Doha Bank Q P S C : Mastercard Recognizes Doha Bank as the Fastest Growing Mastercard Payment Gateway Services Partner in Qatar

Mastercard Recognizes Doha Bank as the Fastest Growing Mastercard Payment Gateway Services Partner in Qatar

Mastercard has recognized Doha Bank, one of the largest commercial banks in Qatar, as the fastest growing Mastercard Payment Gateway Services partner to recognize the bank's leading efforts in accelerating the adoption and use of digital payments in the country.

Mastercard's secure and trusted MPGS platform offers partners with advanced technology solutions for payment processing and fraud prevention, while enabling merchants to accept a wide range of digital payment methods easily and securely from all over the globe.

Furthermore, Mastercard Payment Gateway Services' technology enables safe and seamless eCommerce for shoppers and businesses alike. As the global pandemic catalyzed the shift towards online shopping, nearly three out of four (73%) consumers in the Middle East and Africa shopping more online than they did before the pandemic.

Nadia Ghissassi, Country Manager for Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Iraq, Mastercard, said: 'As one of our strategic partners in Qatar, Doha Bank has demonstrated its efforts in integrating Mastercard Payment Gateway Services' technology in its payments infrastructure. Because of this, we are delighted to recognize them today for being our fastest growing Mastercard Payment Gateway Services partner in the country. At Mastercard, we are committed to working with our longstanding partners and merchants to further strengthen our relationship and enable the evolution of the eCommerce landscape, both regionally and globally. Whether it is online, in-person or via mobile, our innovative payment processing solutions offer users safe, secure, and smart ways to pay.'

The partnership between Mastercard and Doha Bank encourages business growth and boosts merchant confidence in a post pandemic world, further supporting and advancing the payments sector in the Qatari market.

Braik Al Marri, Chief Retail Banking Officer, Doha Bank added: 'Doha Bank is thrilled to receive this recognition from Mastercard, a trusted partner for innovative technology around the world. Together, we look forward to continue accelerating digital payments and promoting a cashless society by offering our Qatari customers with a seamless and simple banking experience.'

