Doha Bank Q P S C : Announces the Launch of Easy Pay Wallet

Quick, safe, and seamless payments.

Doha Bank, one of the largest private commercial banks in Qatar, has announced the launch of Doha Bank Easy Pay Wallet. Customers can enjoy quick, safe, and seamless payments by adding their Doha Bank Credit or Debit Cards to their Doha Easy Pay bringing a new dimension to their wallet.

Customers can download Doha Easy Pay App from the Apple Store or the Google Play Store which enables them to perform quick, safe, and seamless payments for their retail purchases by simply scanning the QR Code. In addition, Doha Easy Pay also enables the users to make fund transfers to beneficiaries instantly by linking their Doha Bank Debit Card to Doha Easy Pay wallet.

Dr. R. Seetharaman, Group CEO of Doha Bank, said: 'We are excited to announce the launch of our latest innovation, Doha Easy Pay Wallet. Our commitment is to provide our clients with the latest technological advancements. We have an unrelenting commitment to always provide our customers with easy, safe and secure banking.' Mr. Braik Al-Marri, Chief Retail Banking Officer, commented; 'We are proud to surpass expectations by providing unrivalled banking methods to our dear clients. We will continue to seek new ways satisfy our customer's needs.'

Doha Bank customers can now download Doha Bank Easy Pay Wallet from the Apple Store and Google Play Store.