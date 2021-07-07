Dogness International : Ships 700 Cartons of Traditional Pet Products to Japanese Partner

DONGGUAN, China, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogness (International) Corporation ("Dogness" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced it shipped 700 cartons of the Company's traditional pet products to one of its long-term strategic partners in Japan for sale. The Company noted it is continuing to benefit from strong demand in key markets worldwide led by China, the U.S., Japan and Europe, with significant growth in other countries including Egypt, Russia, Germany, Panama, Australia and New Zealand.

The population of dogs and cats in Japan (18.13 million) outnumbers that of children 15-years-old or younger (15.3 million). This was attributed in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, during which time the number of new pet owners increased. The life expectancy of dogs in Japan is 14.5 years, and the life expectancy for cats is roughly 15.5 years. This is attributed to the fact that 84.7% of dogs and 90.4% of cats are kept indoors year-round, resulting in reduced risk of sickness. (Source: The Japan Pet Food Association)

Silong Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented, "Our team has been working closely with our customers and supply chain partners to ensure we can seamlessly meet the high demand levels we are seeing in Japan. Pet owners are turning to Dogness for high-quality traditional pet products and innovative smart pet tech products that can bring greater happiness, safety and health to their pets. We take pride in supporting stronger pet and owner bonds. We expect to build on our momentum with some very exciting new product launches planned for later this year that will leverage advances in tracking, water and food monitoring, robotics and AI."

Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 from the belief that dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, Dogness' technology simplifies pet lifestyles and enhances the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The Company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 200 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors. For more information, please visit: ir.dogness.com .

