MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Dogness (International) Corporation    DOGZ   VGG2788T1030

DOGNESS (INTERNATIONAL) CORPORATION

(DOGZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dogness International : Amendment to Current Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - 6-K/A)

01/19/2021 | 04:48pm EST
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K/A

Report of Foreign Private Issuer

Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 Under

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of January 2021

Commission File Number: 001-38304

DOGNESS (INTERNATIONAL) CORPORATION

(Registrant's name)

Tongsha Industrial Estate, East District

Dongguan, Guangdong 523217

People's Republic of China

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F [X] Form 40-F [ ]

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K on paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): [ ]

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K on paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): [ ]

Explanatory Note:

This Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K/A is filed for the sole purpose to submit two additional exhibits to the Form 6-K filed on January 15, 2021, which continues to speak as of the date of its filing.

The Registrant hereby incorporates the information contained in this Report by reference into the Registration Statement on Form F-3, File No. 333-229505.

Exhibits.

4.1 Form of Warrant to purchase common shares (previously submitted)
4.2 Form of Placement Agent Warrant to purchase common shares (previously submitted)
5.1 Legal opinion of Campbells regarding BVI law
10.1 Form of Share Purchase Agreement, dated January 15, 2021, by and between the Company and the Investors. (previously submitted)
23.1 Consent of Campbells (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 5.1)
23.2 Consent of Friedman LLP (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 15.1 of the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed October 30, 2020)
99.1 Press Release dated January 15, 2021. (previously submitted)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Dogness (International) Corporation
Date: January 19, 2021 By: /s/ Silong Chen
Name: Silong Chen
Title:

Chief Executive Officer

(Principal Executive Officer) and

Duly Authorized Officer

Disclaimer

Dogness (International) Corporation published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 21:47:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28,5 M - -
Net income 2021 3,10 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52,6 M 52,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,85x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 239
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart DOGNESS (INTERNATIONAL) CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dogness (International) Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOGNESS (INTERNATIONAL) CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,00 $
Last Close Price 2,03 $
Spread / Highest target 47,8%
Spread / Average Target 47,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 47,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Si Long Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Min Liang Gong Chief Operating Officer
Yun Hao Chen Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ji Wei Yuan Chief Technology Officer
Qingshen Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOGNESS (INTERNATIONAL) CORPORATION-1.42%53
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-2.20%303 748
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL0.91%112 130
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-1.96%66 002
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA6.97%54 356
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-1.01%44 901
