Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Qatar
  4. Qatar Exchange
  5. Doha Bank Q.P.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHBK   QA0006929770

DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.

(DHBK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Doha Bank Q P S C : Cyber Resilience Reshapes Cybersecurity

10/25/2021 | 12:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cyber Resilience Reshapes Cybersecurity

Doha Bank hosted a customer event "Cyber resilience" virtually on 21st October 2021. Mr. Abhik Goswami, Chief Risk Officer, Doha Bank gave the Welcome and Keynote speech.

Dr. R. Seetharaman, CEO of Doha Bank gave the concept note. He said "The major objective of Cyber resilience is to protect business against various cyber-attacks and ensure business operations are delivered in the face of disruption. The 4th Industrial revolution has caused digital disruption. Digital transformation has also come with cyber security risks. Cyber attackers exploit organization's digital presence. Now, Cyber risk is one of the major risk and requires discussion at Board rooms. More and more disruptive advanced technologies are changing the paradigm of Banking in terms of customer convenience and opening doors for open banking. At the same time, the cyber threats are increasing rapidly. Increased web-based Banking channels and interfaces to provide convenient services to customers, the more Cyber threats, and challenges are emerging. Data is central to contemporary data-driven businesses and mandates a business-relevant strategy for the governance and growth of such vital assets. Data governance programs and initiatives are undertaken by enterprises with the goal of increasing revenue and profitability, enhancing the value of services, products, and decision-making, managing cost and complexity, and/or increasing awareness of risk and/or vulnerability. Cyber resilience reshapes cybersecurity."

Dr. R. Seetharaman gave insight on digital transformation and impact on cybersecurity. He said "Digital disruption has contributed to cyber risks. Internet of things, which involves connecting various gadgets in the eco-system also contributing to cyber risks. Artificial intelligence can be used to fightback cyber-attacks. Big data tools and analysis can be used to monitor cyber risk events. Traditional Penetration testing is not enough you need advanced, crowdsourced testing to find vulnerabilities in systems. The major cyber-attacks in 2021 includes Canadian plane manufacturer, Bombardier, suffered a data breach, Australian broadcaster Channel Nine was hit by a cyber-attack , the London-based Harris Federation suffered a ransomware attack, CNA Financial suffered a ransomware attack , Cyber-attack in US Gas Pipelines and Air India Cyberattack. The key to addressing Cyber risks and threats is integrating cybersecurity into every phase of digital transformation process."

Dr. R. Seetharaman highlighted on reforms from Qatar on Cybersecurity. He said "Qatar Central Bank has brought IT Security Strategy and Technology Risk circulars, which will provide directions for the Banks to build their Strategy while adopting advanced technologies. The State of Qatar has also brought cyber-crime prevention laws, National information Assurance Policy Ver 2.0, Data Privacy laws, monitoring bank websites and alert on probable cyber-attacks in the country. It has conducted cyber security assessment and business viability of banks in Qatar. Qatar Central Bank, have established the Information Security Committee and mandated all the bank's that operates in Qatar to be a member of it. The Ministry of Interior, MOI, have provided great support in fighting Cyber Security criminals, through its Cyber Crimes Investigation Center. "

Mr. Ravi Baldev, Manager Systems Engineering, Data Protection and Cyber Recovery Division, Dell Technologies spoke on Cyber resilience for the new Normal. He stated that Cyber attacks are the new norm and gave guidance on protection from such attacks. He emphasized on the strategy to handle Post attack scenarios. He also gave insight on Dell's Cybersecurity framework and what banks or every organisation should do.

Mr. Bharat Raigangar, Head Cybersecurity & Risk Services, APAC, ME& Africa, Wipro Limited spoke on Elevated Cyber resilience in an Organization during Digital Transformation. He gave insight on Cyber security issues today and increasing need for Cyber resilience in the digital world. He provided solution themes for cyber resilience in digital transformation. He presented the foundations of a cyber-resilient organization in terms of Cyber resilience framework and insights on risk assessment.

Mr. Amit Roy, Head Cybersecurity services, ME, Turkey and Africa, Atos spoke on "Key cybersecurity threat predictions for H2-2021 with defense strategies". He gave insight on the key threats in 2021 which includes Conventional attacks, Supply Chain attacks, Cloud attacks, API attacks and External remote service attacks. He also highlighted on defense strategies such as Zero trust, Managed Detection and Response, Identity Access Management, Cloud Security and edge computing and Risk Based vulnerability Mgt."

Mr. Haider Pasha, Sr. Director & Chief Security Officer, ME& Africa- Palo alto Networks spoke on "Enterprise cyber resilience in the COVID era." He gave insight on greater risks and threats to Financial and Banking Sector. He highlighted the role of regulations, how to deploy a Cyber resilient framework and Cybersecurity leadership principles.

Mr. Prem Kumar Boddu, CISO, Doha Bank summarized key takeaways of the session and gave the Vote of Thanks.

Disclaimer

Doha Bank QSC published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 04:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.
10/24DOHA BANK Q P S C : Digital Innovations will Enhance Customer Value Propositions
PU
10/22DOHA BANK Q P S C : Fitch Places Doha Bank on Rating Watch Negative
AQ
10/21DOHA BANK Q P S C : arranges ‘Beach Clean-up' in collaboration with the Ministry of ..
PU
10/18DOHA BANK Q P S C : Doha Pay Wallet accoladed the Best Digital Wallet for Qatar!
PU
10/14DOHA BANK Q P S C : bags Award for Best Digital Bank for Qatar
PU
10/11DOHA BANK Q P S C : Bigger Bilateral Opportunities Lies Ahead between Qatar- India Relatio..
PU
10/07DOHA BANK Q P S C : Technology Can Be an Enabler for Cash Management Innovations
PU
10/03DOHA BANK Q P S C : Donates to Support Qatar Charity's “Educate me!” Initiativ..
PU
09/13DOHA BANK Q P S C : Qatar – Australia Economic Collaboration Remains Strong
PU
09/12DOHA BANK Q P S C : Mastercard Recognizes Doha Bank as the Fastest Growing Mastercard Paym..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 034 M 833 M 833 M
Net income 2021 837 M 230 M 230 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 3,34%
Capitalization 9 270 M 2 546 M 2 547 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,06x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Doha Bank Q.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,99 QAR
Average target price 3,22 QAR
Spread / Average Target 7,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raghavan Seetharaman Group Chief Executive Officer
David Challinor Chief Financial Officer
Fahad bin Mohammad Jabor Al-Thani Chairman
Peter John Clark Chief Operating Officer
Ghaus bin Ikram Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.26.32%2 530
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.93%158 681
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.24.66%75 630
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK11.15%65 373
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.3.62%60 910
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.27%58 844