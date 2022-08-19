Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOHOL   TRADOHOL91Q8

DOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU HOLDING A.S.

(DOHOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-08-17
4.740 TRY   +3.95%
05:14aDOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU : Doğan Holding posts TRY 3.0 billion in profits in 1H22, with 176% growth in revenues
PU
08/18DOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU : 2Q22 Earnings Presentation
PU
08/15DOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU : Annual Reports 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dogan Sirketler Grubu : Doğan Holding posts TRY 3.0 billion in profits in 1H22, with 176% growth in revenues

08/19/2022 | 05:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Doğan holding announced its financial results for the first half of 2022. In the first six months of the year, Doğan Holding's consolidated revenues grew 176% year-over-year to hit TRY 18.0 billion.

Holding's gross profit in the first half of 2022 surged 250% year-over-year to TRY 2.8 billion, while its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) climbed to TRY 2.2 billion with a 309% jump. Doğan Holding's net profit for the period was TRY 3.0 billion, up from TRY 695 million with a 331% growth, driven by the significant increase in operating profits as well as investment revenues.

According to the consolidated financial statements Doğan Holding submitted to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), the Holding recorded TRY 18.0 billion in consolidated revenues in first-half 2022. The Holding's gross profit for the first six months climbed 250% year-over-year to TRY 2.8 billion, while its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached TRY 2.2 billion, up by 309% year-over-year. Doğan Holding's net profit for the period leapt 331% over 1H21, up from TRY 695 million to TRY 3.0 billion.

'"Strong first-half performance of all group companies is the key driver of the growth in revenues"

Çağlar Göğüş, CEO of Doğan Holding, attributed the 331% growth in the net profit for the period, which reached TRY 3.0 billion, to the strong increase in the net profits of the Holding's electricity generation, petroleum retail, automotive trade and marketing segments. "The petroleum retail segment achieved 191% growth in revenues, while the electricity generation segment saw its revenues rise 188%, thanks to the contribution of WPPs operating at high capacity and the increasing electricity prices. Meanwhile, the industry and trade segment recorded a 128% increase in revenues, driven by the strong performances and export growth of Çelik Halat, Ditaş, and Sesa. Revenues of the automotive trade and marketing segment jumped 213%, thanks to the ongoing high demand and new brands added to the portfolio.

Better operational performance, improved margins and effective budget management across the board enabled the significant growth in profitability, Göğüş noted, stressing the 250% growth year-over-year in the Holding's gross profit, from TRY 806 million to TRY 2.8 billion, and the EBITDA margin's rise from 8.3% to 12.2%.

Prev

Disclaimer

Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding AS published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 09:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU HOLDING A.S.
05:14aDOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU : Doğan Holding posts TRY 3.0 billion in profits in 1H22, with ..
PU
08/18DOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU : 2Q22 Earnings Presentation
PU
08/15DOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU : Annual Reports 2021
PU
08/10DOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU : Notification Regarding Issue of Capital Market Instrument
PU
06/30DOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU : Doğan Holding signs partnership deal with leading tech develo..
PU
06/16DOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU : Galata Wind received an ESG Risk Rating
PU
06/02DOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU HOLDING A.S. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/10Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
03/30Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding A.S. agreed to acquire an unknown minority stake in Karel..
CI
03/18DOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU : Doğan Holding to make a giant industrial investment to elimin..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16 921 M 936 M 936 M
Net income 2021 2 828 M 156 M 156 M
Net cash 2021 5 065 M 280 M 280 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,52x
Yield 2021 4,59%
Capitalization 12 389 M 685 M 685 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 3 915
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart DOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU HOLDING A.S.
Duration : Period :
Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Çaglar Gögüs Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bora Yalinay Chief Financial Officer
Yasar Begümhan Dogan Faralyali Chairman
Tolga Babali Vice President-Financial Affairs & Operations
Hüseyin Faik Açikalin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU HOLDING A.S.72.36%685
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.12.68%47 246
MURPHY USA INC.50.49%7 001
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-14.16%3 995
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.-5.57%2 893
ARKO CORP.15.51%1 216