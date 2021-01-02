Log in
Doha Bank Q.P.S.C.

DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.

(DHBK)
News 
All News

Doha Bank Q P S C : Announces the Launch of Easy Pay Wallet

01/02/2021 | 11:52pm EST
Quick, safe, and seamless payments.

Doha Bank, one of the largest private commercial banks in Qatar, has announced the launch of Doha Bank Easy Pay Wallet. Customers can enjoy quick, safe, and seamless payments by adding their Doha Bank Credit or Debit Cards to their Doha Easy Pay bringing a new dimension to their wallet.

Customers can download Doha Easy Pay App from the Apple Store or the Google Play Store which enables them to perform quick, safe, and seamless payments for their retail purchases by simply scanning the QR Code. In addition, Doha Easy Pay also enables the users to make fund transfers to beneficiaries instantly by linking their Doha Bank Debit Card to Doha Easy Pay wallet.

Dr. R. Seetharaman, Group CEO of Doha Bank, said: 'We are excited to announce the launch of our latest innovation, Doha Easy Pay Wallet. Our commitment is to provide our clients with the latest technological advancements. We have an unrelenting commitment to always provide our customers with easy, safe and secure banking.' Mr. Braik Al-Marri, Chief Retail Banking Officer, commented; 'We are proud to surpass expectations by providing unrivalled banking methods to our dear clients. We will continue to seek new ways satisfy our customer's needs.'

Doha Bank customers can now download Doha Bank Easy Pay Wallet from the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

Financials
Sales 2020 2 970 M 816 M 816 M
Net income 2020 499 M 137 M 137 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
Yield 2020 1,27%
Capitalization 7 339 M 2 016 M 2 016 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,47x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Doha Bank Q.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,46 QAR
Last Close Price 2,37 QAR
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Raghavan Seetharaman Group Chief Executive Officer
Fahad bin Mohammad Jabor Al-Thani Chairman
Peter John Clark Chief Operating Officer
David Challinor Chief Financial Officer
Abdulla bin Mohamed Jabor Al-Thani Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.0.00%2 016
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.20%164 837
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-17.36%60 373
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.27%59 362
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.17.57%57 499
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)0.00%45 237
