Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOHOL   TRADOHOL91Q8

DOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU HOLDING A.S.

(DOHOL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dogan Sirketler Grubu : Financial Report (IFRS) altında 01 January – 31 December (4th Quarter)

03/09/2022 | 09:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH

DOĞAN ŞİRKETLER GRUBU HOLDİNG A.Ş.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AT 1 JANUARY - 31 DECEMBER 2021 TOGETHER

WITH INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the General Assembly of Doğan Şirketler Grubu Holding A.Ş.

  1. Audit of the consolidated financial statements

1. Opinion

We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Doğan Şirketler Grubu Holding A.Ş. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2021, the consolidated statement of profit or loss, the consolidated statement of other comprehensive income, the consolidated statement of changes in equity and the consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the consolidated financial statements comprising a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with Turkish Financial Reporting Standards ("TFRS").

2. Basis for opinion

Our audit was conducted in accordance with the Standards on Independent Auditing (the "SIA") that are part of Turkish Standards on Auditing issued by the Public Oversight Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority (the "POA"). Our responsibilities under these standards are further described in the "Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements" section of our report. We hereby declare that we are independent of the Group in accordance with the Ethical Rules for Independent Auditors (including Independence Standards) (the "Ethical Rules") and the ethical requirements regarding independent audit in regulations issued by POA that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements. We have also fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Ethical Rules and regulations. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained during the independent audit provides a sufficient and appropriate basis for our opinion.

PwC Bağımsız Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müşavirlik A.Ş.

BJK Plaza, Süleyman Seba Caddesi No:48 B Blok Kat:9 Akaretler Beşiktaş 34357 İstanbul-Turkey

T: +90 212 326 6060, F: +90 212 326 6050, www.pwc.com.tr

Mersis Numaramız: 0-1460-0224-0500015

3. Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. Key audit matters were addressed in the context of our independent audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matters

How the key audit matter was addressed in

the audit

Dealer contract assets included intangible

● Test in details using sampling method were

assets

performed on whether the payments to dealers were

recognized in accordance with the terms and

In line with the market strategy, the Group is

conditions specified in the signed agreements.

expanding its dealer network by signing contracts

regarding intangible rights, utilization, advance sale

● Payments recognized for new dealer contracts

support premiums, rent etc. with existing and new

signed in 2021 were tested using the sampling

dealers. Based on these agreements with dealers, the

method.

accounting policies regarding intangible assets are

explained in Note 2.2.

● Budgeted sales figures per dealer contract,

prepared by Group management, were obtained and

As of 31 December 2021, in the consolidated

comparing with 2021 actual figures, budgeted

statement of financial position, the recognised dealer

figures were assessed for possible impairment on

contract assets under intangible assets were

dealer contract assets.

TRY 193,890 (Note 16). Since these dealer

investment contract assets represent a significant

share of the consolidated financial statements, and

the impairment tests involve estimations such as

sales amount, the accuracy of this matter in the

financial statements is important for our audit and it

has been evaluated as a key audit matter.

Key Audit Matters

How the key audit matter was addressed in

the audit

Investment properties measured at fair

value

• Valuation reports prepared by the independent

As explained in Note 14, as of 31 December 2021, the

property valuers assigned by the Group were

Group's investment properties, which have the

obtained and the property valuation

carrying value of TRY2,005,201 thousand and

accreditations and licences of these institutions

represent a significant share of total assets, comprise

granted by the Capital Markets Board are

of land and buildings.

checked based on the Independent Audit

Standards.

The accounting method used by Group management

for investment properties is the "fair value method",

• Deeds and ownership ratios of investment

as described in Note 2.2. Fair value of these assets

properties were tested on a sample basis.

are determined by independent valuers licensed by

the Capital Markets Board (the "CMB") and are

• We compared the consistency of the inputs which

recognised in the consolidated financial statements

have a significant impact on the property value

after being assessed by Group management. Fair

determined and were stated in the valuation

values of investment properties depend on the

reports, information of rentable area square

valuation method used as well as the input and

meter and unit rent values, against observable

assumptions used in the valuation model. Fair values

market prices, and then tested whether the

are directly affected by factors such as market

appraised values are within an acceptable range.

conditions, specific characteristics, physical

condition and the geographic location of each

• Inputs such as rental income, duration of lease

investment property.

agreements, occupancy rates and expenses, which

are used in the valuation reports and have a

The reasons for our focus on this area:

significant impact on the real estate value, were

tested.

• The quantitative importance of the investment

properties on the consolidated financial

• The assumptions used by the appraisers in their

statements,

valuations, whether the appraised values such as

inflation and the real discount rate are within an

• When determining the fair values of the

acceptable range were evaluated together with

investment properties, methods such as the

our experts.

benchmarking analysis approach, cost approach

and direct capitalisation approach are used, and

• Fair values stated in the valuation reports were

these methods include variables that affect the

compared with the disclosures in the

fair values.

consolidated financial statements to assess if the

values in the disclosures and accounting records

are consistent with the valuation report and the

disclosures are sufficient based on the

requirements of TFRS.

4. Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements

The Group management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with TFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.

5. Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements

Responsibilities of independent auditors in an independent audit are as follows:

Our aim is to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an independent auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance expressed as a result of an independent audit conducted in accordance with SIA is a high level of assurance but does not guarantee that a material misstatement will always be detected. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error. Misstatements are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an independent audit conducted in accordance with SIA, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement in the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding AS published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 14:51:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU HOLDING A.S.
09:52aDOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU : Financial Report (IFRS) altında 01 January – 31 Decembe..
PU
03/04DOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU : Doğan Holding grows 57% in 2021, posts TRY 16.9 billion in re..
PU
03/03Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dec..
CI
01/20WINNERS OF THE ANATOLIA AWARDS ORGAN : The Anatolia Awards pays homage to masters and give..
PU
2021DOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU : Cases Filed Against the Partnership / Developments on the Litigati..
PU
2021DOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU : Participation in Capital Increase – Marlin Otelcilik
PU
2021DOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU : Shares Transaction Notification – Doğan Burda
PU
2021DOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU : Do not wait for a leader in sustainability, let your heart lead yo..
PU
2021DOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU : Purchase of Financial Fixed Asset – Maksipak Ambalaj
PU
2021D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi entered into an agreement to ac..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16 921 M 1 166 M 1 166 M
Net income 2021 2 828 M 195 M 195 M
Net cash 2021 5 065 M 349 M 349 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,52x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 554 M 521 M 521 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 4 065
Free-Float 40,9%
Chart DOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU HOLDING A.S.
Duration : Period :
Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Çaglar Gögüs Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bora Yalinay Chief Financial Officer
Yasar Begümhan Dogan Faralyali Chairman
Tolga Babali Vice President-Financial Affairs & Operations
Hüseyin Faik Açikalin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU HOLDING A.S.5.09%521
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.6.07%705 422
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-12.12%125 669
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-6.69%101 313
SIEMENS AG-24.35%100 737
3M COMPANY-18.14%83 038