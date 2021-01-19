Dogness International : Amendment to Current Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - 6-K/A)

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K/A

Report of Foreign Private Issuer

Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 Under

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of January 2021

Commission File Number: 001-38304

DOGNESS (INTERNATIONAL) CORPORATION

(Registrant's name)

Tongsha Industrial Estate, East District

Dongguan, Guangdong 523217

People's Republic of China

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F [X] Form 40-F [ ]

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K on paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): [ ]

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K on paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): [ ]

Explanatory Note:

This Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K/A is filed for the sole purpose to submit two additional exhibits to the Form 6-K filed on January 15, 2021, which continues to speak as of the date of its filing.

The Registrant hereby incorporates the information contained in this Report by reference into the Registration Statement on Form F-3, File No. 333-229505.

Exhibits.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Dogness (International) Corporation Date: January 19, 2021 By: /s/ Silong Chen Name: Silong Chen Title: Chief Executive Officer (Principal Executive Officer) and Duly Authorized Officer