Dogan Sirketler Grubu : Investor Day Presentation – December 14, 2022

2019-2022 Financial Performance
mn TL
*
%11
13,254
16,586
10,625
30,348
Revenue
11,020
•
Higher revenue generation of strategic businesses
Positive contribution of acquisitions
2019
2020
2021
9M21
9M22
%59*
1,715
679 902
2,961
EBITDA
896
• Higher share of industrial and automotive segments
• Improving EBITDA of new businesses
• More balanced distribution between segments
mn TL
%114*
1,390
2,828
4,133
Net Income
Stronger operational performance accross the board
High FX position protecting against TL depreciation
617
720
• Tight finance management at group companies.
* CAGR
4
mn TL
Solo Net Cash Position
Strong Net Cash Position
•
Net Cash Position, 9M22: USD447 million
3,350
3,876
8,084
8,277
Proactive M&A strategy for efficient use of cash
20192020
219
21
9M21 9M22
385 ~425
Increasing Dividend Income
180
100
330 291*
Regular, Growing Dividend Payments
* Advance Dividend Payment
5
