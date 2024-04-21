Doha Bank (Q.P.S.C.)

Interim condensed consolidated financial information

31 March 2024

Doha Bank Q.P.S.C.

Interim condensed consolidated financial information

CONTENTS

PAGE(S)

Independent auditor's review report

1

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position

2

Interim condensed consolidated income statement

3

Interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

4

Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

5

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

6

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial information

7-22

Review report on the interim condensed consolidated financial information to the board of directors of Doha Bank Q.P.S.C.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Doha Bank Q.P.S.C. (the "Parent") and its subsidiaries (together "the Group") as at 31 March 2024 and the related interim condensed consolidated income statement, the related interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three-month period then ended and other explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting' ('IAS 34') as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board (IASB). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed consolidated financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, 'Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity'. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34.

For and on behalf of PricewaterhouseCoopers - Qatar Branch

Qatar Financial Market Authority registration number 120155

Waleed Tahtamouni

Auditor's registration number 370 Doha, State of Qatar

21 April 2024

PricewaterhouseCoopers - Qatar Branch, P.O.Box: 6689, Doha, Qatar.

Ministry of Commerce and Industry License number 6 / Qatar Financial Markets Authority License number 120155

T: +974 4419 2777, F:+974 4467 7528, www.pwc.com/me

1

Doha Bank Q.P.S.C.

(All amounts are expressed in '000 Qatari Riyals unless otherwise stated)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 'larch 2024

31 March

31 December

31 March

2024

2023

2023

'-otes

(Reviewed)

Audited

(Reviewed)

Assets

4,842,101

3,830,524

Cash and balances with central banks

4,674,574

Due from banks

7,265,151

5,496,929

9,124,513

I

Loans and advances to customers

8

58,154,620

58,009,676

56,649,614

Investment securities

9

30,105,837

30,386,048

25,034,089

Other assets

1,567,930

1,833,610

1,293,196

Investment in an associate

10,204

10,224

9,956

Pro2erti:, furniture and egui2ment

600!498

619,229

653,370

Total assets

102,378,814

101,197,817

96,595,262

Liabilities and equity

Liabilities

20,607,880

Due to banks

10

22,906,351

23,908,269

Customers deposits

11

52,186,544

51,572,773

48,566,950

Debt securities

12

3,646,592

2,588,373

2,532,692

Other borrowings

13

7,115,793

5,928,455

8,320,651

Insurance contract liabilities*

38,148

42,384

29,585

Other liabilities

1 995 092

2,713,542

2,655,277

Total liabilities

87,888!520

86,753,796

82,713,035

Equity

3,100,467

3,100,467

Share capital

1-l-

3,100,467

Legal reserve

5,110,152

5,110,152

5,095,673

Risk reserve

1,416,600

1,416,600

1,312,600

Fair value reserve

(38,668)

(86,452)

(298,651)

Foreign currency translation reserve

(82,544)

(82,249)

(80,237)

Retained earnings

984,287

985,503

752,375

Net equity attributable to shareholders of the Bank

10,490,294

10,444,021

9,882,227

Instruments eligible as additional Tier I ca2ital

I :i

4,000!000

4,000,000

4,000,000

Total eguity

14!490,294

14,444,021

13,882,227

Total liabilities and equity

102,378,814

101,197,817

96,595,262

* Refer note 22 for change in comparatives.

The interim condensed consolidated financial information was approved by the Board ofDirectors on 21 April 2024 and was signed on its behalf by:

Abdulrahman Bin

Group Chief Executive Officer

Fahad Bin Mohammad Bin Jabor Al Thani

Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammad Bin Jabor Al Thani

Chairman

Managing Director

The attached notes I to 22 form part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.

2

Doha Bank Q.P.S.C.

(All amounts are expressed in '000 Qatari Riyals unless otherwise stated)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

For the three-month period ended

For the three-month

period ended 31 March

2024

2023

Note

(Reviewed)

(Reviewed)

Interest income

1,534,534

1,269,948

Interest expense

(1,045,730)

(782,523)

Net interest income

488,804

487,425

Fee and commission income

153,896

146,264

Fee and commission expense

(63,040)

(54,184)

Net fee and commission income

90,856

92,080

Insurance revenue *

31,871

18,406

Insurance service expense*

(17,982)

(6,353)

Net expense from reinsurance contracts held*

(8,318)

(7,137)

Net income from insurance activities

5,571

4,916

Net foreign exchange gain

33,478

27,115

Net income from investment securities

35,543

15,604

Other operating income

5,314

6,892

74,335

49,611

Net operating income

659,566

634,032

Staff costs

(136,725)

(126,351)

Depreciation

(20,674)

(22,582)

Net impairment reversal on investment securities

322

4,595

Net impairment loss on loans and advances to customers

(178,862)

(203,815)

Net impairment (loss)/reversal on other financial facilities

(15,578)

13,792

Other expenses

(76,434)

(73,460)

Total expenses and impairment

(427,951)

(407,821)

Profit before tax

231,615

226,211

Income tax expense

(296)

(17,577)

Profit for the period

231,319

208,634

Earnings per share

0.07

Basic and diluted earnings per share (QR per share)

17

0.07

* Refer note 22 for change in comparatives.

The attached notes 1 to 22 form part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information. Independent auditors' review report is set out on page 1.

3

Doha Bank Q.P.S.C.

(All amounts are expressed in '000 Qatari Riyals unless otherwise stated)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the three-month period ended

For the three-month

period ended 31 March

2024

2023

Note

(Reviewed)

(Reviewed)

Profit for the period

231,319

208,634

Other comprehensive income

Items that are or may be subsequently reclassified to

income statement:

(295)

Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations

1,591

Net movement in cash flow hedges - effective portion of

-

changes in fair value

101

Movement in fair value reserve (debt instruments):

Net change in fair value of debt instruments designated at

(377,281)

FVOCI

92,738

Net amount transferred to interim condensed consolidated

444,988

income statement

(248,881)

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income

67,412

(154,451)

statement

Net change in fair value of equity investments designated at

(19,923)

FVOCI

(18,229)

Total other comprehensive income/(loss)

47,489

(172,680)

Total comprehensive income

278,808

35,954

The attached notes 1 to 22 form part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information. Independent auditors' review report is set out on page 1.

4

Doha Bank Q.P.S.C.

(All amounts are expressed in '000 Qatari Riyals unless otherwise stated)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the three-month period ended

Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Bank

Instrument

Foreign

Share

currency

eligible as

Total

Legal

Risk

Fair value

translation

Retained

additional

capital

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

earnings

Total

Tier 1 capital

equity

Balance at 1 January 2024 (Audited)

3,100,467

5,110,152

1,416,600

(86,452)

(82,249)

985,503

10,444,021

4,000,000

14,444,021

Total comprehensive income:

-

-

-

-

-

231,319

231,319

-

231,319

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

-

-

-

47,784

(295)

-

47,489

-

47,489

Total comprehensive income/(loss)

-

-

-

47,784

(295)

231,319

278,808

-

278,808

Transactions with shareholders:

-

-

-

-

-

(232,535)

(232,535)

-

(232,535)

Dividends for the year 2023 (Note 16)

Balance at 31 March 2024 (Reviewed)

3,100,467

5,110,152

1,416,600

(38,668)

(82,544)

984,287

10,490,294

4,000,000

14,490,294

Balance at 1 January 2023 (Audited)

3,100,467

5,095,673

1,312,600

(124,380)

(81,828)

776,276

10,078,808

4,000,000

14,078,808

Total comprehensive income:

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

208,634

208,634

-

208,634

Other comprehensive (loss)/income

-

-

-

(174,271)

1,591

-

(172,680)

-

(172,680)

Total comprehensive (loss)/income

-

-

-

(174,271)

1,591

208,634

35,954

-

35,954

Transactions with shareholders:

Dividends for the year 2022 (Note 16)

-

-

-

-

-

(232,535)

(232,535)

-

(232,535)

Balance at 31 March 2023 (Reviewed)

3,100,467

5,095,673

1,312,600

(298,651)

(80,237)

752,375

9,882,227

4,000,000

13,882,227

The attached notes 1 to 22 form part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.

Independent auditors' review report is set out on page 1.

5

Doha Bank Q.P.S.C.

(All amounts are expressed in '000 Qatari Riyals unless otherwise stated)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the three-month period ended

For the three-month

period ended 31 March

Notes

2024

2023

(Reviewed)

(Reviewed)

Cash flows from operating activities

231,615

Profit before tax

226,211

Adjustments for:

178,862

Net impairment loss on loans and advances to customers

203,815

Net impairment reversal on investment securities

(322)

(4,595)

Net impairment loss/(reversal) on other financial facilities

15,578

(13,792)

Depreciation

20,674

22,582

Amortisation of financing cost

3,792

4,076

Dividend income

(21,384)

(22,851)

Net (income)/loss from investment securities

(14,159)

7,247

(Gain)/loss on sale of property, furniture and equipment

(36)

4

Profit before changes in operating assets and liabilities

414,620

422,697

Change in due from banks and balances with central banks

(538,135)

(252,983)

Change in loans and advances to customers

(577,822)

1,454,917

Change in other assets

265,680

262,825

Change in due to banks

(1,001,918)

1,368,827

Change in customers deposits

613,771

(1,562,785)

Change in other liabilities

(475,861)

(246,001)

Social and sports fund contribution

-

(19,134)

Income tax paid

(308)

(18,224)

Net cash flows (used in)/generated from operating activities

(1,299,973)

1,410,139

Cash flows from investing activities

(2,300,274)

Acquisition of investment securities

(1,900,810)

Proceeds from sale of investment securities

2,642,770

1,653,615

Acquisition of property, furniture and equipment

(2,793)

(3,128)

Dividend received

21,384

22,851

Proceeds from sale of property, furniture and equipment

71

4

Net cash flows generated from/(used in) investing activities

361,158

(227,468)

Cash flows from financing activities

(7,855)

Payment of lease liabilities

(8,875)

Proceeds/(repayment of) other borrowings

1,187,338

(570,402)

Proceeds from debt securities

1,054,427

12,123

Dividends paid

(232,535)

(232,535)

Net cash flows generated from/(used in) financing activities

2,001,375

(799,689)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

1,062,560

382,982

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

4,636,564

7,101,233

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

19

5,699,124

7,484,215

Operational cash flows from interest:

1,511,109

Interest received

1,243,656

Interest paid

1,096,805

758,463

Non cash item disclosure:

Total addition of right of use assets and corresponding addition to lease liabilities amounted to QR 0.14 million as at 31 March 2024 (31 March 2023: QR 7.3 million).

The attached notes 1 to 22 form part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information. Independent auditors' review report is set out on page 1.

6

Doha Bank Q.P.S.C.

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial information

(All amounts are expressed in '000 Qatari Riyals unless otherwise stated)

1. REPORTING ENTITY

Doha Bank Q.P.S.C. ("Doha Bank" or the "Bank") is an entity domiciled in the State of Qatar and was incorporated on 15 March 1979 as a Joint Stock Company under Emiri Decree No. 51 of 1978. The commercial registration of the Bank is 7115. The address of the Bank's registered office is Doha Bank Tower, Corniche Street, West Bay, P.O. Box 3818, Doha Qatar.

Doha Bank is engaged in conventional banking activities and operates through its head office in Qatar (Doha) where it has 16 local branches, 1 corporate service center and 1 corporate branch. Internationally the Bank has four overseas branches 1 each in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, and 2 branches in India, with representative offices in United Kingdom, Singapore, Turkey, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Australia, Bangladesh, South Africa, and Nepal. The interim condensed consolidated financial information for the three-month period ended 31 March 2024 comprises of the Bank and its subsidiaries (together referred to as "the Group").

The principal subsidiaries of the Group are as follows:

Country of

Company's

Company's

Percentage of ownership

31 March

31 March

Company's name

incorporation

capital

Activities

2024

2023

General

100%

Sharq Insurance L.L.C.

Qatar

100,000

Insurance

100%

Doha Finance Limited

Cayman Island

182

Debt Issuance

100%

100%

Derivatives

100%

DB Securities Limited

Cayman Island

182

Transactions

100%

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION

  1. Statement of compliance

The interim condensed consolidated financial information has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting.

The interim condensed consolidated financial information does not contain all information and disclosures required in the consolidated financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Group's consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2023. The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial information is consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 except for the adoption of new and amended standards as set out in note 3. The results for the three-month period ended 31 March 2024 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the financial year ending 31 December 2024.

The Group presents its interim condensed consolidated financial information broadly in the order of liquidity.

  1. Estimates and judgements

The preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial information in conformity with IFRS Accounting Standards requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses, and the accompanying disclosures, and the disclosure of contingent liabilities. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

In preparing the interim condensed consolidated financial information, significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies, key sources of estimation uncertainty, estimated and underlying estimates were the same as those that were applied to the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2023. Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimate is revised and in any future periods affected.

7

Doha Bank Q.P.S.C.

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial information

(All amounts are expressed in '000 Qatari Riyals unless otherwise stated)

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION (CONTINUED)

  1. Basis of measurement

The interim condensed consolidated financial information has been prepared on the historical cost basis except for the following financial assets that have been measured at fair value:

  • Investment securities designated at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL);
  • Derivative financial instruments measured at FVTPL;
  • Other financial assets designated at FVTPL;
  • Investment securities measured at fair value through other comprehensive income ('FVOCI'); and
  • Recognised financial assets and financial liabilities designated as hedged items in qualifying fair value hedge relashionships to the extent of risks being hedged.
  1. Functional and presentation currency

The interim condensed consolidated financial information is presented in Qatari Riyals ("QR"), which is the Group's functional and presentation currency, unless otherwise indicated. Financial information presented in QR has been rounded to the nearest thousand.

  1. Financial risk management

The Group's financial risk management objectives and policies are consistent with those disclosed in the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2023.

3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The accounting policies and methods of computation adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial information is the same as those followed in the preparation of the Group's consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2023, except as noted below:

  1. New standards, amendments and interpretations effective from 1 January 2024

During the period, the below IFRS Accounting Standards and amendments to IFRS Accounting Standards have been applied by the Group in preparation of this interim condensed consolidated financial information. The adoption of the below IFRS Accounting Standards and amendments to IFRS Accounting Standards did not have any impact on the amounts recognized in prior and current periods and are not expected to significantly affect the future reporting periods.

    • Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current - Amendments to IAS 1
    • Non-currentliabilities with covenants - Amendments to IAS 1
    • Lease liability in sale and leaseback - Amendments to IFRS 16
    • Supplier finance arrangements - Amendments to IAS 7 and IFRS 7
  2. New standards, amendments and interpretations issued but not effective from 1 January 2024

A number of standards and amendments to standards are issued but not yet effective and the Group has not adopted these in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial information. The standards may have an impact on the Group's interim condensed consolidated financial information, however, the Group is currently evaluating the impact of these new standards. The Group will adopt these new standards on the respective effective

dates.

8

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Doha Bank QSC published this content on 21 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2024 14:37:04 UTC.