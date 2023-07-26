Doha Bank (Q.P.S.C.)

Interim condensed consolidated financial information

30 June 2023

Doha Bank Q.P.S.C.

Interim condensed consolidated financial information

CONTENTS

PAGE(S)

Independent auditor's review report

1

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position

2

Interim condensed consolidated income statement

3

Interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

4

Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

5

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

6

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial information

7-23

Review report on the interim condensed consolidated financial information to the board of directors of Doha Bank Q.P.S.C.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Doha Bank Q.P.S.C. (the "Parent") and its subsidiaries (together "the Group") as at 30 June 2023 and the related interim condensed consolidated income statement and interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three month and six month periods then ended, and the related interim condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six month period then ended and other explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting' ('IAS 34') as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board (IASB). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed consolidated financial information based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, 'Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity'. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34.

For and on behalf of PricewaterhouseCoopers - Qatar Branch

Qatar Financial Market Authority registration number 120155

Waleed Tahtamouni

Auditor's registration number 370

Doha, State of Qatar

26 July 2023

PricewaterhouseCoopers - Qatar Branch, P.O.Box: 6689, Doha, Qatar

Ministry of Commerce and Industry License number 6 / Qatar Financial Markets Authority License number 120155

T: +974 4419 2777, F:+974 4467 7528, www.pwc.com/me

1

Doha Bank Q.P.S.C.

(All amounts are expressed in '000 Qatari R�ya/s unless otherwise stated)

30June

31 December

30 June

2023

2022

2022

o!c�

nandited

Audited

(Unaudited)

Assets

3,413,340

3,668,161

Cash and balances with central banks

5,554,823

Due from banks

6,424,615

8,650,888

6,561,577

Loans and advances to customers

X

55,794,975

58,078,974

60,740,925

Investment securities

l)

25,380,346

24,963,875

24,372,096

Other assets

1,382,030

1,608,546

1,114,857

Investment in an associate

9.973

9,898

10,132

Proeer�. furniture and eguiement

6392082

664,649

672,689

Total assets

93,044.361

97.644.991

99,027,099

Liabilities and Equities

Liabilities

21,999,198

19,239,053

16,870,138

Due to banks

1(1

Customers deposits

11

44,077,638

50,129,735

53,691,975

Debt securities

12

2,542,136

2,516,493

2,516,567

Other borrowings

I;

7,474,705

8,891,053

9,706,980

Other liubilitics

2,765-132)

2,789,849

2,329,909

Total liabilities

7818S81998

83,566,183

5,115.569

Equity

1-1

3,100,467

3,100,467

3,100,467

Share capital

Legal reserve

5,095,673

5,095,673

5,094,607

Risk reserve

1,312,600

1,312,600

1,029,600

Fair value reserve

(178,934)

(124,380)

(408,062)

Foreign cun-ency translation reserve

(80,231)

(81,828)

(74,162)

Retained earnings

9352788

776,276

1,169.080

Total equity attributable to shareholders of

10,185,363

10,078,808

9,911,530

the Bank

In ·truments eligible as additional Tier I ca�ital

I 5

4,0002000

4,000,000

4.000.000

Total eguity

14,1851363

14.078,808

13,911,530

Total liabilities and egui!l;:

93,044,361

97,644,991

99,027,099

The interim condensed consolidated financial information was approved by the Board of Directors on 26 July 2023 and was signed on its behalfby:

Gudni Stiholt Adalsteinsson

Acting Chief Executive Officer

Fahad Bin Mohammad Bin Jabor Al Thani

Mohammad Bin Jabor Al Thani

Abdul Rahman Bingz

Chairman

Managing Director

Independent auditor's review report is set out on page 1.

The attached notes 1 lo 21 fonn part of this inlerim condensed consolidated financial infonnation.

2

Doha Bank Q.P.S.C.

(All amounts are expressed in '000 Qatari Riyals unless otherwise stated)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

For the three and six-month periods ended

Three months ended

Six months ended

30 June

30 June

2023

2022

2023

2022

Note

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Interest income

1,357,806

900,578

2,627,754

1,763,396

Interest expense

(820,430)

(304,339)

(1,598,877)

(523,459)

Net interest income

537,376

596,239

1,028,877

1,239,937

Fee and commission income

149,962

144,550

296,226

271,043

Fee and commission expense

(54,778)

(50,648)

(108,962)

(96,028)

Net fee and commission income

95,184

93,902

187,264

175,015

Net income from insurance activities

6,737

1,414

11,653

3,745

Net foreign exchange gain

26,230

36,252

53,345

75,038

Net income / (loss) from investment securities

47,783

(20,446)

63,387

33,127

Other operating income

1,710

4,711

8,602

10,897

75,723

20,517

125,334

119,062

Net operating income

715,020

712,072

1,353,128

1,537,759

Staff costs

(133,822)

(125,145)

(260,173)

(253,117)

Depreciation

(22,634)

(25,785)

(45,216)

(51,284)

Net impairment reversal on investment securities

2,094

18,478

6,689

26,302

Net impairment loss on loans and advances to

customers

(267,902)

(247,122)

(471,717)

(436,366)

Net impairment (loss) / reversal on other financial

facilities

(677)

5,795

13,115

(3,382)

Other expenses

(77,103)

(74,740)

(154,639)

(152,733)

Total expenses and impairment

(500,044)

(448,519)

(911,941)

(870,580)

Profit before tax

214,976

263,553

441,187

667,179

Income tax expense

(31,563)

(19)

(49,140)

(2,200)

Profit for the period

183,413

263,534

392,047

664,979

Earning per share

Basic and diluted earnings per share (QR per

share)

17

0.06

0.08

0.13

0.21

Independent auditor's review report is set out on page 1.

The attached notes 1 to 21 form part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.

3

