Dogan Sirketler Grubu : Doğan Holding announces decision to sell its stake in Çelik Halat

Guided by its vision of a value-centric, pioneering and sustainable investment holding, Doğan Holding continues to transform its portfolio structure with simplification, digitalization and focus projects. To serve this end, the Company gave green light to the offer for Çelik Halat. As of 12.10.2022, Doğan Holding decided to transfer 75% of its 69.83% stake in Çelik Halat ve Tel San. A.Ş. to Artaş İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. and 25% to Betatrans Lojistik İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. 30.17% of Çelik Halat's shares are traded on Borsa İstanbul. The transfer of the aforementioned shares owned by Doğan Holding will be finalized following the approval of the Competition Board.

Çelik Halat, Türkiye's leading steel rope and wire manufacturer, joined Doğan Group in 1997, and celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2022. Çelik Halat, positioned as the first rope R&D center in the sector, will further its contributions to Türkiye's economy by exporting the value-added products it manufactures by leveraging its R&D investment to more than 50 countries. Çelik Halat, which commenced its operations with the manufacture of steel rope, galvanized wire and spring wire with an initial annual production capacity of 4,500 tonnes, has adapted itself to the evolving market conditions and added prestressed concrete bundles to its product range in addition to its investments across all product categories, thus boosting its total annual production capacity to 70,000 tonnes. The finished steel rope, galvanized wire, industrial spring wire, patented wire and concrete bundle products offer several use cases in a variety of industries from automotive to white goods, mining to forestry, agriculture to construction.

