Dogan Sirketler Grubu : Financial Report (IFRS) altında 01 January – 31 December (4th Quarter)

CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH
DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AT 1 JANUARY - 31 DECEMBER 2021 TOGETHER
WITH INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
To the General Assembly of Doğan Şirketler Grubu Holding A.Ş.
Audit of the consolidated financial statements
1. Opinion
We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Doğan Şirketler Grubu Holding A.Ş. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2021, the consolidated statement of profit or loss, the consolidated statement of other comprehensive income, the consolidated statement of changes in equity and the consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the consolidated financial statements comprising a summary of significant accounting policies.
In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with Turkish Financial Reporting Standards ("TFRS").
2. Basis for opinion
Our audit was conducted in accordance with the Standards on Independent Auditing (the "SIA") that are part of Turkish Standards on Auditing issued by the Public Oversight Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority (the "POA"). Our responsibilities under these standards are further described in the "Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements" section of our report. We hereby declare that we are independent of the Group in accordance with the Ethical Rules for Independent Auditors (including Independence Standards) (the "Ethical Rules") and the ethical requirements regarding independent audit in regulations issued by POA that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements. We have also fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Ethical Rules and regulations. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained during the independent audit provides a sufficient and appropriate basis for our opinion.
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. Key audit matters were addressed in the context of our independent audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
Key Audit Matters
How the key audit matter was addressed in
the audit
Dealer contract assets included intangible
● Test in details using sampling method were
assets
performed on whether the payments to dealers were
recognized in accordance with the terms and
In line with the market strategy, the Group is
conditions specified in the signed agreements.
expanding its dealer network by signing contracts
regarding intangible rights, utilization, advance sale
● Payments recognized for new dealer contracts
support premiums, rent etc. with existing and new
signed in 2021 were tested using the sampling
dealers. Based on these agreements with dealers, the
method.
accounting policies regarding intangible assets are
explained in Note 2.2.
● Budgeted sales figures per dealer contract,
prepared by Group management, were obtained and
As of 31 December 2021, in the consolidated
comparing with 2021 actual figures, budgeted
statement of financial position, the recognised dealer
figures were assessed for possible impairment on
contract assets under intangible assets were
dealer contract assets.
TRY 193,890 (Note 16). Since these dealer
investment contract assets represent a significant
share of the consolidated financial statements, and
the impairment tests involve estimations such as
sales amount, the accuracy of this matter in the
financial statements is important for our audit and it
has been evaluated as a key audit matter.
Key Audit Matters
How the key audit matter was addressed in
the audit
Investment properties measured at fair
value
• Valuation reports prepared by the independent
As explained in Note 14, as of 31 December 2021, the
property valuers assigned by the Group were
Group's investment properties, which have the
obtained and the property valuation
carrying value of TRY2,005,201 thousand and
accreditations and licences of these institutions
represent a significant share of total assets, comprise
granted by the Capital Markets Board are
of land and buildings.
checked based on the Independent Audit
Standards.
The accounting method used by Group management
for investment properties is the "fair value method",
• Deeds and ownership ratios of investment
as described in Note 2.2. Fair value of these assets
properties were tested on a sample basis.
are determined by independent valuers licensed by
the Capital Markets Board (the "CMB") and are
• We compared the consistency of the inputs which
recognised in the consolidated financial statements
have a significant impact on the property value
after being assessed by Group management. Fair
determined and were stated in the valuation
values of investment properties depend on the
reports, information of rentable area square
valuation method used as well as the input and
meter and unit rent values, against observable
assumptions used in the valuation model. Fair values
market prices, and then tested whether the
are directly affected by factors such as market
appraised values are within an acceptable range.
conditions, specific characteristics, physical
condition and the geographic location of each
• Inputs such as rental income, duration of lease
investment property.
agreements, occupancy rates and expenses, which
are used in the valuation reports and have a
The reasons for our focus on this area:
significant impact on the real estate value, were
tested.
• The quantitative importance of the investment
properties on the consolidated financial
• The assumptions used by the appraisers in their
statements,
valuations, whether the appraised values such as
inflation and the real discount rate are within an
• When determining the fair values of the
acceptable range were evaluated together with
investment properties, methods such as the
our experts.
benchmarking analysis approach, cost approach
and direct capitalisation approach are used, and
• Fair values stated in the valuation reports were
these methods include variables that affect the
compared with the disclosures in the
fair values.
consolidated financial statements to assess if the
values in the disclosures and accounting records
are consistent with the valuation report and the
disclosures are sufficient based on the
requirements of TFRS.
4. Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements
The Group management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with TFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.
5. Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements
Responsibilities of independent auditors in an independent audit are as follows:
Our aim is to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an independent auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance expressed as a result of an independent audit conducted in accordance with SIA is a high level of assurance but does not guarantee that a material misstatement will always be detected. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error. Misstatements are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.
As part of an independent audit conducted in accordance with SIA, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement in the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
