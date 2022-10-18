Dogness International : Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on October 17, 2022 (Eastern Time) - Form 6-K

Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on October 17, 2022 (Eastern Time)

This current report on Form 6-K was submitted in connection with the adjournment of the annual general meeting (the "AGM") held by Dogness (International) Corporation (the "Company") on October 18, 2022, at 9:00 A.M., Beijing time (9:00 P.M. Eastern Time on October 17, 2022). The AGM was convened to consider proposals (the "Proposals"), including but not limited to increasing the authorized shares of the Company and approving the Company's Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association, presented in the Proxy Statement of Annual Meeting of Shareholders dated September 14, 2022.

In reviewing the Company's records, the Company determined that the quorum for the AGM-fifty percent (50%) of the voting rights of the outstanding common shares of each class entitled to vote-was not present. Accordingly, the Company's Board of Directors has adjourned the AGM as permitted in the Company's organizational documents to permit the previously provided Proposals to be approved under the adjournment quorum requirements of one-third (1/3) of the voting rights of the outstanding common shares entitled to vote.

The Company will reconvene the AGM to decide on the Proposals on October 25, at 9:00 A.M., Beijing time (9:00 P.M. Eastern Time on October 24, 2022), as determined by the Board of Directors of the Company. Proxies which have been received remain valid for the adjourned AGM. Holders of the Company's common shares whose names are on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on September 12, 2022 are entitled to attend the adjourned AGM.