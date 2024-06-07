CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH

DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AT 1 JANUARY - 31 DECEMBER 2023 TOGETHER

WITH INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the General Assembly of Doğan Şirketler Grubu Holding A.Ş.

  1. Audit of the consolidated financial statements

1. Our opinion

We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Doğan Şirketler Grubu Holding A.Ş. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2023, the consolidated statement of profit or loss, the consolidated statement of other comprehensive income, the consolidated statement of changes in equity and the consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the consolidated financial statements comprising a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2023, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with Turkish Financial Reporting Standards ("TFRS").

2. Basis for opinion

Our audit was conducted in accordance with the Standards on Independent Auditing (the "SIA") that are part of Turkish Standards on Auditing adopted within the framework of the regulations of the Capital Markets Board and issued by the Public Oversight Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority (the "POA"). Our responsibilities under these standards are further described in the "Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements" section of our report. We hereby declare that we are independent of the Group in accordance with the Ethical Rules for Independent Auditors (including Independence Standards) (the "Ethical Rules") the ethical requirements regarding independent audit in regulations issued by the POA; the regulations of the Capital Markets Board; and other relevant legislation are relevant to our audit of the financial statements. We have also fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Ethical Rules and regulations. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained during the independent audit provides a sufficient and appropriate basis for our opinion.

3. Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. Key audit matters were addressed in the context of our independent audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matters

How the key audit matter was addressed in

the audit

Application of TAS 29, "Financial Reporting

in Hyperinflationary Economies"

As explained in Note 2, the TAS 29 "Financial

- We achieved an understanding of the Group's

Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies"

current processes and policies,

standard is applicable to the Group.

- We understood and evaluated the controls

TAS 29 requires that financial statements be

designed and applied by management in the

readjusted based on current purchasing power at the

application of TAS 29,

end of the reporting date. Therefore, 2023

transactions and the non-monetary balances at the

- We checked whether management's

end of the period have been readjusted to reflect the

differentiation of monetary and non-monetary

up-to-date price index on the balance date of 31

items is in line with TFRS,

December 2023. Applying TAS 29 changed the

control practices of the Group, especially related to

- We obtained the details of the non-monetary

financial reporting. The impact of TAS 29 depends

items and tested the past costs and purchase

on several important estimations, including the

dates with supporting documents,

readjustment of basic transactions related to

relevant items in the cost of sales and cash flow

- We assessed whether the estimations used by

statement on a quarterly average basis based on the

management are reasonable by comparing them

level of fluctuation and inflation rate. Preparing

against known practices and evaluating based

financial statements using up-to-date purchasing

on our knowledge of the industry and our

power requires a series of complex procedures and

experience. We also checked whether

transactions to ensure accurate results.

estimations were used consistently in all

periods,

Because of the estimations used, the complexity of

calculation, and the risk of missing or inaccurate

- By checking the methodology and price index

data in the readjustment, the application of TAS 29

rates, we assessed whether non-monetary item

is identified as a key audit matter.

indexes, comprehensive income, equity

movement, and cash flow statements were

prepared considering TAS 29.

Key Audit Matters

How the key audit matter was addressed in the audit

Investment properties measured at fair value

As explained in Note 14, as of 31 December 2023,

• Valuation reports prepared by the independent

the Group's investment properties, which have the

property valuers assigned by the Group were

carrying value of TRY5,454,079 thousand and

obtained and the property valuation

represent a significant share of total assets, comprise

accreditations and licences of these institutions

of land and buildings.

granted by the Capital Markets Board are

checked based on the Independent Audit

The accounting method used by Group management

Standards.

for investment properties is the "fair value method",

as described in Note 2.2. Fair value of these assets

• Deeds and ownership ratios of investment

are determined by independent valuers licensed by

properties were tested on a sample basis.

the Capital Markets Board (the "CMB") and are

recognised in the consolidated financial statements

• We compared the consistency of the inputs

after being assessed by Group management. Fair

which have a significant impact on the property

values of investment properties depend on the

value determined and were stated in the

valuation method used as well as the input and

valuation reports, information of rentable area

assumptions used in the valuation model. Fair

square meter and unit rent values, against

values are directly affected by factors such as market

observable market prices, and then tested

conditions, specific characteristics, physical

whether the appraised values are within an

condition and the geographic location of each

acceptable range.

investment property.

• Inputs such as rental income, duration of lease

The reason for our focus on this area:

agreements, occupancy rates and expenses,

which are used in the valuation reports and have

The quantitative importance of the investment

a significant impact on the real estate value,

properties on the consolidated financial

were tested.

statements,

• The assumptions used by the appraisers in their

When determining the fair values of the

valuations, whether the appraised values such as

investment properties, methods such as the

inflation and the real discount rate are within an

benchmarking analysis approach, cost

acceptable range were evaluated together with

approach and direct capitalisation approach

our experts.

are used, and these methods include variables

that affect the fair values.

• Fair values stated in the valuation reports were

compared with the disclosures in the

consolidated financial statements to assess if the

values in the disclosures and accounting records

are consistent with the valuation report and the

disclosures are sufficient based on the

requirements of TFRS.

4. Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements

The Group management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with TFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.

5. Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements

Responsibilities of independent auditors in an independent audit are as follows:

Our aim is to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an independent auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance expressed as a result of an independent audit conducted in accordance with SIA is a high level of assurance but does not guarantee that a material misstatement will always be detected. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error. Misstatements are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an independent audit conducted in accordance with SIA, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement in the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Assess the internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our independent auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.
  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
  • Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the Group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence. We also communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards actions taken to eliminate threats or safeguards applied.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

  1. Other responsibilities arising from regulatory requirements
  1. No matter has come to our attention that is significant according to subparagraph 4 of Article 402 of Turkish Commercial Code ("TCC") No. 6102 and that causes us to believe that the Company's bookkeeping activities concerning the period from 1 January to 31 December 2023 period are not in compliance with the TCC and provisions of the Company's articles of association related to financial reporting.
  2. In accordance with subparagraph 4 of Article 402 of the TCC, the Board of Directors submitted the necessary explanations to us and provided the documents required within the context of our audit.
  3. In accordance with subparagraph 4 of Article 398 of the TCC, the auditor's report on the early risk identification system and committee was submitted to the Company's Board of Directors on
    8 May 2024.

DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.

CONTENTS

SAYFA

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

1-2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

4

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

5-6

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

7-8

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

9-127

DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2023

(Amounts expressed in thousands according to purchasing power of Turkish Lira ("TRY") at 31 December 2023 unless otherwise indicated. Currencies other than TRY, expressed in thousands unless otherwise indicated.)

Audited

Audited

Current Period

Prior Period

ASSETS

Notes

31 December 2023

31 December 2022

Current Assets

57,961,088

50,649,588

Cash and cash equivalents

6

12,123,058

11,615,772

Financial investments

7

22,244,844

16,550,082

Trade receivables

- Due from related parties

35

15,624

21,963

- Due from non-related parties

9

5,395,738

8,377,166

Receivables from finance sector operations

- Due from related parties from finance sector operations

10, 35

36,302

1,346

- Due from non-related parties from finance sector operations

10

4,740,319

3,030,976

Balances with the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey

6

153,736

63,050

Other receivables

- Due from non-related parties

11

562,305

353,301

Inventories

12

8,090,564

7,725,141

Prepaid expenses

22

2,155,847

1,767,499

Derivative instruments

23

204,105

193,898

Assets arising from customer contracts

13,653

Biological assets

13

58,943

44,279

Assets related to current tax

33

93,614

11,725

Other current assets

21

2,086,089

879,737

Non-current assets

35,456,635

33,155,978

Trade receivables

- Due from non-related parties

9

-

21,132

Other recevaibles

- Due from non-related parties

48,129

-

Financial investments

7

1,870,301

1,513,368

Investments accounted for

by the equity method

4

2,259,114

1,378,690

Investment properties

14

5,454,079

4,351,645

Property, plant and equipment

15

11,721,696

11,202,262

Intangible assets

- Other intangible assets

16

9,413,994

9,674,612

- Goodwill

16

1,240,236

1,186,421

Rights of use assets

17

1,146,295

1,879,738

Prepaid expenses

22

1,172,286

647,890

Derivative instruments

23

110,078

116,692

Deferred tax asset

33

943,675

1,044,965

Other non-current assets

21

76,752

138,563

Total Assets

93,417,723

83,805,566

The consolidated financial statements as of and for the period ended 31 December 2023 have been approved by the Board of Directors on 8 May 2024.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

1

DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2023

(Amounts expressed in thousands according to purchasing power of Turkish Lira ("TRY") at 31 December 2023 unless otherwise indicated. Currencies other than TRY, expressed in thousands unless otherwise indicated.)

Audited

Audited

Current Period

Prior Period

LIABILITIES

Notes

31 December 2023

31 December 2022

Short-term liabilities

28,780,309

24,909,607

Short-term borrowings

- Short-term borrowings from non-related part

- Bank borrowings

8

11,159,521

11,224,511

- Issued debt instruments

8

2,756,631

1,995,220

Short-term portion of long- term borrowings

- Short-term portion of long term borrowings from related parties

- Lease borrowings

8, 35

15,701

29,316

- Short-term portion of long- term borrowings from non-related parties

- Bank borrowings

8

1,467,594

1,855,664

- Lease borrowings

8

296,073

222,394

Other financial liabilities

390,492

-

Trade payables

- Due to related parties

35

10,238

9,028

- Due to non-related parties

9

2,908,437

4,907,987

Payables from finance sector operations

- Due to related parties from finance sector operations

35

-

97

- Due to non-related parties from finance sector operations

10

775,061

354,591

Payables related to

Employee benefits

24

546,807

386,566

Deferred income (Except obligations arising from customer contracts)

- Deferred income from related parties

87,107

-

- Deferred income from non-related parties

(Except obligations arising from customer contracts)

22

571,398

814,924

Derivative instruments

23

53,008

16,458

Other payables

- Due to non-related parties

11

618,479

269,842

Current income tax liability

33

105,997

362,879

Short-term provisions

- Short-term provisions for

employment benefits

24

265,395

157,286

- Other short-term provisions

19

6,699,528

2,296,527

Other short term liabilities

52,842

6,317

Long-term liabilities

9,340,821

8,186,092

Long-term borrowings

- Long-term borrowings from related parties

- Lease borrowings

8, 35

3,397

20,669

- Long -term borrowings from non-related parties

- Bank borrowings

8

4,739,455

3,427,353

- Lease borrowings

8

449,715

849,217

Other payables

- Due to non-related parties

11

23,753

157,704

Deferred income (Except obligations arising from customer contracts)

- Deferred income from non-related parties

(Except obligations arising from customer contracts)

22

98,976

56,136

Long-term provisions

- Long-term provisions for

employment benefits

24

514,392

533,057

- Other long term provisions

-

13,132

Derivative instruments

23

3,034

10,035

Deferred tax liability

33

3,508,099

3,118,789

EQUITY

55,296,593

50,709,867

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company

48,426,811

41,258,107

Share capital

25

2,616,996

2,616,938

Adjustments to share capital

25

32,850,286

32,850,279

Repurchased share (-)

25

(226,828)

(216,833)

Share premiums (discounts)

25

1,413,415

1,413,415

Other comprehensive income (losses) that

will not be reclassified in profit or loss

- Actuarial gains (losses) on

defined benefit plans

25

(127,137)

(90,854)

Shares not classified as profit or loss

from other comprehensive income of

investments accounted for by equity method

(10,407)

(4,665)

Other comprehensive income (losses) that

will be reclassified in profit or loss

- Change in currency translation reserves

25

13,369,445

6,071,106

- Gain (loss) on revaluation and reclassification

of financial assets held for sale

25

(179,315)

(509,402)

Restricted reserves

25

9,265,539

8,121,309

Retained earnings or accumulated losses

(10,841,777)

(9,225,311)

Net profit or loss for the period

296,594

232,125

Non-controlling interests

6,869,782

9,451,760

Total liabilities

93,417,723

83,805,566

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

2

