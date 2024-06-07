CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH

To the General Assembly of Doğan Şirketler Grubu Holding A.Ş.

Audit of the consolidated financial statements

1. Our opinion

We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Doğan Şirketler Grubu Holding A.Ş. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2023, the consolidated statement of profit or loss, the consolidated statement of other comprehensive income, the consolidated statement of changes in equity and the consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the consolidated financial statements comprising a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2023, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with Turkish Financial Reporting Standards ("TFRS").

2. Basis for opinion

Our audit was conducted in accordance with the Standards on Independent Auditing (the "SIA") that are part of Turkish Standards on Auditing adopted within the framework of the regulations of the Capital Markets Board and issued by the Public Oversight Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority (the "POA"). Our responsibilities under these standards are further described in the "Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements" section of our report. We hereby declare that we are independent of the Group in accordance with the Ethical Rules for Independent Auditors (including Independence Standards) (the "Ethical Rules") the ethical requirements regarding independent audit in regulations issued by the POA; the regulations of the Capital Markets Board; and other relevant legislation are relevant to our audit of the financial statements. We have also fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Ethical Rules and regulations. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained during the independent audit provides a sufficient and appropriate basis for our opinion.