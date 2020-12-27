Doha Bank Q P S C : Promises a “Platinum Experience” with New Premium LuLu Mastercard Credit Card

Doha Bank Promises a 'Platinum Experience' with New Premium LuLu Mastercard Credit Card

Doha Bank, one of Qatar's biggest private commercial banks, has celebrated a milestone with the launch of a new premium co-branded credit card - the LuLu Platinum Mastercard Credit Card. The new credit card, which offers a fully-loaded platinum experience with a host of exclusive rewards and special benefits, was unveiled during a launch at LuLu's regional office.

During his welcome address, Dr. R. Seetharaman, Group CEO of Doha Bank, said: 'True to the Bank's reputation of offering fresh, innovative and customer-oriented products, the new LuLu Platinum Mastercard Credit Card will extend a never-before experience with premium rewards and exceptional benefits to a wider income group. We are extremely proud of this innovative new product and believe that it will change the very concept of a credit card.'

The new LuLu Platinum Mastercard Credit Card is a distinct and exclusive contactless card with a wide range of benefits that include 5% savings across the board at all LuLu stores in Qatar, complimentary unlimited airport lounge access at 25 airports, access to Doha Bank's 'Buy 1-Get 1' Entertainer App and exclusive global lifestyle and travel benefits.

Cardholders will also receive lifestyle benefits with popular retailers, including a 10% discount with the luxury brand Farfetch and up to 15% with the premier boutique, The Bicester Village Shopping Collection. For holiday goers, the card will offer up to 30% discount on Cleartrip for hotel and travel bookings, and up to 10% cashback with Booking.com. The card is free for the first year of issuance and cardholders also receive two free-for-life supplementary cards.

Braik Al Marri, Chief Retail Banking Officer, Doha Bank, described the card as 'the new benchmark in co-branded shopping credit cards'. He said: 'A hard-to-follow act, this new card will give access to a world of new experiences for customers that have not had access to this before. It will add to the wide acceptance and appreciation that Doha Bank have deservedly earned over the years. It is definitely a milestone moment for us.'

Dr. Mohamed Althaf, Director of Lulu Hypermarkets, stated: 'Doha Bank's new LuLu Platinum Mastercard Credit Card is something we wholeheartedly welcome. It is perfectly matched with LuLu's brand ethos of giving the customer the very best of experiences, along with a host of offers. We are sure that this initiative will prove to be a big hit and significantly add to our list of Doha Bank-LuLu card members.'

Nadia Ghissassi, Country Manager, Qatar, Kuwait and Iraq, Mastercard, said: 'We are delighted to be partnering with Doha Bank and LuLu Hypermarket to launch the co-branded LuLu Platinum Mastercard Credit Card. This is a testament to our ongoing commitment to offer consumers in Qatar opportunities to connect to their passions. The LuLu Platinum Mastercard Credit Card provides cardholders with access to unique travel experiences and premium lifestyle choices. We are focused on customizing bespoke products to ensure an outstanding consumer experience and more personalized, smart and seamless payment services.'