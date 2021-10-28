Doha Bank Participated in the 'Plant Million Tree' Initiative of the Ministry of Municipality and Environment

Strengthening its environmental leadership Doha Bank participated in the "Plant Million Tree" initiative of Ministry of Municipality and Environment, State of Qatar and planted trees at Old Airport Park on 24th October 2021. Tree Planting initiative aimed to show its commitment to the environmental preservation, raising awareness about the importance of trees and to support national campaign, "Qatar Sustainability Week" 23rd October to 30th October 2021.

Tree Planting event was led by Doha Bank's Management and volunteer staff members who performed site preparation, excavation, and tree planting activities by following Ministry's protocol and safety guidelines during the activity. There are numbers of environmental benefits of planting a tree, help to absorb CO2 from the air and release oxygen, restore life quality in community, contribute to the environment and help fight climate change.

Mr. Braik Ali Al- Marri, Chief Retail Banking Officer said, "Doha Bank is fully committed in supporting sustainability initiatives in line with Doha Bank's Corporate and Social Responsibilities and pleased to be part of the Plant Million Tree initiative while celebrating Qatar Sustainability Week. We would like to thank the Ministry of Municipality and Environment for their support and contribution to the tree planting event and we look forward to more joint sustainability initiatives."

Doha Bank has established itself as a pioneer in the green movement in Qatar, both through the numerous CSR initiatives it undertakes each year and through transitioning to paperless banking by automating its processes. The bank maintains a well-defined Environmental Policy with the principles of "Reduce, Reuse & Re-cycle" and continually reaches out to the community through its CSR endeavors such as a dedicated Green Banking website www.dohagreenbank.com and the annual ECO-Schools Programme (www.ecoschools.com.qa) which creates a platform for schools to integrate sustainability into their operational framework.