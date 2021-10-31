Doha Bank Commemorates Breast Cancer Awareness Month

In support of promoting awareness towards breast cancer, Doha Bank commemorated Breast Cancer Awareness month throughout a series of activities and initiatives during the month of October.

Doha Bank were Silver Sponsors of the Qatar Cancer Society's Breast Cancer Awareness Campaigns with active participation in Virtual Awareness Competition and Virtual Drawing Competition. Doha Bank HQ Tower was illuminated in Pink, for 3 days and it stood out along the West Bay skyline. To complete the celebrations, Doha Bank collaborated with Qatar Cancer Society and held an awareness session for all female employees in the Bank, which highlighted the importance of periodic screening, early detection, lifestyle options and treatment for breast cancer. During the awareness session, many complimentary items were given away to the ladies.

"We are honored to be part of the breast cancer awareness month, and to be able to organize such activities said Shaikha Noor Mubarak Al Thani, Deputy Head of the HR Department. Further commenting, she also said "We will further support other types of cancer awareness and prevention initiatives throughout the year"