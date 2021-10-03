Log in
Doha Bank Q P S C : Donates to Support Qatar Charity's “Educate me!” Initiative

10/03/2021 | 01:17am EDT
Campaign to support education projects in the neediest societies!

Reinforcing its commitment to humanitarian and charity efforts, Doha Bank, one of the largest private commercial banks in Qatar, has recently donated cash aid to support Qatar Charity one of the largest humanitarian and development organizations in the world volunteering humanitarian organization, to support its education campaign "Educate me !"

Education is one of the most successful means to face the challenges that poor societies face in the long run. As it gives children and youth the knowledge and skills needed to rebuild their lives and their communities so that they can enjoy a dignified life away from the various types of exploitation that they may face because of need and lack of awareness. People in poor countries face many challenges in obtaining their right to education. Aiming to raise conscious generations strengthened with knowledge, and coinciding with the start of the new school year, Qatar Charity launched the education campaign (Educate me! let the hope continue!) to support educational projects.

We are pleased and proud to be a part of this noble campaign that comes in support of children's right to education, with the increase in the number of those deprived of basic education in many regions of the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in countries that suffer from the dangers of crises and natural disasters. As an organization that strives to support consumers in meeting their needs and achieving their life goals, Doha Bank holds selfless humanitarian efforts in high regard. This aid is a part of our corporate social responsibility (CSR) program, which seeks to support initiatives that will make a profound impact on the lives of marginalized and vulnerable communities in Qatar and around the world," said Ahmed Al Henzab, Head of Administration & Property Department, Doha Bank.

"We commend Qatar Charity for their efforts to help the less fortunate and underprivileged sections of local and international communities towards realizing its vision of a better world for everyone. With our strong social commitment, we remain determined to extend our support the organization's initiatives in future as well," he added.

"Educate Me… Let the Hope Continues" campaign is expected to benefit 8,000 students inside Qatar and orphaned students in 11 countries around the world. The campaign aims to help and cover educational costs, which include school bags, tuition fees and school uniforms, in addition to building and maintaining schools. The countries targeted by the campaign are Albania, Kosovo, Nigeria, Somalia, Palestine, Sudan, Kenya, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Pakistan.

Disclaimer

Doha Bank QSC published this content on 03 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2021 05:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
