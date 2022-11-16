Advanced search
    DOHOL   TRADOHOL91Q8

DOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU HOLDING A.S.

(DOHOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-11-14
6.600 TRY   -1.20%
Dogan Sirketler Grubu : 01 July - 30 September (3rd Quarter)

11/16/2022 | 09:29am EST
CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH

DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 1 JANUARY - 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.

CONTENTS

PAGES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION..........................................

1-2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS....................................................

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ................

4

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ...........................................

5-6

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW.............................................................

7-8

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ....................................

9-135

NOTE 1

ORGANIZATION AND NATURE OF OPERATIONS ........................................................................

9-11

NOTE 2

BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ..........................................................

12-49

NOTE 3

BUSINESS COMBINATIONS...............................................................................................................

50-56

NOTE 4

INVESTMENTS ACCOUNTED FOR BY THE EQUITY METHOD ..................................................

57-62

NOTE 5

SEGMENT REPORTING.......................................................................................................................

63-69

NOTE 6

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS ....................................................................................................

70

NOTE 7

FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS...............................................................................................................

71-72

NOTE 8

SHORT AND LONG TERM FINANCIAL BORROWINGS ................................................................

73-77

NOTE 9

TRADE RECEIVABLES AND PAYABLES.........................................................................................

77-78

NOTE 10

RECEIVABLES AND PAYABLES FROM FINANCE SECTOR OPERATIONS ...............................

79-80

NOTE 11

OTHER RECEIVABLES AND PAYABLES.........................................................................................

81

NOTE 12

INVENTORIES ......................................................................................................................................

82

NOTE 13

BIOLOGICAL ASSETS .........................................................................................................................

82

NOTE 14

INVESTMENT PROPERTIES ...............................................................................................................

83-84

NOTE 15

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT ............................................................................................

85-86

NOTE 16

INTANGIBLE ASSETS .........................................................................................................................

87-89

NOTE 17

RIGHT OF USE ASSETS.......................................................................................................................

89-90

NOTE 18

GOVERNMENT GRANTS ....................................................................................................................

90

NOTE 19

PROVISIONS, CONTINGENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES .............................................................

91-93

NOTE 20

COMMITMENTS...................................................................................................................................

94-95

NOTE 21

OTHER ASSETS ....................................................................................................................................

96

NOTE 22

PREPAID EXPENSES AND DEFERRED INCOME ............................................................................

96-97

NOTE 23

DERIVATIVE INSTRUMENTS ............................................................................................................

97

NOTE 24

PROVISION FOR EMPLOYMENT BENEFITS ...................................................................................

98-99

NOTE 25

EQUITY..................................................................................................................................................

100-104

NOTE 26

REVENUE AND COST OF SALES ......................................................................................................

105-109

NOTE 27

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES, MARKETING EXPENSES AND

GENERAL ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES.......................................................................................

109-110

NOTE 28

EXPENSES BY NATURE .....................................................................................................................

110

NOTE 29

OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES ..........................................

110-111

NOTE 30

INCOME AND EXPENSES FROM INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES......................................................

111

NOTE 31

FINANCE EXPENSES...........................................................................................................................

112

NOTE 32

ASSETS CLASSIFIED AS HELD FOR SALE AND DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS AND

LIABILITES RELATED TO ASSET GROUPS CLASSIFIED AS HELD FOR SALE........................

112

NOTE 33

INCOME TAXES ...................................................................................................................................

113-117

NOTE 34

EARNING/LOSS PER SHARE..............................................................................................................

117

NOTE 35

RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES .....................................................................................................

118-120

NOTE 36

FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT OBJECTIVES AND POLICIES................................................

120-131

NOTE 37

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS...............................................................................................................

132-133

NOTE 38

SHARES IN OTHER OPERATIONS ....................................................................................................

133

NOTE 39

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS.......................................................................................................................

134-135

DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated. Currencies other than TRY, expressed in thousands unless otherwise indicated.)

Unaudited

Audited

Current Period

Prior Period

ASSETS

Notes

30 September 2022

31 December 2021

Current assets

28,604,558

15,513,672

Cash and cash equivalents

6

5,135,584

4,646,127

Financial investments

7

9,389,119

5,076,315

Trade receivables

- Due from related parties

35

23,156

5,136

- Due from non-related parties

9

3,907,961

1,825,475

Receivables from finance sector operations

- Due from related parties

10, 35

-

44,064

- Due from non-related parties

10

1,671,842

1,159,490

Balances with the Central Bank of

the Republic of Turkey

6

67,890

130,280

Other receivables

- Due from non-related parties

11

244,916

74,528

Inventories

12

4,824,145

2,042,478

Prepaid expenses

22

969,995

196,923

Derivative instruments

23

99,114

46,920

Biological assets

13

16,449

15,249

Other current assets

21

400,731

250,387

Non-current assets classified

as held for sale

32

1,853,656

300

Non-current assets

10,119,181

6,781,066

Trade receivables

- Due from non-related parties

9

11,945

14,742

Receivables from finance sector operations

- Due from non-related parties

10

-

14,304

Financial investments

7

949,144

364,930

Investments accounted for

by the equity method

4

461,298

264,140

Investment properties

14

1,483,426

2,005,201

Property, plant and equipment

15

3,287,087

2,035,484

Intangible assets

- Other intangible assets

16

2,336,617

1,228,999

- Goodwill

16

411,926

108,843

Rights of use assets

17

476,845

359,761

Prepaid expenses

22

52,635

57,482

Derivative instruments

23

64,309

-

Deferred tax asset

33

526,266

138,916

Other non-current assets

21

57,683

188,264

Total assets

38,723,739

22,294,738

The consolidated financial statements as of and for the period ended 30 September 2022 have been approved by the Board of Directors on 8 November 2022.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

1

DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated. Currencies other than TRY, expressed in thousands unless otherwise indicated.)

Unaudited

Audited

LIABILITIES

Notes

Current Period

Prior Period

30 September 2022

31 December 2021

Short-term liabilities

14,289,330

5,932,448

Short-term borrowings

- Short-term borrowings from non-related parties

8

6,819,710

2,232,362

- Bank borrowings

- Issued debt instruments

8

799,970

270,161

Short-term portion of long- term borrowings

- Short-term portion of long term borrowings from related parties

8, 35

19,973

9,574

- Lease borrowings

- Short-term portion of long- term borrowings from non-related parties

8

1,253,263

651,787

- Bank borrowings

- Lease borrowings

8

101,588

55,301

Trade payables

35

3,464

2,835

- Due to related parties

- Due to non-related parties

9

3,565,094

1,913,270

Payables from finance sector operations

10

314,918

7,908

- Due to non-related parties

Payables related to

24

120,078

58,242

employee benefits

Deferred income (Except obligations arising from customer contracts)

- Deferred income from non-related parties

22

388,690

123,015

(Except obligations arising from customer contracts)

Derivative instruments

23

9,642

17,776

Other payables

3, 35

-

27,107

- Due to related parties

- Due to non-related parties

11

255,440

94,533

Liabilities related to asset groups classified as held for sale

33

83,949

-

Current income tax liability

115,329

411,958

Short-term provisions

- Short-term provisions for

24

85,168

32,497

employment benefits

- Other short-term provisions

19

325,837

23,683

Other short term liabilities

27,217

439

Long-term liabilities

3,643,889

2,042,610

Long-term borrowings

- Long-term borrowings from related parties

8, 35

9,783

12,839

- Lease borrowings

- Long -term borrowings from non-related parties

8

2,070,823

1,207,435

- Bank borrowings

- Lease borrowings

8

396,163

217,841

Investments accounted for

4

171,301

107,111

by the equity method

Other payables

11

87,290

5,149

- Due to non-related parties

Deferred income (Except obligations arising from customer contracts)

- Deferred income from non-related parties

22

24,442

19,956

(Except obligations arising from customer contracts)

Long-term provisions

- Long-term provisions for

24

187,627

103,326

employment benefits

- Other long term provisions

23

6,444

6,496

Derivative instruments

12,463

-

Deferred tax liability

33

677,553

362,457

EQUITY

20,790,520

14,319,680

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company

17,791,312

12,905,136

Share capital

25

2,616,938

2,616,938

Adjustments to share capital

25

143,526

143,526

Repurchased shares (-)

25

(59,533)

(59,533)

Share premiums (discounts)

25

35,159

35,159

Other comprehensive income (losses) that

will not be reclassified in profit or loss

- Actuarial gains (losses) on

25

(29,422)

(29,422)

defined benefit plans

Shares not classified as profit or loss

from other comprehensive income of

(1,347)

(1,347)

investments accounted for by equity method

Other comprehensive income (losses) that

will be reclassified in profit or loss

25

3,315,295

2,155,915

- Change in currency translation reserves

- Gain (loss) on revaluation and reclassification

25

(169,837)

(86,948)

of financial assets held for sale

Restricted reserves

25

1,867,062

1,020,689

Retained earnings or accumulated losses

5,940,204

4,281,683

Net profit or loss for the period

4,133,267

2,828,476

Non-controlling interests

2,999,208

1,414,544

Total liabilities

38,723,739

22,294,738

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

2

DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE INTERIM PERIODS 1 JANUARY - 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 AND 2021

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated. Currencies other than TRY, expressed in thousands unless otherwise indicated.)

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Current Period

Current Period

Prior Period

Prior Period

1 January -

1 July -

1 January -

1 July -

Notes

30 September 2022

30 September 2022

30 September 2021

30 September 2021

Profit or Loss

Revenue

26

30,347,715

12,846,077

11,020,387

4,609,305

Revenue From Finance Sector Operations

26

497,629

227,469

161,742

55,673

Total Revenue

26

30,845,344

13,073,546

11,182,129

4,664,978

Cost of Sales (-)

26

(26,613,793)

(11,597,511)

(9,748,598)

(4,083,277)

Revenue From Finance Sector Operations

26

(304,561)

(147,018)

(89,101)

(30,690)

Total Cost of Sales

26

(26,918,354)

(11,744,529)

(9,837,699)

(4,113,967)

Gross Profit/(Loss) (Non-Finance)

26

3,733,922

1,248,566

1,271,789

526,028

Gross Profit/(Loss) (Finance)

26

193,068

80,451

72,641

24,983

Gross Profit (Loss)

26

3,926,990

1,329,017

1,344,430

551,011

Research and Development Expenses (-)

27

(21,744)

(17,808)

(5,373)

(1,570)

General Administrative Expenses (-)

27

(536,610)

(210,201)

(267,627)

(87,980)

Marketing Expenses (-)

27

(916,391)

(355,853)

(476,808)

(192,992)

Other Income From Operating Activities

29

2,194,363

840,829

575,999

101,018

Other Expenses From Operating Activities (-)

29

(414,687)

(215,158)

(187,818)

(35,700)

Share of Gain (Loss) on Investments

Accounted for by the Equity Method

4

133,038

2,855

(5,124)

3,007

Operating Profit/(Loss)

4,364,959

1,373,681

977,679

336,794

Income from Investment Activities

30

2,555,238

1,545,688

572,579

93,095

Expenses from Investment Activities (-)

30

(414,729)

(348,357)

(11,808)

(152)

Operating Profit (Loss) Before

Finance (Expense)/Income

6,505,468

2,571,012

1,538,450

429,737

Finance Expense (-)

31

(1,471,063)

(601,884)

(401,924)

(99,123)

Profit/(Loss) Before Taxation

From Continued Operations

5,034,405

1,969,128

1,136,526

330,614

Tax Expense From

Continued Operations

33

(200,971)

(131,799)

(306,679)

(195,478)

Tax Income/(Expense) for the Period

(495,863)

(102,573)

(285,852)

(174,850)

Deferred Tax Income/(Expense)

294,892

(29,226)

(20,827)

(20,628)

Profit/(Loss) For The Period

4,833,434

1,837,329

829,847

135,136

Allocation of Profit/(Loss)

For The Period

Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests

700,167

198,722

109,960

46,367

Attributable to Equity Holders of the

Parent Company

4,133,267

1,638,607

719,887

88,769

Gain/(Loss) Per Share Attributable

to Equity

Holders of the Parent Company

34

1.596

0.633

0.277

0.034

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding AS published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 14:28:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
