Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Dogness (International) Corporation    DOGZ   VGG2788T1030

DOGNESS (INTERNATIONAL) CORPORATION

(DOGZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dogness Expands Product Portfolio at Chewy Ahead of 2020 Holiday Season

11/30/2020 | 08:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DONGGUAN, China, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dogness International Corporation (“Dogness” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, announced an expansion of its sales activities at Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY), a trusted online destination for pet parents.

Silong Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented, “We have been a supplier to Chewy since January 2019. We are excited to keep building on our successful relationship ahead of the 2020 holiday season with an expansion of our product offerings and inventory levels. Chewy has been a cornerstone of our growth as we benefit from its popular online platform and reputation for providing pet owners with high-quality, competitively priced products. As a supplier to the world’s most powerful online and offline retail partners we are able to leverage their incredible reach into pet owners everywhere, giving us a critical presence and invaluable brand visibility.”

About Dogness
Dogness (International) Corporation was born in 2003 from the belief that pet dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, Dogness is able to simplify pet lifestyles, make them more scientific, and enhance the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The Company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 200 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors. For more information, please visit: ir.dogness.com.

Forward Looking Statements
No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to purchase or sell any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the “safe harbor” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding our ability to raise capital on any particular terms, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, our ability to realize revenue from expanded operation and acquired assets in China and the U.S., our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, industry segment concentration, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Dogness may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

For more information, please contact Investor Relations:
Global IR Partners
David Pasquale
New York Office Phone: +1-914-337-8801
DOGZ@globalirpartners.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about DOGNESS (INTERNATIONAL) CORPORATION
08:30aDogness Expands Product Portfolio at Chewy Ahead of 2020 Holiday Season
GL
11/24Dogness to Expand Sales Activities at Petco to Include Retail Stores
GL
11/24DOGNESS INTERNATIONAL : DOGZ IR Presentation November 2020
PU
11/19DOGNESS INTERNATIONAL : Shares Rise 15% on Costco Sales
DJ
11/19Dogness Expands Sales Activities at Costco Wholesale Corporation
GL
11/16Dogness Opens New High-Tech Headquarters to Support Global Growth
GL
11/06Dogness International Corporation Announces Expansion into Online Target Stor..
GL
10/28Dogness (International) Corporation Announces Opening of New Factory
GL
10/23Dogness Announces Strategic Partnership with Huayuan Pet and Chongai Trading
GL
08/04Dogness (International) Corporation Attended 2020 Shenzhen Pet Expo
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28,5 M - -
Net income 2021 3,10 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 60,4 M 60,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,12x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 239
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart DOGNESS (INTERNATIONAL) CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dogness (International) Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOGNESS (INTERNATIONAL) CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,00 $
Last Close Price 2,33 $
Spread / Highest target 28,8%
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Si Long Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Min Liang Gong Chief Operating Officer
Yun Hao Chen Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ji Wei Yuan Chief Technology Officer
Qingshen Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOGNESS (INTERNATIONAL) CORPORATION75.19%60
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE19.75%298 501
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL23.60%102 975
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-10.94%63 089
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA0.95%47 966
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.57.72%47 615
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ