Doha Bank (Q.P.S.C.)
Interim condensed consolidated financial information
30 June 2023
Doha Bank Q.P.S.C.
Interim condensed consolidated financial information
CONTENTS
PAGE(S)
Independent auditor's review report
1
Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position
2
Interim condensed consolidated income statement
3
Interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income
4
Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
5
Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
6
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial information
7-23
Review report on the interim condensed consolidated financial information to the board of directors of Doha Bank Q.P.S.C.
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Doha Bank Q.P.S.C. (the "Parent") and its subsidiaries (together "the Group") as at 30 June 2023 and the related interim condensed consolidated income statement and interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three month and six month periods then ended, and the related interim condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six month period then ended and other explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting' ('IAS 34') as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board (IASB). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed consolidated financial information based on our review.
Scope of Review
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, 'Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity'. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34.
For and on behalf of PricewaterhouseCoopers - Qatar Branch
Qatar Financial Market Authority registration number 120155
Waleed Tahtamouni
Auditor's registration number 370
Doha, State of Qatar
26 July 2023
PricewaterhouseCoopers - Qatar Branch, P.O.Box: 6689, Doha, Qatar
Ministry of Commerce and Industry License number 6 / Qatar Financial Markets Authority License number 120155
T: +974 4419 2777, F:+974 4467 7528, www.pwc.com/me
1
Doha Bank Q.P.S.C.
(All amounts are expressed in '000 Qatari R�ya/s unless otherwise stated)
30June
31 December
30 June
2023
2022
2022
o!c�
nandited
Audited
(Unaudited)
Assets
3,413,340
3,668,161
Cash and balances with central banks
�
5,554,823
Due from banks
6,424,615
8,650,888
6,561,577
Loans and advances to customers
X
55,794,975
58,078,974
60,740,925
Investment securities
l)
25,380,346
24,963,875
24,372,096
Other assets
1,382,030
1,608,546
1,114,857
Investment in an associate
9.973
9,898
10,132
Proeer�. furniture and eguiement
6392082
664,649
672,689
Total assets
93,044.361
97.644.991
99,027,099
Liabilities and Equities
Liabilities
21,999,198
19,239,053
16,870,138
Due to banks
1(1
Customers deposits
11
44,077,638
50,129,735
53,691,975
Debt securities
12
2,542,136
2,516,493
2,516,567
Other borrowings
I;
7,474,705
8,891,053
9,706,980
Other liubilitics
2,765-132)
2,789,849
2,329,909
Total liabilities
7818S81998
83,566,183
5,115.569
Equity
1-1
3,100,467
3,100,467
3,100,467
Share capital
Legal reserve
5,095,673
5,095,673
5,094,607
Risk reserve
1,312,600
1,312,600
1,029,600
Fair value reserve
(178,934)
(124,380)
(408,062)
Foreign cun-ency translation reserve
(80,231)
(81,828)
(74,162)
Retained earnings
9352788
776,276
1,169.080
Total equity attributable to shareholders of
10,185,363
10,078,808
9,911,530
the Bank
In ·truments eligible as additional Tier I ca�ital
I 5
4,0002000
4,000,000
4.000.000
Total eguity
14,1851363
14.078,808
13,911,530
Total liabilities and egui!l;:
93,044,361
97,644,991
99,027,099
The interim condensed consolidated financial information was approved by the Board of Directors on 26 July 2023 and was signed on its behalfby:
Gudni Stiholt Adalsteinsson
Acting Chief Executive Officer
Fahad Bin Mohammad Bin Jabor Al Thani
Mohammad Bin Jabor Al Thani
Abdul Rahman Bingz
Chairman
Managing Director
Independent auditor's review report is set out on page 1.
The attached notes 1 lo 21 fonn part of this inlerim condensed consolidated financial infonnation.
2
Doha Bank Q.P.S.C.
(All amounts are expressed in '000 Qatari Riyals unless otherwise stated)
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
For the three and six-month periods ended
Three months ended
Six months ended
30 June
30 June
2023
2022
2023
2022
Note
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Interest income
1,357,806
900,578
2,627,754
1,763,396
Interest expense
(820,430)
(304,339)
(1,598,877)
(523,459)
Net interest income
537,376
596,239
1,028,877
1,239,937
Fee and commission income
149,962
144,550
296,226
271,043
Fee and commission expense
(54,778)
(50,648)
(108,962)
(96,028)
Net fee and commission income
95,184
93,902
187,264
175,015
Net income from insurance activities
6,737
1,414
11,653
3,745
Net foreign exchange gain
26,230
36,252
53,345
75,038
Net income / (loss) from investment securities
47,783
(20,446)
63,387
33,127
Other operating income
1,710
4,711
8,602
10,897
75,723
20,517
125,334
119,062
Net operating income
715,020
712,072
1,353,128
1,537,759
Staff costs
(133,822)
(125,145)
(260,173)
(253,117)
Depreciation
(22,634)
(25,785)
(45,216)
(51,284)
Net impairment reversal on investment securities
2,094
18,478
6,689
26,302
Net impairment loss on loans and advances to
customers
(267,902)
(247,122)
(471,717)
(436,366)
Net impairment (loss) / reversal on other financial
facilities
(677)
5,795
13,115
(3,382)
Other expenses
(77,103)
(74,740)
(154,639)
(152,733)
Total expenses and impairment
(500,044)
(448,519)
(911,941)
(870,580)
Profit before tax
214,976
263,553
441,187
667,179
Income tax expense
(31,563)
(19)
(49,140)
(2,200)
Profit for the period
183,413
263,534
392,047
664,979
Earning per share
Basic and diluted earnings per share (QR per
share)
17
0.06
0.08
0.13
0.21
Independent auditor's review report is set out on page 1.
The attached notes 1 to 21 form part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.
3
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Doha Bank QSC published this content on 26 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2023 13:30:06 UTC.