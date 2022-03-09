Dogan Sirketler Grubu : Financial Report (IFRS) altında 01 January – 31 December (4th Quarter)

CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 1 JANUARY - 31 DECEMBER 2021 TOGETHER WITH INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT To the General Assembly of Doğan Şirketler Grubu Holding A.Ş. Audit of the consolidated financial statements 1. Opinion We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Doğan Şirketler Grubu Holding A.Ş. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2021, the consolidated statement of profit or loss, the consolidated statement of other comprehensive income, the consolidated statement of changes in equity and the consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the consolidated financial statements comprising a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with Turkish Financial Reporting Standards ("TFRS"). 2. Basis for opinion Our audit was conducted in accordance with the Standards on Independent Auditing (the "SIA") that are part of Turkish Standards on Auditing issued by the Public Oversight Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority (the "POA"). Our responsibilities under these standards are further described in the "Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements" section of our report. We hereby declare that we are independent of the Group in accordance with the Ethical Rules for Independent Auditors (including Independence Standards) (the "Ethical Rules") and the ethical requirements regarding independent audit in regulations issued by POA that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements. We have also fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Ethical Rules and regulations. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained during the independent audit provides a sufficient and appropriate basis for our opinion. PwC Bağımsız Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müşavirlik A.Ş. BJK Plaza, Süleyman Seba Caddesi No:48 B Blok Kat:9 Akaretler Beşiktaş 34357 İstanbul-Turkey T: +90 212 326 6060, F: +90 212 326 6050, www.pwc.com.tr Mersis Numaramız: 0-1460-0224-0500015

3. Key audit matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. Key audit matters were addressed in the context of our independent audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Key Audit Matters How the key audit matter was addressed in the audit Dealer contract assets included intangible ● Test in details using sampling method were assets performed on whether the payments to dealers were recognized in accordance with the terms and In line with the market strategy, the Group is conditions specified in the signed agreements. expanding its dealer network by signing contracts regarding intangible rights, utilization, advance sale ● Payments recognized for new dealer contracts support premiums, rent etc. with existing and new signed in 2021 were tested using the sampling dealers. Based on these agreements with dealers, the method. accounting policies regarding intangible assets are explained in Note 2.2. ● Budgeted sales figures per dealer contract, prepared by Group management, were obtained and As of 31 December 2021, in the consolidated comparing with 2021 actual figures, budgeted statement of financial position, the recognised dealer figures were assessed for possible impairment on contract assets under intangible assets were dealer contract assets. TRY 193,890 (Note 16). Since these dealer investment contract assets represent a significant share of the consolidated financial statements, and the impairment tests involve estimations such as sales amount, the accuracy of this matter in the financial statements is important for our audit and it has been evaluated as a key audit matter.

Key Audit Matters How the key audit matter was addressed in the audit Investment properties measured at fair value • Valuation reports prepared by the independent As explained in Note 14, as of 31 December 2021, the property valuers assigned by the Group were Group's investment properties, which have the obtained and the property valuation carrying value of TRY2,005,201 thousand and accreditations and licences of these institutions represent a significant share of total assets, comprise granted by the Capital Markets Board are of land and buildings. checked based on the Independent Audit Standards. The accounting method used by Group management for investment properties is the "fair value method", • Deeds and ownership ratios of investment as described in Note 2.2. Fair value of these assets properties were tested on a sample basis. are determined by independent valuers licensed by the Capital Markets Board (the "CMB") and are • We compared the consistency of the inputs which recognised in the consolidated financial statements have a significant impact on the property value after being assessed by Group management. Fair determined and were stated in the valuation values of investment properties depend on the reports, information of rentable area square valuation method used as well as the input and meter and unit rent values, against observable assumptions used in the valuation model. Fair values market prices, and then tested whether the are directly affected by factors such as market appraised values are within an acceptable range. conditions, specific characteristics, physical condition and the geographic location of each • Inputs such as rental income, duration of lease investment property. agreements, occupancy rates and expenses, which are used in the valuation reports and have a The reasons for our focus on this area: significant impact on the real estate value, were tested. • The quantitative importance of the investment properties on the consolidated financial • The assumptions used by the appraisers in their statements, valuations, whether the appraised values such as inflation and the real discount rate are within an • When determining the fair values of the acceptable range were evaluated together with investment properties, methods such as the our experts. benchmarking analysis approach, cost approach and direct capitalisation approach are used, and • Fair values stated in the valuation reports were these methods include variables that affect the compared with the disclosures in the fair values. consolidated financial statements to assess if the values in the disclosures and accounting records are consistent with the valuation report and the disclosures are sufficient based on the requirements of TFRS.