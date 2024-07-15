DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 MARCH 2024

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRY") with the purchase power of 31 March 2024, unless otherwise indicated. Currencies other than TRY, expressed in thousands unless otherwise indicated.)

Unaudited Audited Current Period Prior Period ASSETS Notes 31 March 2024 31 December 2023 Current assets 64,150,878 66,692,127 Cash and cash equivalents 5 9,499,121 13,949,230 Financial investments 6 27,235,693 25,595,724 Trade receivables - Due from related parties 20 17,575 17,978 - Due from non-related parties 8 6,836,555 6,208,532 Receivables from finance sector operations - Due from related parties 20 103,946 41,770 - Due from non-related parties 5,969,763 5,454,383 Balances with the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey 124,778 176,894 Other receivables - Due from non-related parties 649,744 647,009 Inventories 9 9,011,379 9,309,296 Prepaid expenses 2,508,810 2,480,596 Derivative instruments 299,497 234,851 Biological assets 49,763 67,822 Assets related to current tax 35,679 107,716 Other current assets 1,808,575 2,400,326 Subtotal 64,150,878 66,692,127 Non-current assets 40,781,803 40,797,690 Other receivables - Due from non-related parties 50,344 55,379 Financial investments 6 2,234,003 2,152,036 Investments accounted for by the equity method 2,242,244 2,599,418 Investment properties 10 6,305,217 6,275,661 Property, plant and equipment 11 14,363,647 13,487,408 Intangible assets - Other intangible assets 11 10,742,287 10,832,083 - Goodwill 1,427,060 1,427,060 Rights of use assets 1,262,176 1,318,969 Prepaid expenses 693,822 1,348,875 Derivative instruments 104,338 126,660 Deferred tax asset 958,739 1,085,827 Other non-current assets 397,926 88,314 Total assets 104,932,681 107,489,817

The condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the period ended 31 March 2024 have been approved by the Board of Directors on 13 June 2024.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.