Dogan Sirketler Grubu : 01 July - 30 September (3rd Quarter)

DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") unless otherwise indicated. Currencies other than TRY, expressed in thousands unless otherwise indicated.)

Unaudited Audited Current Period Prior Period ASSETS Notes 30 September 2022 31 December 2021 Current assets 28,604,558 15,513,672 Cash and cash equivalents 6 5,135,584 4,646,127 Financial investments 7 9,389,119 5,076,315 Trade receivables - Due from related parties 35 23,156 5,136 - Due from non-related parties 9 3,907,961 1,825,475 Receivables from finance sector operations - Due from related parties 10, 35 - 44,064 - Due from non-related parties 10 1,671,842 1,159,490 Balances with the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey 6 67,890 130,280 Other receivables - Due from non-related parties 11 244,916 74,528 Inventories 12 4,824,145 2,042,478 Prepaid expenses 22 969,995 196,923 Derivative instruments 23 99,114 46,920 Biological assets 13 16,449 15,249 Other current assets 21 400,731 250,387 Non-current assets classified as held for sale 32 1,853,656 300 Non-current assets 10,119,181 6,781,066 Trade receivables - Due from non-related parties 9 11,945 14,742 Receivables from finance sector operations - Due from non-related parties 10 - 14,304 Financial investments 7 949,144 364,930 Investments accounted for by the equity method 4 461,298 264,140 Investment properties 14 1,483,426 2,005,201 Property, plant and equipment 15 3,287,087 2,035,484 Intangible assets - Other intangible assets 16 2,336,617 1,228,999 - Goodwill 16 411,926 108,843 Rights of use assets 17 476,845 359,761 Prepaid expenses 22 52,635 57,482 Derivative instruments 23 64,309 - Deferred tax asset 33 526,266 138,916 Other non-current assets 21 57,683 188,264 Total assets 38,723,739 22,294,738

The consolidated financial statements as of and for the period ended 30 September 2022 have been approved by the Board of Directors on 8 November 2022.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.