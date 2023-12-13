DOF Group is pleased to announce the chartering of the Connor Bordelon to support the North America operation in the US Gulf of Mexico for 1-year term with a 1-year option.

The Time charter will commence in March 2024 when DOF will mobilize 2 Heavy-work class ROVs and survey as part of the integrated spread to ensure client coverage between the end of the charter of the Ross Candies in February 2024 and the start of charter of Cade Candies in 2025. The Connor Bordelon is an USA 78m DP II vessel with a 60ton AHC Crane capable to reach 3,000m water depth, 60 accommodation, Helideck and 572m2 open deck.

"The combination of the vessel capability and terms, the Jones Act Compliance and its low fuel consumption, makes of the Connor Bordelon one of the most cost cost-effective IMR and light Construction vessel in the GoM for the next 2-years offered in combination with the capabilities of the Cade Candies" Marco Sclocchi, EVP North America explains.

Mons Aase, DOF's Group CEO added "We believe that DOF's sustainable presence in the GoM is a key part of the Group global strategy for integrated offshore services and we welcome Bordelon Marine as key partner together with Otto Candies for our Jones Act Complaint operation".

For further information, please contact:

Martin Lundberg, SVP Finance and Investor Relations DOF Group ASA

Phone: + +47 916 21 057

E-mail: martin.lundberg@dof.com

