approach through environmental management strategy and systems.

Our progress is demonstrated by the 2023 Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) score of A-, setting DOF among the leaders in our industry.

  • We have built a fantastic organisation and are creating more value by utilising this advantage"

Continuous improvement of our operations

Continuous improvement helps to reduce risk, improve performance, and align ways of working. The Group has streamlined, unified and systematised improvement projects under the improvement programme, which is issued annually, although key projects span several years to delivery. Based on thorough planning, improvement projects have been carried out through the Group's value chain, focusing on technology, digitalisation, and improved efficiency. The improvement initiatives continue in 2024.

Outlook

With continuing high tender activity and higher overall activity, we believe that in 2024 we will continue on the same positive trend that we experienced in 2023.

I strongly believe that DOF has a fantastic organisation, a strong business model with a high backlog, and a lot of opportunities going forward. Longer term, and within offshore floating wind, we already have a strong track record. Our focus will be to keep our people safe and deliver value to our stakeholders.

Thank you for your support.

Firstly, thank you to our clients and partners, new and established, for trusting us with your operations around the world.

Finally, thank you to every employee and contractor contributing to our success. Your efforts and professionalism help to keep us safe, deliver on our commitments, and solidify our reputation as a preferred marine and subsea services provider. Throughout 2023 I have been inspired by your dedication and hard work and

  1. am looking forward to seeing what we can achieve in 2024. Thank you.

Mons S. Aase

Chief Executive Officer

DOF INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023

7

DOF Group

Integrated Annual Report 2023

2023 IN REVIEW

Financial performance

From the CEO

  • Performance highlights This is DOF
    How DOF creates value

STRATEGIC AND SUSTAINABLE

DELIVERING ON COMMITMENTS

PRINCIPLES & GOVERNANCE

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

ESG FACTBOOK

EU TAXONOMY REPORT 2023

Performance highlights

The DOF Group completed the financial restructuring process on the 22 March 2023, creating a stable financial platform for the Group through a substantial conversion of debt to equity. After completing its public offering, DOF Group re-listed on Oslo Børs.

BUILDING BACKLOG

Minimum 3 vessels

Skandi Acergy

Skandi Vega

+ PIDF Subsea Services

SURF contract

Client: EquinorEnergyAS

Client: Petrobras

Est. Revenue:

UK Sector

Duration: est. 2 years

USD 80-100 m

Duration: 3-year

Est. Revenue: USD 260m

Skandi Ipanema

Skandi Iceman

Skandi Acergy

Client: Petrobras

Client: EquinorEnergyAS

Client: Subsea7,

Duration: 4-year

North Sea

UK Sector

Est. Revenue:

Duration: 3-year

Duration: 18-month

USD 51 m

Est. Revenue:

USD 85-105 m

BOOK TO BILL

Q1 '21 to Q4 '23

NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET

3

Vessels

purchased

Skandi Hera

Skandi Darwin

Skandi Iceman

(options exercised for)

AHTS

Subsea

AHTS

All prices significantly

below market values.

DOF was selected by the

vessel's new owners to

be commercial and

technical managers. Both

Vessels on

vessels support DOF's

Skandi Mercury

2

conventional and

Skandi Jupiter

management

renewables projects in

AHTS

the North Sea

AHTS

3

Stril Explorer

Maersk Installer

Connor Bordelon,

Contract: 3-year

Contract: 2-year firm

Jones Act vessel

+4x1options

Serves increased

Contract: 1+1-year

Vessels

Supports PIDF

demand in the subsea

contract supports

chartered-in

contract

project segment

activity in gulf

complement the

in Brazil

(commenced

March 2024)

DOF fleet

DOF INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023

8

DOF Group

Integrated Annual Report 2023

This is DOF

2023 IN REVIEW

Financial performance

From the CEO

Performance highlights

  • This is DOF
    How DOF creates value

STRATEGIC AND SUSTAINABLE

No matter where DOF operates in the world, safety is held as the highest priority.

DOF is a leading provider of integrated subsea and marine services to the global offshore| energy market. Established in Austevoll in 1981, DOF has continued a proud tradition of delivering safe and quality services to our customers.

BERGEN

AUSTEVOLL (HQ)

ABERDEEN

ST. JOHN'S

ATLANTIC REGION

NORTH AMERICA REGION

HOUSTON

GEORGETOWN

SEOUL

MANILA

SINGAPORE

DELIVERING ON COMMITMENTS PRINCIPLES & GOVERNANCE

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

ESG FACTBOOK

EU TAXONOMY REPORT 2023

USD

LUANDA

1.94

RIO DE JANEIRO

MACAÉ

billion

backlog as of Q4'23

BUENOS AIRES

SOUTH AMERICA REGION

571

6

vessels

operating

in fleet

continents

4,108

Norway

+40

years

employees

headquartered

operational history

ASIA-PACIFIC REGION

PERTH

1827

22

22

1061

897

323

6

7

North

Asia

Atlantic South

North

Asia

Atlantic

South

America

Pacific

America

America

Pacific

America

Employees per region

Vessel per region

¹45 owned vessels, 5 vessels hired in and 7 vessels under management

DOF INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023

9

DOF Group

Integrated Annual Report 2023

2023 IN REVIEW

Financial performance

From the CEO

Creating value for our stakeholders

Integrated subsea and marine services to global offshore energy producers is the core value generating work of our business. We operate in a rapidly evolving market, where meeting changing stakeholder demands and supporting changes to the energy mix are central to our strategy and future value creation.

How DOF creates value

  • We aspire to be a trusted and leading partner delivering integrated subsea and marine services globally

for a sustainable utilisation of offshore energy and other subsea resources."

Performance highlights

This is DOF

  • How DOF creates value

STRATEGIC AND SUSTAINABLE

DELIVERING ON COMMITMENTS PRINCIPLES & GOVERNANCE

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE ESG FACTBOOK

EU TAXONOMY REPORT 2023

INPUTS

We rely on:

The expertise of our diverse, talented and dedicated team.

Strong customer relationships and partnerships, always offering the business services and technologies to match and support our customer's evolving requirements.

A supply-chain network capable of supporting DOF's strategic, ESG and operational goals.

Over 20 strategically located offices, operational yards and logistics bases.

INTEGRATED PROJECT DELIVERY TO MEET GLOBAL ENERGY DEMAND

Construction fleet and

Diving

ROVs

subsea assets

MARINE MANAGEMENT

SPECIALIST FLEET

PROJECT MANAGEMENT

AHTS & PSV fleet

Survey and Inspection

Engineering

OUTPUTS

We deliver:

A company that values its PEOPLE. A safe, diverse and inspiring, inclusive workplace.

Reduced impact on the PLANET. Progressing DOF's Decarbonisation plan reduces our impact on the external environment. We support our customers as they move energy production

to cleaner solutions.

Natural resources to operate: energy in​ fuel and electricity and other materials, metals and minerals.​

A robust financial platform​: visible backlog and sustainable capital returns.

Our reputation for quality, reliability, and trusted offshore project delivery.

Technology to digitalise our operations, optimise energy efficiency and reduce energy consumption.

Conventional

DOF has over 40 years experience

building and managing a world-class,purpose-built fleet. Our new build, conversion and operational teams manage and deliver all aspects of fleet build, certification, and maintenance activities.

Retained knowledge and experience transfer: frontrunners in fleet technical management and maintenance. Dedicated core crews underpins safe operations.

PROVIDING OUR PARTNERS

WITH COMPREHENSIVE SOLUTIONS

FOR EVOLVING OFFSHORE OPERATIONS

Diverse and interchangeable: DOF's fleet is purpose built and chartered-into match the challenges of the offshore sector and for a wide-rangeof operations, water depths and environmental conditions.

Regional and global fleet: regionally based vessels in a global fleet provide flexibility and capability where vessels can be re-engineered in-houseto meet specific work-scopes.

Renewable

Seamless end-to-end project delivery: Project Management offers clients a single access point to all project resources and assets, including design and subsea engineering, vessels, and marine management.

Interchangeable capability, expertise and assets: offer customers comprehensive solutions for conventional and renewables offshore operations, ensuring projects run safely, smoothly and to schedule.

Sustainability for shared PROSPERITY. Lasting value for stakeholders, a long-term competitive return on the investment, and build​ renewable energy revenue streams.

PRINCIPLESthat foster value. We create governance systems and controls to support safe, legal and ethical operations wherever we do business.

DOF INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023 10

How DOF creates value

