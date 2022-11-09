Dogan Sirketler Grubu : A joint program at COP27 for the climate crisis from Yuvam Dünya and Galata Wind

The representatives of the 195 signatory countries of the Paris Climate Agreement are gathering together on November 6-19 at the COP27 Climate Summit to discuss the climate change, the biggest challenge that mankind has ever faced. Among the participants from Turkey at the COP27, whose slogan this year is "Together for Implementation," will be Yuvam Dünya, a nongovernmental organization active in the mission to fight against the climate crisis, and Galata Wind, a producer of green energy as a solution to climate change.

To have a meeting of minds between the business world and the NGO's is of great importance in terms of sending out a joint message. The aim of the Yuvam Dünya Association is to start a movement to involve all segments of the population in the fight against climate change. This year Yuvam Dünya is participating in COP27 jointly with Galata Wind, a corporation that produces one hundred percent renewable electrical energy from solar power. Yuvam Dünya and Galata Wind will host a panel at the COP27 conference on November 8. As sponsor to the panel, Galata Wind will be revealing what kind of mark it wants to leave on the world for the future, and the panelists will be discussing in detail their roles in the process of dealing with the climate crisis, setting out a road map and engaging the other participants in the matter of seeking effective solutions. The panel, "The Story Changes Everything" will stress the story of a changing generation and of the transformation of individuals, communities, and institutions. Participating in the panel will be Yuvam Dünya Founder and President Kıvılcım Kocabıyık, Galata Wind CEO Burak Kuyan, Yuvam Science Committee Chairman Prof. Levent Kurnaz, Yuvam Dünya Association Board Member and Effect BCW CEO Gonca Karakaş and Yuvam Dünya Climate Ambassador, the well-known actor, Kerem Bursin.

Speaking ahead of the panel, Galata Wind CEO Burak Kuyan explained how the importance of renewable energy was increasing every day by saying, "For a healthier, safer, and more livable world, we need to reduce emissions by finding low-carbon solutions. Any delay in taking action for this, the continuation of the use of fossil fuels, persistently engaging in actions that destroy the environment are all factors that will steadily intensify the ruthless impact of climate change. Because of this, clean and renewable energy has a key role in the sustainable transformation of all sectors. "We need to speed up the transition into renewable energy"

Stressing the importance of participating in COP27 to represent the efforts of Yuvam Dünya in the fight against climate change, Yuvam Dünya Founder and President Kıvılcım Kocabıyık had this to say: "COP27 is a very important gathering for the future of the planet and humanity. New steps are taken at each COP. We expect that COP27 will be a summit at which major steps will be taken. The Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) of countries to reduce their emissions must be augmented. So far, the commitments have not been enough to attain the safe warming temperature rise of 1.5 degrees. Scientists define the outcome of exceeding the safe limit of a 1.5-degree rise as "disastrous.' While there is still time, we want to see that all countries work together to face this huge challenge. I'm hoping that COP27 will be a summit that will achieve this goal. As Yuvam Dünya, we solidly support these efforts and are determined to do everything in our power to contribute."

The summits are considered to be the highest-level decision-making forums of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. They are held each year in different countries; the first Conference of Parties was held in 1995 in Berlin, Germany. The previous summit, COP26, was hosted jointly by the United Kingdom and Italy in Glasgow, Scotland.

