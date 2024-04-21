Doha Bank Q.P.S.C.

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial information

(All amounts are expressed in '000 Qatari Riyals unless otherwise stated)

1. REPORTING ENTITY

Doha Bank Q.P.S.C. ("Doha Bank" or the "Bank") is an entity domiciled in the State of Qatar and was incorporated on 15 March 1979 as a Joint Stock Company under Emiri Decree No. 51 of 1978. The commercial registration of the Bank is 7115. The address of the Bank's registered office is Doha Bank Tower, Corniche Street, West Bay, P.O. Box 3818, Doha Qatar.

Doha Bank is engaged in conventional banking activities and operates through its head office in Qatar (Doha) where it has 16 local branches, 1 corporate service center and 1 corporate branch. Internationally the Bank has four overseas branches 1 each in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, and 2 branches in India, with representative offices in United Kingdom, Singapore, Turkey, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Australia, Bangladesh, South Africa, and Nepal. The interim condensed consolidated financial information for the three-month period ended 31 March 2024 comprises of the Bank and its subsidiaries (together referred to as "the Group").

The principal subsidiaries of the Group are as follows:

Country of Company's Company's Percentage of ownership 31 March 31 March Company's name incorporation capital Activities 2024 2023 General 100% Sharq Insurance L.L.C. Qatar 100,000 Insurance 100% Doha Finance Limited Cayman Island 182 Debt Issuance 100% 100% Derivatives 100% DB Securities Limited Cayman Island 182 Transactions 100%

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION

Statement of compliance

The interim condensed consolidated financial information has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting.

The interim condensed consolidated financial information does not contain all information and disclosures required in the consolidated financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Group's consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2023. The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial information is consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 except for the adoption of new and amended standards as set out in note 3. The results for the three-month period ended 31 March 2024 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the financial year ending 31 December 2024.

The Group presents its interim condensed consolidated financial information broadly in the order of liquidity.

Estimates and judgements

The preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial information in conformity with IFRS Accounting Standards requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses, and the accompanying disclosures, and the disclosure of contingent liabilities. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

In preparing the interim condensed consolidated financial information, significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies, key sources of estimation uncertainty, estimated and underlying estimates were the same as those that were applied to the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2023. Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimate is revised and in any future periods affected.