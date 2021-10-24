Log in
    DHBK   QA0006929770

DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.

(DHBK)
Doha Bank Q P S C : Digital Innovations will Enhance Customer Value Propositions

10/24/2021 | 01:04am EDT
Digital Innovations will Enhance Customer Value Propositions

Doha Bank hosted a customer event "Digital innovation in financial services "virtually on 20th October 2021.

Mr. Peter Clark, Chief Operating Officer, Doha Bank gave the Welcome and Keynote Speech.

Dr. R. Seetharaman, CEO, Doha Bank gave the concept note. He said "According to IMF Oct 2021, Global growth is at 5.9% in 2021.Advanced economies expected to grow by 5.2% in 2021. Emerging markets and Developing economies is expected to grow by 6.4% in 2021."

Dr. R. Seetharaman highlighted on the Digital innovations. He said "3D printing is impacting Health care. Robuts are best partner for humans. Artificial Intelligence will have wide ranging applications. Internet of things (IOT) will connect various gadgets. Major tech players have ventured into voice technology. The digital innovation is to simplify travel and trade and improve customer's value proposition. Various applications impacting Banking Industry include Mobile Wallet, Open Banking, AIs on Payment and Digital eco system.2020 was an inflection point for individuals, businesses, and economies around the globe. E-commerce, having deep interests on both sides, rose as a natural winner. Building loyal customers by leveraging on technology. The pandemic prompted a massive increase in online distribution."

Dr. R. Seetharaman gave insight on the Digital innovations impacting financial services. He said "Fintech enable digital transformation in Banks. It has compelled banks to level up their digital transformation and actively seek to implement the latest advancements. Roughly 85 per cent of the fintech firms in MENA operate in the payments, transfer, and remittances sectors. Fintech firms in Qatar are focused on improving the customer experience by providing more accessible financial services Mobile banking and digital banking will be felt in internet of things, block chain and open banking. Digital banks key success factors include differentiated value proposition, early revenue recognition, quick scalability, and cost efficiency. Doha bank being active member of Qatar FinTech hub (QFTH), a Qatar Development Bank's Fintech incubator since beginning. As one of the leading commercial banks in the state of Qatar, we are constantly innovating and seek to partner with and help the FinTech ecosystem grow. It is a key objective for Doha Bank to support the transformation of the financial ecosystem in Qatar to achieve the vision set by the Qatar Central Bank."

Mr. Gaurang Shah, Senior VP, Product Mgt, Digital Payments and Labs, Master Card spoke on "Digital transformation accelerated by the Pandemic and Emergence of Advance Technology and Implications." He gave insight on the prominent market trends shaping payments landscape and the trending technology across industries. He highlighted how to assess and adapt as the Landscape shifts.

Mr. Shahid Khan, Strategic Leader- Banking & Insurance, ME& Africa, Oracle spoke on Embracing Fintech for Digital transformation & Open Banking, The Future of Banking. He highlighted the acceleration of Digital transformation in financial services due to COVID -19 and insights on capex models. He showcased the fintech landscape in the region and the role of Oracle as a Plug and Play Banking. He also gave insight on Open Banking.

Mr. Inigo Viti, CTO - Financial Services, IBM spoke on "Artificial Intelligence empowering Banks for Individualized Customer experience". He gave insight on the drivers of change in post-pandemic era, how to own the customer journey using Artificial intelligence and the impact on financial services firms."

Mr. Basel Haddadin, Regional Sales Mgr, Google Cloud spoke on Cloud Computing Revolutionizing Banking Industry. He gave insight on various clouds namely VM cloud, Infrastructure Cloud and Transformation Cloud. He also explained how the cloud transformation model works.

Mr. Sridhar Kasisomayajula, Head of IT, Doha Bank proposed the Vote of Thanks.

Disclaimer

Doha Bank QSC published this content on 24 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2021 05:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
