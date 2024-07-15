CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH
DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH 2024
DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.
CONTENTS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 4
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 MARCH 2024
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") with the purchase power of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise indicated. Currencies other than TRY, expressed in thousands unless otherwise indicated.)
Unaudited
Audited
Current Period
Prior Period
ASSETS
Notes
31 March 2024
31 December 2023
Current assets
64,150,878
66,692,127
Cash and cash equivalents
5
9,499,121
13,949,230
Financial investments
6
27,235,693
25,595,724
Trade receivables
- Due from related parties
20
17,575
17,978
- Due from non-related parties
8
6,836,555
6,208,532
Receivables from finance sector operations
- Due from related parties
20
103,946
41,770
- Due from non-related parties
5,969,763
5,454,383
Balances with the Central Bank of
the Republic of Turkey
124,778
176,894
Other receivables
- Due from non-related parties
649,744
647,009
Inventories
9
9,011,379
9,309,296
Prepaid expenses
2,508,810
2,480,596
Derivative instruments
299,497
234,851
Biological assets
49,763
67,822
Assets related to current tax
35,679
107,716
Other current assets
1,808,575
2,400,326
Subtotal
64,150,878
66,692,127
Non-current assets
40,781,803
40,797,690
Other receivables
- Due from non-related parties
50,344
55,379
Financial investments
6
2,234,003
2,152,036
Investments accounted for
by the equity method
2,242,244
2,599,418
Investment properties
10
6,305,217
6,275,661
Property, plant and equipment
11
14,363,647
13,487,408
Intangible assets
- Other intangible assets
11
10,742,287
10,832,083
- Goodwill
1,427,060
1,427,060
Rights of use assets
1,262,176
1,318,969
Prepaid expenses
693,822
1,348,875
Derivative instruments
104,338
126,660
Deferred tax asset
958,739
1,085,827
Other non-current assets
397,926
88,314
Total assets
104,932,681
107,489,817
The condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the period ended 31 March 2024 have been approved by the Board of Directors on 13 June 2024.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 MARCH 2024
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") with the purchase power of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise indicated. Currencies other than TRY, expressed in thousands unless otherwise indicated.)
Unaudited
Audited
Current Period
Prior Period
LIABILITIES
Notes
31 March 2024
31 December 2023
Short-term liabilities
33,115,629
33,115,665
Short-term borrowings
- Short-term borrowings from non-related parties
- Bank borrowings
7
15,398,802
12,840,549
- Issued debt instruments
7
701,839
3,171,880
Short-term portion of long- term borrowings
- Short-term portion of long term borrowings from related parties
- Lease borrowings
7, 20
8,519
18,066
- Short-term portion of long- term borrowings from non-related parties
- Bank borrowings
7
1,346,601
1,688,667
- Lease borrowings
7
518,775
340,672
Other financial liabilities
640,821
449,314
Trade payables
- Due to related parties
20
6,377
11,780
- Due to non-related parties
8
2,661,646
3,346,553
Payables from finance sector operations
- Due to non-related parties
1,149,175
891,813
Payables related to
employee benefits
471,261
629,176
Deferred income (Except obligations arising from customer contracts)
- Deferred income from related parties
157,804
100,228
- Deferred income from non-related parties
(Except obligations arising from customer contracts)
635,180
657,471
Derivative instruments
63,141
60,993
Other payables
- Due to related parties
551
-
- Due to non-related parties
452,007
711,644
Current income tax liability
339,644
121,964
Short-term provisions
- Short-term provisions for employment benefits
302,642
305,373
- Other short-term provisions
12
8,058,213
7,708,720
Other short term liabilities
202,581
60,802
Subtotal
33,115,629
33,115,665
Long-term liabilities
9,892,308
10,747,887
Long-term borrowings
- Long-term borrowings from related parties
- Lease borrowings
7, 20
2,703
3,909
- Long -term borrowings from non-related parties
- Bank borrowings
7
4,851,333
5,453,389
- Lease borrowings
7
298,976
517,458
- Trade payables from non-related parties
6,036
-
Other payables
- Due to non-related parties
13,818
27,331
Deferred income (Except obligations arising from customer contracts)
- Deferred income from non-related parties
(Except obligations arising from customer contracts)
1,739
113,885
Obligations arising from customer contracts
6,058
-
Long-term provisions
- Long-term provisions for employment benefits
543,110
591,878
Derivative Instruments
-
3,491
Deferred tax liability
4,168,535
4,036,546
EQUITY
61,924,744
63,626,265
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company
54,181,876
55,721,645
Share capital
14
2,616,996
2,616,996
Adjustments to share capital
14
38,192,944
38,192,944
Repurchased shares (-)
14
(413,137)
(260,997)
Share premiums (discounts)
1,626,327
1,626,327
Other comprehensive income (losses) that
will not be reclassified in profit or loss
- Gain (loss) on revaluation of tangible assets
39,889
-
- Actuarial gains (losses) on
defined benefit plans
(134,673)
(146,288)
Shares not classified as profit or loss
from other comprehensive income of investments accounted for by equity method
(10,527)
(11,975)
Other comprehensive income (losses) that
will be reclassified in profit or loss
- Change in currency translation reserves
13,172,958
15,383,368
- Gain (loss) on revaluation and reclassification
of financial assets held for sale
(386,776)
(206,326)
Restricted reserves
13,969,101
10,661,265
Retained earnings or accumulated losses
(15,441,505)
(12,474,941)
Net profit or loss for the period
950,279
341,272
Non-controlling interests
7,742,868
7,904,620
Total liabilities
104,932,681
107,489,817
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE PERIODS 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH 2024 AND 2023
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") with the purchase power of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise indicated. Currencies other than TRY, expressed in thousands unless otherwise indicated.)
Unaudited
Unaudited
Current Period
Prior Period
1 January -
1 January -
Notes
31 March 2024
31 March 2023
Profit or Loss
Revenue
14,299,226
8,828,982
Revenue From Finance Sector Operations
3,331,414
3,200,745
Total Revenue
17,630,640
12,029,727
Cost of Sales (-)
(12,527,853)
(7,924,973)
Cost of Finance Sector Operations (-)
(2,571,137)
(2,733,398)
Total Cost of Sales
(15,098,990)
(10,658,371)
Gross Profit (Loss) (Non-Finance)
1,771,373
904,009
Gross Profit (Loss) (Finance)
760,277
467,347
Gross Profit (Loss)
2,531,650
1,371,356
Research and Development Expenses (-)
(68,520)
(57,900)
General Administrative Expenses (-)
(700,666)
(539,923)
Marketing Expenses (-)
(1,020,473)
(564,242)
Other Income From Operating Activities
15
1,664,673
647,533
Other Expenses From Operating Activities (-)
15
(459,205)
(496,959)
Share of Gain (Loss) on Investments
Accounted for by the Equity Method
4
(357,174)
(25,662)
Operating Profit/(Loss)
1,590,285
334,203
Income from Investment Activities
16
1,897,499
655,358
Operating Profit (Loss) Before Finance (Expense)/Income
3,487,784
989,561
Finance Expenses (-)
17
(2,054,406)
(779,616)
Monetary Gain (Loss)
118,459
(444,938)
Profit (Loss) Before Taxation
From Continued Operations
1,551,837
(234,993)
Tax Expense From Continued Operations
(604,025)
(879,550)
Tax Income/(Expense) for the Period
(319,051)
(213,746)
Deferred Tax Income/(Expense)
(284,974)
(665,804)
Profit/(Loss) For The Period From Continued Operations
947,812
(1,114,543)
Profit/(Loss) For The Period From Discontinued Operations
-
(283,305)
Profit/(Loss) For The Period From
947,812
(1,397,848)
Allocation of Profit/(Loss) For The Period
Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
(2,467)
(249,385)
Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent Company
950,279
(1,148,463)
Gain/(Loss) Per Share Attributable to
Equity Holders of the Parent Company
19
0.3669
(0.4434)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIODS 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH 2024 AND 2023
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") with the purchase power of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise indicated. Currencies other than TRY, expressed in thousands unless otherwise indicated.)
Unaudited
Unaudited
Current
Prior
Period
Period
1 January -
1 January -
Notes
31 March
31 March
2024
2023
Profit For The Period
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
947,812
(1,397,848)
That will not be reclassified as profit or loss
Defined benefit plans re-measurement gains / (losses)
38,719
(114,177)
Defined benefit plans re-measurement gains / (losses)
for investments valued with equity method
- Gain (loss) on revaluation of tangible assets
77,936
-
Taxes on other comprehensive income that will
not be reclassified in profit or loss
- Tax effect of Gain (loss) on
revaluation of tangible assets
(19,484)
-
-
Tax effect of actuarial gains (losses)
on defined benefit plans
(9,680)
28,544
That will be reclassified as profit or loss
Currency translation differences
(2,405,682)
(477,379)
Gain/(loss) on revaluation and/or reclassification of financial assets available for
7
sale
(238,669)
(304,144)
Other comprehensive income (loss) related with cash flow edges
Taxes related to other comprehensive income
that will be reclassified as profit or loss
- Tax effect on revaluation and/or reclassification of financial assets available
for sale
59,667
76,036
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME /(LOSS)
(2,497,193)
(791,120)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME /(LOSS)
(1,549,381)
(2,188,966)
Allocation of Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss)
Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
(161,752)
(586,552)
Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent Company
(1,387,629)
(1,602,414)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE PERIODS 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH 2024 AND 2023
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") with the purchase power of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise indicated. Currencies other than TRY, expressed in thousands unless otherwise indicated.)
Balance at 1 January 2024
Transfers
Transactions with non-controlling shareholders
Total comprehensive income/(loss)
Profit/(loss) for the period
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
- Currency translation differences
- Defined benefit plans re-measurement gains((losses)
- Revaluation increase fund of property, plant and equipment
- Change in financial asset revaluation fund
Balance at 31 March 2024
Accumulated other
comprehensive income or loss
Accumulated other comprehensive
that will not be reclassified to
income or loss that will be reclassified
profit or loss
to profit or loss
Retained earnings
Shares not
classified as
Gain/(loss) on
Tangible
profit or loss
revaluation
Equity
Actuarial
from other
and/or
Retained
Net
attributable
Adjustments
Assets
Currency
Non-
Share
Repurchased
gains/(losses)
comprehensive
Share
reclassification
Restricted
earnings/
profit/(loss)
to equity
Notes
to share
Valuation
translation
controlling
Equity
Capital
shares
on defined
income of
premiums/discounts
of financial
reserves
accumulated
for the
holders of
capital
Surplus
differences
interest
benefit plans
investments
assets
(losses)
period
the parent
Fund
accounted for
available for
company
by equity
sale
method
14
2,616,996
38,192,944
(260,997)
-
(146,288)
(11,975)
1,626,327
(206,326)
15,383,368
10,661,265
(12,474,941)
341,272
55,721,645
7,904,620
63,626,265
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,155,696
(2,814,424)
(341,272)
-
-
-
-
-
(152,140)
-
-
-
-
-
-
152,140
(152,140)
-
(152,140)
-
(152,140)
-
-
-
39,889
11,615
1,448
-
(180,450)
(2,210,410)
-
-
950,279
(1,387,629)
(161,752)
(1,549,381)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
950,279
950,279
(2,467)
947,812
-
-
-
39,889
11,615
1,448
-
(180,450)
(2,210,410)
-
-
-
(2,337,908)
(159,285)
(2,497,193)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,210,410)
-
-
-
(2,210,410)
(195,272)
(2,405,682)
-
-
-
-
11,615
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
11,615
17,424
29,039
-
-
39,889
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
39,889
18,563
58,452
-
-
-
-
-
1,448
-
(180,450)
-
-
-
-
(179,002)
-
(179,002)
14
2,616,996
38,192,944
(413,137)
39,889
(134,673)
(10,527)
1,626,327
(386,776)
13,172,958
13,969,101
(15,441,505)
950,279
54,181,876
7,742,868
61,924,744
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE PERIODS 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH 2024 AND 2023
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") with the purchase power of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise indicated. Currencies other than TRY, expressed in thousands unless otherwise indicated.)
Accumulated other comprehensive income or
Accumulated other comprehensive income or
loss that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
loss that will be reclassified to profit or loss
Retained earnings
Equity
Gain/(loss) on
attributable
Actuarial
Shares not classified as profit or
revaluation and/or
Retained
Net
to equity
Adjustments
gains/(losses)
loss from other comprehensive
reclassification of
Currency
earnings/
profit/(loss)
holders of
Non-
Share
to share
Repurchased
on defined
income of investments accounted
Share
financial assets
translation
Restricted
accumulated
for the
the parent
controlling
Notes
Capital
capital
shares
benefit plans
for by equity method
premiums/discounts
available for sale
differences
reserves
(losses)
period
company
interest
Equity
Balance at 1 January 2023
14
2,616,938
38,192,928
(249,496)
(104,540)
(5,367)
1,626,327
(586,136)
6,985,635
9,344,673
(10,614,976)
267,092
47,473,078
10,875,537
58,348,615
Transfers
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,316,592
(1,049,500)
(267,092)
-
-
-
Dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(320,142)
-
(320,142)
-
(320,142)
Dividend advances paid during the
period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
195,073
195,073
Transactions with non-controlling
shareholders
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
102,401
102,401
Total comprehensive income/(loss)
-
-
-
(64,264)
-
-
(228,108)
(161,581)
-
-
(1,148,463)
(1,602,416)
(586,552)
(2,188,968)
Profit/(loss) for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,148,463)
(1,148,463)
(249,385)
(1,397,848)
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
-
-
-
(64,264)
-
-
(228,108)
(161,581)
-
-
-
(453,953)
(337,167)
(791,120)
- Currency translation differences
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(161,581)
-
-
-
(161,581)
(315,798)
(477,379)
- Defined benefit plans re-measurement
gains(losses)
-
-
-
(64,264)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(64,264)
21,369
(85,633)
- Change in financial asset revaluation
fund
-
-
-
-
-
-
(228,108)
-
-
-
-
(228,108)
-
(228,108)
Balance at 31 March 2023
14
2,616,938
38,192,928
(249,496)
(168,804)
(5,367)
1,626,327
(814,244)
6,824,054
10,661,265
(11,984,618)
(1,148,463)
45,550,520
10,586,459
56,136,979
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW FOR THE PERIODS 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH 2024 AND 2023
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") with the purchase power of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise indicated. Currencies other than TRY, expressed in thousands unless otherwise indicated.)
Unaudited
Unaudited
Current Period
Prior Period
1 January -
1 January -
Notes
31 March 2024
31 March 2023
A. Net Cash From Operating Activities
6,496,418
5,684,992
Profit/(loss) for the period
1,099,952
(1,397,847)
Profit/(Loss) for the period from continued operations
1,099,952
(1,114,542)
Profit/(Loss) for the period from discontinued operations
-
(283,305)
Adjustments regarding reconciliation of net profit (loss) for the period
5,338,679
5,619,138
Adjustments related to depreciation and amortization
865,154
690,172
Adjustments related to Provisions
- Adjustments related to provisions for employee benefits
20
(61,179)
(12,385)
- Adjustments related to provisions (reversal) for lawsuits and/or penalty
5,091
(12,464)
- Insurance technical provisions
308,863
1,363,423
- Adjustments related to other provisions (reversals)
35,539
18,250
Adjustments related to interest (income) and expenses
- Adjustments related to interest income
17
(689,405)
(866,705)
- Adjustments related to interest expenses
17
1,403,917
651,602
- Deferred financial expense due to purchases with maturity
15
6,455
3,921
- Unearned financial income due from sales with maturity
15
(54)
(10,258)
Adjustments related to changes in unrealised foreign exchange differences
352,309
(722,097)
Adjustments related to fair value (gains) losses
(642,555)
23,713
Adjustments related to losses (gains) on disposal of non-current assets
16
-
(4,147)
Adjustments related to retained earnings of investments accounted with the equity method
357,174
25,662
Adjustments related to tax income (expense)
604,025
867,351
Monetary Gain/Loss
2,793,345
3,603,100
Changes in working capital
(524,566)
1,428,850
Decrease (increase) in the balances with the Central Bank ,of the Republic of Turkey
52,116
(53,936)
Decrease (increase) in receivables from finance sector operations
(577,556)
-
Adjustments for decrease/(increase) in inventories
297,917
2,071,621
Adjustments for decrease/(increase) in trade receivables
-
(Increase)/decrease in trade receivables from related parties
403
(11,810)
-
(Increase)/decrease in trade receivables from non-related parties
(627,969)
1,010,092
Increase (decrease) in payables due to employee benefits
(157,915)
(65,804)
Adjustments regarding decrease/(increase) in other receivables on operations
- (Increase)/decrease in Other receivables regarding operations with related parties
5,035
-
- (Increase)/decrease in Other receivables regarding operations with non-related parties
(2,735)
296,611
Adjustments regarding increase/(decrease) in trade payables
- Increase/(decrease) in trade payables to related parties
(5,403)
2,559,798
- Increase/(decrease) in trade payables to non-related parties
(685,326)
(1,889,336)
Receivables from finance sector operations
-
(310,206)
Decrease (increase) in receivables from finance sector operations
257,362
(168,494)
Adjustments regarding increase/(decrease) in other payables on operations
- Increase/(decrease) in other payables to related parties
551
9,651
- Increase/(decrease) in other payables to non-related parties
(273,150)
624,966
Adjustments for other increase/(decrease) in working capital
- (Increase)/decrease in other assets regarding operations
927,037
(2,591,731)
- Increase/(decrease) in other liabilities regarding operations
262,533
(52,572)
Net Cash From Operating Activities
5,911,531
5,650,141
Income tax refunds (payments)
(5,369)
(418,233)
Interest received
590,256
453,014
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW FOR THE PERIODS 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH 2024 AND 2023
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") with the purchase power of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise indicated. Currencies other than TRY, expressed in thousands unless otherwise indicated.)
Notes
B. Net Cash From Investing Activities
Cash inflow due to sale of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets
Cash outflows from purchase of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets
Cash inflows from sales of other parties or funds
Cash outflows for the purchase of other parties or funds
Cash inflows from sales that do not result in loss of control of subsidiaries Dividend payments of subsidiaries outside the group
Other cash inflows/(outflows)
C. Net Cash from Financing Activities
Proceeds from borrowings, net
-
Cash inflows from borrowings Interest paid
Cash outflows from discontinued operations
NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS BEFORE THE EFFECT OF CURRENCY TRANSLATION RESERVES (A+B+C)
D. THE EFFECT OF CURRENCY TRANSLATION RESERVES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
MONETARY GAIN/(LOSS) OVER CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(A+B+C+D)
E. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE
PERIOD
5
F. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE
PERIOD (A+B+C+D+E)
5
Unaudited
Unaudited
Current Period
Prior Period
1 January -
1 January -
31 March 2024
31 March 2023
(6,780,431)
(3,436,907)
500,924
245,702
(2,362,542)
(1,155,991)
1,999,166
2,103,384
(4,613,401)
(4,927,476)
(152,140)
102,401
- 195,073
(2,152,438)-
(129,515) (4,645,693)
1,121,559 (1,745,342)
(1,251,073) (492,655)
- (2,407,696)
(413,527) (2,406,678)
(2,210,410) (161,581)
(1,826,172) (3,246,477)
(4,450,109) (5,814,736)
13,949,230 13,365,529
9,499,121 7,550,793
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
