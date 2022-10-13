Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOHOL   TRADOHOL91Q8

DOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU HOLDING A.S.

(DOHOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-10-11
5.260 TRY   -0.57%
10:22aDogan Sirketler Grubu : Doğan Holding announces decision to sell its stake in Çelik Halat
PU
09/19Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding A.S.(IBSE:DOHOL) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
08/26Dogan Sirketler Grubu : 01 April - 30 June (2nd Quarter)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dogan Sirketler Grubu : Doğan Holding announces decision to sell its stake in Çelik Halat

10/13/2022 | 10:22am EDT
Dogan Holding signed an agreement to sell its entire stake in Çelik Halat, the leading steel rope and wire manufacturer in Türkiye, to Artaş İnşaat and Betatrans Lojistik.

Guided by its vision of a value-centric, pioneering and sustainable investment holding, Doğan Holding continues to transform its portfolio structure with simplification, digitalization and focus projects. To serve this end, the Company gave green light to the offer for Çelik Halat. As of 12.10.2022, Doğan Holding decided to transfer 75% of its 69.83% stake in Çelik Halat ve Tel San. A.Ş. to Artaş İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. and 25% to Betatrans Lojistik İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. 30.17% of Çelik Halat's shares are traded on Borsa İstanbul. The transfer of the aforementioned shares owned by Doğan Holding will be finalized following the approval of the Competition Board.

Çelik Halat's contribution to Türkiye's economy will continue

Çelik Halat, Türkiye's leading steel rope and wire manufacturer, joined Doğan Group in 1997, and celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2022. Çelik Halat, positioned as the first rope R&D center in the sector, will further its contributions to Türkiye's economy by exporting the value-added products it manufactures by leveraging its R&D investment to more than 50 countries. Çelik Halat, which commenced its operations with the manufacture of steel rope, galvanized wire and spring wire with an initial annual production capacity of 4,500 tonnes, has adapted itself to the evolving market conditions and added prestressed concrete bundles to its product range in addition to its investments across all product categories, thus boosting its total annual production capacity to 70,000 tonnes. The finished steel rope, galvanized wire, industrial spring wire, patented wire and concrete bundle products offer several use cases in a variety of industries from automotive to white goods, mining to forestry, agriculture to construction.

Prev

Disclaimer

Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding AS published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 14:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 16 921 M 910 M 910 M
Net income 2021 2 828 M 152 M 152 M
Net cash 2021 5 065 M 273 M 273 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,52x
Yield 2021 4,59%
Capitalization 13 748 M 740 M 740 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 7 470
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart DOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU HOLDING A.S.
Duration : Period :
Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Çaglar Gögüs Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bora Yalinay Chief Financial Officer
Yasar Begümhan Dogan Faralyali Chairman
Tolga Babali Vice President-Financial Affairs & Operations
Hüseyin Faik Açikalin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU HOLDING A.S.91.27%740
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.7.64%42 274
MURPHY USA INC.40.38%6 531
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-18.79%3 660
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.-14.31%2 568
ARKO CORP.6.39%1 120