CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

1-2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 4

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

5-6

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

7-8

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

9-51

DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 MARCH 2024

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") with the purchase power of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise indicated. Currencies other than TRY, expressed in thousands unless otherwise indicated.)

Unaudited

Audited

Current Period

Prior Period

ASSETS

Notes

31 March 2024

31 December 2023

Current assets

64,150,878

66,692,127

Cash and cash equivalents

5

9,499,121

13,949,230

Financial investments

6

27,235,693

25,595,724

Trade receivables

- Due from related parties

20

17,575

17,978

- Due from non-related parties

8

6,836,555

6,208,532

Receivables from finance sector operations

- Due from related parties

20

103,946

41,770

- Due from non-related parties

5,969,763

5,454,383

Balances with the Central Bank of

the Republic of Turkey

124,778

176,894

Other receivables

- Due from non-related parties

649,744

647,009

Inventories

9

9,011,379

9,309,296

Prepaid expenses

2,508,810

2,480,596

Derivative instruments

299,497

234,851

Biological assets

49,763

67,822

Assets related to current tax

35,679

107,716

Other current assets

1,808,575

2,400,326

Subtotal

64,150,878

66,692,127

Non-current assets

40,781,803

40,797,690

Other receivables

- Due from non-related parties

50,344

55,379

Financial investments

6

2,234,003

2,152,036

Investments accounted for

by the equity method

2,242,244

2,599,418

Investment properties

10

6,305,217

6,275,661

Property, plant and equipment

11

14,363,647

13,487,408

Intangible assets

- Other intangible assets

11

10,742,287

10,832,083

- Goodwill

1,427,060

1,427,060

Rights of use assets

1,262,176

1,318,969

Prepaid expenses

693,822

1,348,875

Derivative instruments

104,338

126,660

Deferred tax asset

958,739

1,085,827

Other non-current assets

397,926

88,314

Total assets

104,932,681

107,489,817

DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 MARCH 2024

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") with the purchase power of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise indicated. Currencies other than TRY, expressed in thousands unless otherwise indicated.)

Unaudited

Audited

Current Period

Prior Period

LIABILITIES

Notes

31 March 2024

31 December 2023

Short-term liabilities

33,115,629

33,115,665

Short-term borrowings

- Short-term borrowings from non-related parties

- Bank borrowings

7

15,398,802

12,840,549

- Issued debt instruments

7

701,839

3,171,880

Short-term portion of long- term borrowings

- Short-term portion of long term borrowings from related parties

- Lease borrowings

7, 20

8,519

18,066

- Short-term portion of long- term borrowings from non-related parties

- Bank borrowings

7

1,346,601

1,688,667

- Lease borrowings

7

518,775

340,672

Other financial liabilities

640,821

449,314

Trade payables

- Due to related parties

20

6,377

11,780

- Due to non-related parties

8

2,661,646

3,346,553

Payables from finance sector operations

- Due to non-related parties

1,149,175

891,813

Payables related to

employee benefits

471,261

629,176

Deferred income (Except obligations arising from customer contracts)

- Deferred income from related parties

157,804

100,228

- Deferred income from non-related parties

(Except obligations arising from customer contracts)

635,180

657,471

Derivative instruments

63,141

60,993

Other payables

- Due to related parties

551

-

- Due to non-related parties

452,007

711,644

Current income tax liability

339,644

121,964

Short-term provisions

- Short-term provisions for employment benefits

302,642

305,373

- Other short-term provisions

12

8,058,213

7,708,720

Other short term liabilities

202,581

60,802

Subtotal

33,115,629

33,115,665

Long-term liabilities

9,892,308

10,747,887

Long-term borrowings

- Long-term borrowings from related parties

- Lease borrowings

7, 20

2,703

3,909

- Long -term borrowings from non-related parties

- Bank borrowings

7

4,851,333

5,453,389

- Lease borrowings

7

298,976

517,458

- Trade payables from non-related parties

6,036

-

Other payables

- Due to non-related parties

13,818

27,331

Deferred income (Except obligations arising from customer contracts)

- Deferred income from non-related parties

(Except obligations arising from customer contracts)

1,739

113,885

Obligations arising from customer contracts

6,058

-

Long-term provisions

- Long-term provisions for employment benefits

543,110

591,878

Derivative Instruments

-

3,491

Deferred tax liability

4,168,535

4,036,546

EQUITY

61,924,744

63,626,265

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company

54,181,876

55,721,645

Share capital

14

2,616,996

2,616,996

Adjustments to share capital

14

38,192,944

38,192,944

Repurchased shares (-)

14

(413,137)

(260,997)

Share premiums (discounts)

1,626,327

1,626,327

Other comprehensive income (losses) that

will not be reclassified in profit or loss

- Gain (loss) on revaluation of tangible assets

39,889

-

- Actuarial gains (losses) on

defined benefit plans

(134,673)

(146,288)

Shares not classified as profit or loss

from other comprehensive income of investments accounted for by equity method

(10,527)

(11,975)

Other comprehensive income (losses) that

will be reclassified in profit or loss

- Change in currency translation reserves

13,172,958

15,383,368

- Gain (loss) on revaluation and reclassification

of financial assets held for sale

(386,776)

(206,326)

Restricted reserves

13,969,101

10,661,265

Retained earnings or accumulated losses

(15,441,505)

(12,474,941)

Net profit or loss for the period

950,279

341,272

Non-controlling interests

7,742,868

7,904,620

Total liabilities

104,932,681

107,489,817

DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE PERIODS 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH 2024 AND 2023

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") with the purchase power of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise indicated. Currencies other than TRY, expressed in thousands unless otherwise indicated.)

Unaudited

Unaudited

Current Period

Prior Period

1 January -

1 January -

Notes

31 March 2024

31 March 2023

Profit or Loss

Revenue

14,299,226

8,828,982

Revenue From Finance Sector Operations

3,331,414

3,200,745

Total Revenue

17,630,640

12,029,727

Cost of Sales (-)

(12,527,853)

(7,924,973)

Cost of Finance Sector Operations (-)

(2,571,137)

(2,733,398)

Total Cost of Sales

(15,098,990)

(10,658,371)

Gross Profit (Loss) (Non-Finance)

1,771,373

904,009

Gross Profit (Loss) (Finance)

760,277

467,347

Gross Profit (Loss)

2,531,650

1,371,356

Research and Development Expenses (-)

(68,520)

(57,900)

General Administrative Expenses (-)

(700,666)

(539,923)

Marketing Expenses (-)

(1,020,473)

(564,242)

Other Income From Operating Activities

15

1,664,673

647,533

Other Expenses From Operating Activities (-)

15

(459,205)

(496,959)

Share of Gain (Loss) on Investments

Accounted for by the Equity Method

4

(357,174)

(25,662)

Operating Profit/(Loss)

1,590,285

334,203

Income from Investment Activities

16

1,897,499

655,358

Operating Profit (Loss) Before Finance (Expense)/Income

3,487,784

989,561

Finance Expenses (-)

17

(2,054,406)

(779,616)

Monetary Gain (Loss)

118,459

(444,938)

Profit (Loss) Before Taxation

From Continued Operations

1,551,837

(234,993)

Tax Expense From Continued Operations

(604,025)

(879,550)

Tax Income/(Expense) for the Period

(319,051)

(213,746)

Deferred Tax Income/(Expense)

(284,974)

(665,804)

Profit/(Loss) For The Period From Continued Operations

947,812

(1,114,543)

Profit/(Loss) For The Period From Discontinued Operations

-

(283,305)

Profit/(Loss) For The Period From

947,812

(1,397,848)

Allocation of Profit/(Loss) For The Period

Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests

(2,467)

(249,385)

Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent Company

950,279

(1,148,463)

Gain/(Loss) Per Share Attributable to

Equity Holders of the Parent Company

19

0.3669

(0.4434)

DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIODS 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH 2024 AND 2023

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") with the purchase power of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise indicated. Currencies other than TRY, expressed in thousands unless otherwise indicated.)

Unaudited

Unaudited

Current

Prior

Period

Period

1 January -

1 January -

Notes

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

Profit For The Period

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

947,812

(1,397,848)

That will not be reclassified as profit or loss

Defined benefit plans re-measurement gains / (losses)

38,719

(114,177)

Defined benefit plans re-measurement gains / (losses)

for investments valued with equity method

- Gain (loss) on revaluation of tangible assets

77,936

-

Taxes on other comprehensive income that will

not be reclassified in profit or loss

- Tax effect of Gain (loss) on

revaluation of tangible assets

(19,484)

-

-

Tax effect of actuarial gains (losses)

on defined benefit plans

(9,680)

28,544

That will be reclassified as profit or loss

Currency translation differences

(2,405,682)

(477,379)

Gain/(loss) on revaluation and/or reclassification of financial assets available for

7

sale

(238,669)

(304,144)

Other comprehensive income (loss) related with cash flow edges

Taxes related to other comprehensive income

that will be reclassified as profit or loss

- Tax effect on revaluation and/or reclassification of financial assets available

for sale

59,667

76,036

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME /(LOSS)

(2,497,193)

(791,120)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME /(LOSS)

(1,549,381)

(2,188,966)

Allocation of Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests

(161,752)

(586,552)

Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent Company

(1,387,629)

(1,602,414)

DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE PERIODS 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH 2024 AND 2023

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") with the purchase power of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise indicated. Currencies other than TRY, expressed in thousands unless otherwise indicated.)

Balance at 1 January 2024

Transfers

Transactions with non-controlling shareholders

Total comprehensive income/(loss)

Profit/(loss) for the period

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

  • Currency translation differences
  • Defined benefit plans re-measurement gains((losses)
  • Revaluation increase fund of property, plant and equipment
  • Change in financial asset revaluation fund

Balance at 31 March 2024

Accumulated other

comprehensive income or loss

Accumulated other comprehensive

that will not be reclassified to

income or loss that will be reclassified

profit or loss

to profit or loss

Retained earnings

Shares not

classified as

Gain/(loss) on

Tangible

profit or loss

revaluation

Equity

Actuarial

from other

and/or

Retained

Net

attributable

Adjustments

Assets

Currency

Non-

Share

Repurchased

gains/(losses)

comprehensive

Share

reclassification

Restricted

earnings/

profit/(loss)

to equity

Notes

to share

Valuation

translation

controlling

Equity

Capital

shares

on defined

income of

premiums/discounts

of financial

reserves

accumulated

for the

holders of

capital

Surplus

differences

interest

benefit plans

investments

assets

(losses)

period

the parent

Fund

accounted for

available for

company

by equity

sale

method

14

2,616,996

38,192,944

(260,997)

-

(146,288)

(11,975)

1,626,327

(206,326)

15,383,368

10,661,265

(12,474,941)

341,272

55,721,645

7,904,620

63,626,265

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,155,696

(2,814,424)

(341,272)

-

-

-

-

-

(152,140)

-

-

-

-

-

-

152,140

(152,140)

-

(152,140)

-

(152,140)

-

-

-

39,889

11,615

1,448

-

(180,450)

(2,210,410)

-

-

950,279

(1,387,629)

(161,752)

(1,549,381)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

950,279

950,279

(2,467)

947,812

-

-

-

39,889

11,615

1,448

-

(180,450)

(2,210,410)

-

-

-

(2,337,908)

(159,285)

(2,497,193)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,210,410)

-

-

-

(2,210,410)

(195,272)

(2,405,682)

-

-

-

-

11,615

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

11,615

17,424

29,039

-

-

39,889

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

39,889

18,563

58,452

-

-

-

-

-

1,448

-

(180,450)

-

-

-

-

(179,002)

-

(179,002)

14

2,616,996

38,192,944

(413,137)

39,889

(134,673)

(10,527)

1,626,327

(386,776)

13,172,958

13,969,101

(15,441,505)

950,279

54,181,876

7,742,868

61,924,744

DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE PERIODS 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH 2024 AND 2023

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") with the purchase power of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise indicated. Currencies other than TRY, expressed in thousands unless otherwise indicated.)

Accumulated other comprehensive income or

Accumulated other comprehensive income or

loss that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

loss that will be reclassified to profit or loss

Retained earnings

Equity

Gain/(loss) on

attributable

Actuarial

Shares not classified as profit or

revaluation and/or

Retained

Net

to equity

Adjustments

gains/(losses)

loss from other comprehensive

reclassification of

Currency

earnings/

profit/(loss)

holders of

Non-

Share

to share

Repurchased

on defined

income of investments accounted

Share

financial assets

translation

Restricted

accumulated

for the

the parent

controlling

Notes

Capital

capital

shares

benefit plans

for by equity method

premiums/discounts

available for sale

differences

reserves

(losses)

period

company

interest

Equity

Balance at 1 January 2023

14

2,616,938

38,192,928

(249,496)

(104,540)

(5,367)

1,626,327

(586,136)

6,985,635

9,344,673

(10,614,976)

267,092

47,473,078

10,875,537

58,348,615

Transfers

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,316,592

(1,049,500)

(267,092)

-

-

-

Dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(320,142)

-

(320,142)

-

(320,142)

Dividend advances paid during the

period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

195,073

195,073

Transactions with non-controlling

shareholders

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

102,401

102,401

Total comprehensive income/(loss)

-

-

-

(64,264)

-

-

(228,108)

(161,581)

-

-

(1,148,463)

(1,602,416)

(586,552)

(2,188,968)

Profit/(loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,148,463)

(1,148,463)

(249,385)

(1,397,848)

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

-

-

-

(64,264)

-

-

(228,108)

(161,581)

-

-

-

(453,953)

(337,167)

(791,120)

- Currency translation differences

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(161,581)

-

-

-

(161,581)

(315,798)

(477,379)

- Defined benefit plans re-measurement

gains(losses)

-

-

-

(64,264)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(64,264)

21,369

(85,633)

- Change in financial asset revaluation

fund

-

-

-

-

-

-

(228,108)

-

-

-

-

(228,108)

-

(228,108)

Balance at 31 March 2023

14

2,616,938

38,192,928

(249,496)

(168,804)

(5,367)

1,626,327

(814,244)

6,824,054

10,661,265

(11,984,618)

(1,148,463)

45,550,520

10,586,459

56,136,979

DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW FOR THE PERIODS 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH 2024 AND 2023

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") with the purchase power of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise indicated. Currencies other than TRY, expressed in thousands unless otherwise indicated.)

Unaudited

Unaudited

Current Period

Prior Period

1 January -

1 January -

Notes

31 March 2024

31 March 2023

A. Net Cash From Operating Activities

6,496,418

5,684,992

Profit/(loss) for the period

1,099,952

(1,397,847)

Profit/(Loss) for the period from continued operations

1,099,952

(1,114,542)

Profit/(Loss) for the period from discontinued operations

-

(283,305)

Adjustments regarding reconciliation of net profit (loss) for the period

5,338,679

5,619,138

Adjustments related to depreciation and amortization

865,154

690,172

Adjustments related to Provisions

- Adjustments related to provisions for employee benefits

20

(61,179)

(12,385)

- Adjustments related to provisions (reversal) for lawsuits and/or penalty

5,091

(12,464)

- Insurance technical provisions

308,863

1,363,423

- Adjustments related to other provisions (reversals)

35,539

18,250

Adjustments related to interest (income) and expenses

- Adjustments related to interest income

17

(689,405)

(866,705)

- Adjustments related to interest expenses

17

1,403,917

651,602

- Deferred financial expense due to purchases with maturity

15

6,455

3,921

- Unearned financial income due from sales with maturity

15

(54)

(10,258)

Adjustments related to changes in unrealised foreign exchange differences

352,309

(722,097)

Adjustments related to fair value (gains) losses

(642,555)

23,713

Adjustments related to losses (gains) on disposal of non-current assets

16

-

(4,147)

Adjustments related to retained earnings of investments accounted with the equity method

357,174

25,662

Adjustments related to tax income (expense)

604,025

867,351

Monetary Gain/Loss

2,793,345

3,603,100

Changes in working capital

(524,566)

1,428,850

Decrease (increase) in the balances with the Central Bank ,of the Republic of Turkey

52,116

(53,936)

Decrease (increase) in receivables from finance sector operations

(577,556)

-

Adjustments for decrease/(increase) in inventories

297,917

2,071,621

Adjustments for decrease/(increase) in trade receivables

-

(Increase)/decrease in trade receivables from related parties

403

(11,810)

-

(Increase)/decrease in trade receivables from non-related parties

(627,969)

1,010,092

Increase (decrease) in payables due to employee benefits

(157,915)

(65,804)

Adjustments regarding decrease/(increase) in other receivables on operations

- (Increase)/decrease in Other receivables regarding operations with related parties

5,035

-

- (Increase)/decrease in Other receivables regarding operations with non-related parties

(2,735)

296,611

Adjustments regarding increase/(decrease) in trade payables

- Increase/(decrease) in trade payables to related parties

(5,403)

2,559,798

- Increase/(decrease) in trade payables to non-related parties

(685,326)

(1,889,336)

Receivables from finance sector operations

-

(310,206)

Decrease (increase) in receivables from finance sector operations

257,362

(168,494)

Adjustments regarding increase/(decrease) in other payables on operations

- Increase/(decrease) in other payables to related parties

551

9,651

- Increase/(decrease) in other payables to non-related parties

(273,150)

624,966

Adjustments for other increase/(decrease) in working capital

- (Increase)/decrease in other assets regarding operations

927,037

(2,591,731)

- Increase/(decrease) in other liabilities regarding operations

262,533

(52,572)

Net Cash From Operating Activities

5,911,531

5,650,141

Income tax refunds (payments)

(5,369)

(418,233)

Interest received

590,256

453,014

DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW FOR THE PERIODS 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH 2024 AND 2023

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") with the purchase power of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise indicated. Currencies other than TRY, expressed in thousands unless otherwise indicated.)

Notes

B. Net Cash From Investing Activities

Cash inflow due to sale of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets

Cash outflows from purchase of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets

Cash inflows from sales of other parties or funds

Cash outflows for the purchase of other parties or funds

Cash inflows from sales that do not result in loss of control of subsidiaries Dividend payments of subsidiaries outside the group

Other cash inflows/(outflows)

C. Net Cash from Financing Activities

Proceeds from borrowings, net

  • Cash inflows from borrowings Interest paid
    Cash outflows from discontinued operations

NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS BEFORE THE EFFECT OF CURRENCY TRANSLATION RESERVES (A+B+C)

D. THE EFFECT OF CURRENCY TRANSLATION RESERVES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

MONETARY GAIN/(LOSS) OVER CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(A+B+C+D)

E. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE

PERIOD

5

F. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE

PERIOD (A+B+C+D+E)

5

Unaudited

Unaudited

Current Period

Prior Period

1 January -

1 January -

31 March 2024

31 March 2023

(6,780,431)

(3,436,907)

500,924

245,702

(2,362,542)

(1,155,991)

1,999,166

2,103,384

(4,613,401)

(4,927,476)

(152,140)

102,401

  • 195,073
    (2,152,438)-

(129,515) (4,645,693)

1,121,559 (1,745,342)

(1,251,073) (492,655)

  • (2,407,696)

(413,527) (2,406,678)

(2,210,410) (161,581)

(1,826,172) (3,246,477)

(4,450,109) (5,814,736)

13,949,230 13,365,529

9,499,121 7,550,793

