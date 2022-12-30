Advanced search
    DOHOL   TRADOHOL91Q8

DOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU HOLDING A.S.

(DOHOL)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-12-28
10.14 TRY   +0.40%
04:19aDogan Sirketler Grubu : Investor Day Presentation – December 14, 2022
PU
12/23Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding A.S. agreed to acquire Adilbey Holding A.S.
CI
11/30DOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU HOLDING A.S. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Dogan Sirketler Grubu : Investor Day Presentation – December 14, 2022

12/30/2022 | 04:19am EST
Doğan Holding

Investor Day Presentation

December 2022

Agenda

1

2

3

Recent

2022

Net Asset

Financial

Summary

Summary

Value

4

5

6

Strategy

ESG

Appendix

1Recent

Financial

Summary

2019-2022 Financial Performance

mn TL

*

%11

13,254

16,586

10,625

30,348

Revenue

11,020

Higher revenue generation of strategic businesses

Positive contribution of acquisitions

2019

2020

2021

9M21

9M22

mn TL

%59*

1,715

679 902

2,961

EBITDA

896

Higher share of industrial and automotive segments

Improving EBITDA of new businesses

More balanced distribution between segments

2019

2020

2021

9M21

9M22

mn TL

%114*

1,390

2,828

4,133

Net Income

Stronger operational performance accross the board

High FX position protecting against TL depreciation

617

720

Tight finance management at group companies.

2019

2020

2021

9M21

9M22

* CAGR

4

2019-2022 Financial Performance

mn TL

Solo Net Cash Position

Strong Net Cash Position

Net Cash Position, 9M22: USD447 million

3,350

3,876

8,084

8,277

Proactive M&A strategy for efficient use of cash

20192020

mn TL

219

21

9M21 9M22

385 ~425

Increasing Dividend Income

  • Higher net income in all segments
  • Strong growth in new businesses

20192020

mn TL

180

100

9M21 9M22

330 291*

Regular, Growing Dividend Payments

  • TL291 million advance dividend payment
  • Long term value creation on regular and growing dividend payments

2019

2020

9M21

9M22

* Advance Dividend Payment

5



Disclaimer

Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding AS published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 09:16:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 16 921 M 904 M 904 M
Net income 2021 2 828 M 151 M 151 M
Net cash 2021 5 065 M 271 M 271 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,52x
Yield 2021 4,59%
Capitalization 26 503 M 1 417 M 1 417 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 8 046
Free-Float 39,6%
Chart DOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU HOLDING A.S.
Duration : Period :
Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Çaglar Gögüs Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bora Yalinay Chief Financial Officer
Yasar Begümhan Dogan Faralyali Chairman
Tolga Babali Vice President-Financial Affairs & Operations
Hüseyin Faik Açikalin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOGAN SIRKETLER GRUBU HOLDING A.S.268.73%1 417
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.14.34%44 972
MURPHY USA INC.43.28%6 349
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-27.48%3 307
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.-12.72%2 619
ARKO CORP.-2.62%1 025