Review report on the interim condensed consolidated financial information to the board of directors of Doha Bank Q.P.S.C.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Doha Bank Q.P.S.C. (the "Parent") and its subsidiaries (together "the Group") as at 30 June 2023 and the related interim condensed consolidated income statement and interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three month and six month periods then ended, and the related interim condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six month period then ended and other explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting' ('IAS 34') as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board (IASB). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed consolidated financial information based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, 'Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity'. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34.

For and on behalf of PricewaterhouseCoopers - Qatar Branch

Qatar Financial Market Authority registration number 120155

Waleed Tahtamouni

Auditor's registration number 370

Doha, State of Qatar

26 July 2023

PricewaterhouseCoopers - Qatar Branch, P.O.Box: 6689, Doha, Qatar

Ministry of Commerce and Industry License number 6 / Qatar Financial Markets Authority License number 120155