Dogan Sirketler Grubu : 01 July - 30 September (3rd Quarter)
CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH
DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE INTERIM PERIOD ENDED 1 JANUARY - 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.
CONTENTS
PAGES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION..........................................
1-2
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS....................................................
3
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ................
4
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ...........................................
5-6
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW.............................................................
7-8
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ....................................
9-135
NOTE 1
ORGANIZATION AND NATURE OF OPERATIONS ........................................................................
9-11
NOTE 2
BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ..........................................................
12-49
NOTE 3
BUSINESS COMBINATIONS...............................................................................................................
50-56
NOTE 4
INVESTMENTS ACCOUNTED FOR BY THE EQUITY METHOD ..................................................
57-62
NOTE 5
SEGMENT REPORTING.......................................................................................................................
63-69
NOTE 6
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS ....................................................................................................
70
NOTE 7
FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS...............................................................................................................
71-72
NOTE 8
SHORT AND LONG TERM FINANCIAL BORROWINGS ................................................................
73-77
NOTE 9
TRADE RECEIVABLES AND PAYABLES.........................................................................................
77-78
NOTE 10
RECEIVABLES AND PAYABLES FROM FINANCE SECTOR OPERATIONS ...............................
79-80
NOTE 11
OTHER RECEIVABLES AND PAYABLES.........................................................................................
81
NOTE 12
INVENTORIES ......................................................................................................................................
82
NOTE 13
BIOLOGICAL ASSETS .........................................................................................................................
82
NOTE 14
INVESTMENT PROPERTIES ...............................................................................................................
83-84
NOTE 15
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT ............................................................................................
85-86
NOTE 16
INTANGIBLE ASSETS .........................................................................................................................
87-89
NOTE 17
RIGHT OF USE ASSETS.......................................................................................................................
89-90
NOTE 18
GOVERNMENT GRANTS ....................................................................................................................
90
NOTE 19
PROVISIONS, CONTINGENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES .............................................................
91-93
NOTE 20
COMMITMENTS...................................................................................................................................
94-95
NOTE 21
OTHER ASSETS ....................................................................................................................................
96
NOTE 22
PREPAID EXPENSES AND DEFERRED INCOME ............................................................................
96-97
NOTE 23
DERIVATIVE INSTRUMENTS ............................................................................................................
97
NOTE 24
PROVISION FOR EMPLOYMENT BENEFITS ...................................................................................
98-99
NOTE 25
EQUITY..................................................................................................................................................
100-104
NOTE 26
REVENUE AND COST OF SALES ......................................................................................................
105-109
NOTE 27
RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES, MARKETING EXPENSES AND
GENERAL ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES.......................................................................................
109-110
NOTE 28
EXPENSES BY NATURE .....................................................................................................................
110
NOTE 29
OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES ..........................................
110-111
NOTE 30
INCOME AND EXPENSES FROM INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES......................................................
111
NOTE 31
FINANCE EXPENSES...........................................................................................................................
112
NOTE 32
ASSETS CLASSIFIED AS HELD FOR SALE AND DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS AND
LIABILITES RELATED TO ASSET GROUPS CLASSIFIED AS HELD FOR SALE........................
112
NOTE 33
INCOME TAXES ...................................................................................................................................
113-117
NOTE 34
EARNING/LOSS PER SHARE..............................................................................................................
117
NOTE 35
RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES .....................................................................................................
118-120
NOTE 36
FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT OBJECTIVES AND POLICIES................................................
120-131
NOTE 37
FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS...............................................................................................................
132-133
NOTE 38
SHARES IN OTHER OPERATIONS ....................................................................................................
133
NOTE 39
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS.......................................................................................................................
134-135
DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated. Currencies other than TRY, expressed in thousands unless otherwise indicated.)
Unaudited
Audited
Current Period
Prior Period
ASSETS
Notes
30 September 2022
31 December 2021
Current assets
28,604,558
15,513,672
Cash and cash equivalents
6
5,135,584
4,646,127
Financial investments
7
9,389,119
5,076,315
Trade receivables
- Due from related parties
35
23,156
5,136
- Due from non-related parties
9
3,907,961
1,825,475
Receivables from finance sector operations
- Due from related parties
10, 35
-
44,064
- Due from non-related parties
10
1,671,842
1,159,490
Balances with the Central Bank of
the Republic of Turkey
6
67,890
130,280
Other receivables
- Due from non-related parties
11
244,916
74,528
Inventories
12
4,824,145
2,042,478
Prepaid expenses
22
969,995
196,923
Derivative instruments
23
99,114
46,920
Biological assets
13
16,449
15,249
Other current assets
21
400,731
250,387
Non-current assets classified
as held for sale
32
1,853,656
300
Non-current assets
10,119,181
6,781,066
Trade receivables
- Due from non-related parties
9
11,945
14,742
Receivables from finance sector operations
- Due from non-related parties
10
-
14,304
Financial investments
7
949,144
364,930
Investments accounted for
by the equity method
4
461,298
264,140
Investment properties
14
1,483,426
2,005,201
Property, plant and equipment
15
3,287,087
2,035,484
Intangible assets
- Other intangible assets
16
2,336,617
1,228,999
- Goodwill
16
411,926
108,843
Rights of use assets
17
476,845
359,761
Prepaid expenses
22
52,635
57,482
Derivative instruments
23
64,309
-
Deferred tax asset
33
526,266
138,916
Other non-current assets
21
57,683
188,264
Total assets
38,723,739
22,294,738
The consolidated financial statements as of and for the period ended 30 September 2022 have been approved by the Board of Directors on 8 November 2022.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated. Currencies other than TRY, expressed in thousands unless otherwise indicated.)
Unaudited
Audited
LIABILITIES
Notes
Current Period
Prior Period
30 September 2022
31 December 2021
Short-term liabilities
14,289,330
5,932,448
Short-term borrowings
- Short-term borrowings from non-related parties
8
6,819,710
2,232,362
- Bank borrowings
- Issued debt instruments
8
799,970
270,161
Short-term portion of long- term borrowings
- Short-term portion of long term borrowings from related parties
8, 35
19,973
9,574
- Lease borrowings
- Short-term portion of long- term borrowings from non-related parties
8
1,253,263
651,787
- Bank borrowings
- Lease borrowings
8
101,588
55,301
Trade payables
35
3,464
2,835
- Due to related parties
- Due to non-related parties
9
3,565,094
1,913,270
Payables from finance sector operations
10
314,918
7,908
- Due to non-related parties
Payables related to
24
120,078
58,242
employee benefits
Deferred income (Except obligations arising from customer contracts)
- Deferred income from non-related parties
22
388,690
123,015
(Except obligations arising from customer contracts)
Derivative instruments
23
9,642
17,776
Other payables
3, 35
-
27,107
- Due to related parties
- Due to non-related parties
11
255,440
94,533
Liabilities related to asset groups classified as held for sale
33
83,949
-
Current income tax liability
115,329
411,958
Short-term provisions
- Short-term provisions for
24
85,168
32,497
employment benefits
- Other short-term provisions
19
325,837
23,683
Other short term liabilities
27,217
439
Long-term liabilities
3,643,889
2,042,610
Long-term borrowings
- Long-term borrowings from related parties
8, 35
9,783
12,839
- Lease borrowings
- Long -term borrowings from non-related parties
8
2,070,823
1,207,435
- Bank borrowings
- Lease borrowings
8
396,163
217,841
Investments accounted for
4
171,301
107,111
by the equity method
Other payables
11
87,290
5,149
- Due to non-related parties
Deferred income (Except obligations arising from customer contracts)
- Deferred income from non-related parties
22
24,442
19,956
(Except obligations arising from customer contracts)
Long-term provisions
- Long-term provisions for
24
187,627
103,326
employment benefits
- Other long term provisions
23
6,444
6,496
Derivative instruments
12,463
-
Deferred tax liability
33
677,553
362,457
EQUITY
20,790,520
14,319,680
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company
17,791,312
12,905,136
Share capital
25
2,616,938
2,616,938
Adjustments to share capital
25
143,526
143,526
Repurchased shares (-)
25
(59,533)
(59,533)
Share premiums (discounts)
25
35,159
35,159
Other comprehensive income (losses) that
will not be reclassified in profit or loss
- Actuarial gains (losses) on
25
(29,422)
(29,422)
defined benefit plans
Shares not classified as profit or loss
from other comprehensive income of
(1,347)
(1,347)
investments accounted for by equity method
Other comprehensive income (losses) that
will be reclassified in profit or loss
25
3,315,295
2,155,915
- Change in currency translation reserves
- Gain (loss) on revaluation and reclassification
25
(169,837)
(86,948)
of financial assets held for sale
Restricted reserves
25
1,867,062
1,020,689
Retained earnings or accumulated losses
5,940,204
4,281,683
Net profit or loss for the period
4,133,267
2,828,476
Non-controlling interests
2,999,208
1,414,544
Total liabilities
38,723,739
22,294,738
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE INTERIM PERIODS 1 JANUARY - 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 AND 2021
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated. Currencies other than TRY, expressed in thousands unless otherwise indicated.)
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Current Period
Current Period
Prior Period
Prior Period
1 January -
1 July -
1 January -
1 July -
Notes
30 September 2022
30 September 2022
30 September 2021
30 September 2021
Profit or Loss
Revenue
26
30,347,715
12,846,077
11,020,387
4,609,305
Revenue From Finance Sector Operations
26
497,629
227,469
161,742
55,673
Total Revenue
26
30,845,344
13,073,546
11,182,129
4,664,978
Cost of Sales (-)
26
(26,613,793)
(11,597,511)
(9,748,598)
(4,083,277)
Revenue From Finance Sector Operations
26
(304,561)
(147,018)
(89,101)
(30,690)
Total Cost of Sales
26
(26,918,354)
(11,744,529)
(9,837,699)
(4,113,967)
Gross Profit/(Loss) (Non-Finance)
26
3,733,922
1,248,566
1,271,789
526,028
Gross Profit/(Loss) (Finance)
26
193,068
80,451
72,641
24,983
Gross Profit (Loss)
26
3,926,990
1,329,017
1,344,430
551,011
Research and Development Expenses (-)
27
(21,744)
(17,808)
(5,373)
(1,570)
General Administrative Expenses (-)
27
(536,610)
(210,201)
(267,627)
(87,980)
Marketing Expenses (-)
27
(916,391)
(355,853)
(476,808)
(192,992)
Other Income From Operating Activities
29
2,194,363
840,829
575,999
101,018
Other Expenses From Operating Activities (-)
29
(414,687)
(215,158)
(187,818)
(35,700)
Share of Gain (Loss) on Investments
Accounted for by the Equity Method
4
133,038
2,855
(5,124)
3,007
Operating Profit/(Loss)
4,364,959
1,373,681
977,679
336,794
Income from Investment Activities
30
2,555,238
1,545,688
572,579
93,095
Expenses from Investment Activities (-)
30
(414,729)
(348,357)
(11,808)
(152)
Operating Profit (Loss) Before
Finance (Expense)/Income
6,505,468
2,571,012
1,538,450
429,737
Finance Expense (-)
31
(1,471,063)
(601,884)
(401,924)
(99,123)
Profit/(Loss) Before Taxation
From Continued Operations
5,034,405
1,969,128
1,136,526
330,614
Tax Expense From
Continued Operations
33
(200,971)
(131,799)
(306,679)
(195,478)
Tax Income/(Expense) for the Period
(495,863)
(102,573)
(285,852)
(174,850)
Deferred Tax Income/(Expense)
294,892
(29,226)
(20,827)
(20,628)
Profit/(Loss) For The Period
4,833,434
1,837,329
829,847
135,136
Allocation of Profit/(Loss)
For The Period
Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
700,167
198,722
109,960
46,367
Attributable to Equity Holders of the
Parent Company
4,133,267
1,638,607
719,887
88,769
Gain/(Loss) Per Share Attributable
to Equity
Holders of the Parent Company
34
1.596
0.633
0.277
0.034
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
