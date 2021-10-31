Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Qatar
  4. Qatar Exchange
  5. Doha Bank Q.P.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHBK   QA0006929770

DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.

(DHBK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Doha Bank Commemorates Breast Cancer Awareness Month

10/31/2021 | 12:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Doha Bank Commemorates Breast Cancer Awareness Month

In support of promoting awareness towards breast cancer, Doha Bank commemorated Breast Cancer Awareness month throughout a series of activities and initiatives during the month of October.

Doha Bank were Silver Sponsors of the Qatar Cancer Society's Breast Cancer Awareness Campaigns with active participation in Virtual Awareness Competition and Virtual Drawing Competition. Doha Bank HQ Tower was illuminated in Pink, for 3 days and it stood out along the West Bay skyline. To complete the celebrations, Doha Bank collaborated with Qatar Cancer Society and held an awareness session for all female employees in the Bank, which highlighted the importance of periodic screening, early detection, lifestyle options and treatment for breast cancer. During the awareness session, many complimentary items were given away to the ladies.

"We are honored to be part of the breast cancer awareness month, and to be able to organize such activities said Shaikha Noor Mubarak Al Thani, Deputy Head of the HR Department. Further commenting, she also said "We will further support other types of cancer awareness and prevention initiatives throughout the year"

Disclaimer

Doha Bank QSC published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 04:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.
12:47aDoha Bank Commemorates Breast Cancer Awareness Month
PU
10/28Doha Bank Participated in the ‘Plant Million Tree' Initiative of the Ministry of ..
PU
10/27Doha Bank Achieves Profit of QAR 892 Million
PU
10/25DOHA BANK Q P S C : Cyber Resilience Reshapes Cybersecurity
PU
10/24DOHA BANK Q P S C : Digital Innovations will Enhance Customer Value Propositions
PU
10/22DOHA BANK Q P S C : Fitch Places Doha Bank on Rating Watch Negative
AQ
10/21DOHA BANK Q P S C : arranges ‘Beach Clean-up' in collaboration with the Ministry of ..
PU
10/18DOHA BANK Q P S C : Doha Pay Wallet accoladed the Best Digital Wallet for Qatar!
PU
10/14DOHA BANK Q P S C : bags Award for Best Digital Bank for Qatar
PU
10/11DOHA BANK Q P S C : Bigger Bilateral Opportunities Lies Ahead between Qatar- India Relatio..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 051 M 838 M 838 M
Net income 2021 907 M 249 M 249 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 3,47%
Capitalization 8 942 M 2 456 M 2 457 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,93x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Doha Bank Q.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,88 QAR
Average target price 3,28 QAR
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raghavan Seetharaman Group Chief Executive Officer
David Challinor Chief Financial Officer
Fahad bin Mohammad Jabor Al-Thani Chairman
Peter John Clark Chief Operating Officer
Ghaus bin Ikram Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.21.84%2 456
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.69%156 998
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.29.22%75 703
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK10.41%64 784
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.0.83%59 077
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED23.96%58 960