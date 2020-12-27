Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Qatar Exchange  >  Doha Bank Q.P.S.C.    DHBK   QA0006929770

DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.

(DHBK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Doha Bank Q P S C : Promises a “Platinum Experience” with New Premium LuLu Mastercard Credit Card

12/27/2020 | 03:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Doha Bank Promises a 'Platinum Experience' with New Premium LuLu Mastercard Credit Card

Doha Bank, one of Qatar's biggest private commercial banks, has celebrated a milestone with the launch of a new premium co-branded credit card - the LuLu Platinum Mastercard Credit Card. The new credit card, which offers a fully-loaded platinum experience with a host of exclusive rewards and special benefits, was unveiled during a launch at LuLu's regional office.

During his welcome address, Dr. R. Seetharaman, Group CEO of Doha Bank, said: 'True to the Bank's reputation of offering fresh, innovative and customer-oriented products, the new LuLu Platinum Mastercard Credit Card will extend a never-before experience with premium rewards and exceptional benefits to a wider income group. We are extremely proud of this innovative new product and believe that it will change the very concept of a credit card.'

The new LuLu Platinum Mastercard Credit Card is a distinct and exclusive contactless card with a wide range of benefits that include 5% savings across the board at all LuLu stores in Qatar, complimentary unlimited airport lounge access at 25 airports, access to Doha Bank's 'Buy 1-Get 1' Entertainer App and exclusive global lifestyle and travel benefits.

Cardholders will also receive lifestyle benefits with popular retailers, including a 10% discount with the luxury brand Farfetch and up to 15% with the premier boutique, The Bicester Village Shopping Collection. For holiday goers, the card will offer up to 30% discount on Cleartrip for hotel and travel bookings, and up to 10% cashback with Booking.com. The card is free for the first year of issuance and cardholders also receive two free-for-life supplementary cards.

Braik Al Marri, Chief Retail Banking Officer, Doha Bank, described the card as 'the new benchmark in co-branded shopping credit cards'. He said: 'A hard-to-follow act, this new card will give access to a world of new experiences for customers that have not had access to this before. It will add to the wide acceptance and appreciation that Doha Bank have deservedly earned over the years. It is definitely a milestone moment for us.'

Dr. Mohamed Althaf, Director of Lulu Hypermarkets, stated: 'Doha Bank's new LuLu Platinum Mastercard Credit Card is something we wholeheartedly welcome. It is perfectly matched with LuLu's brand ethos of giving the customer the very best of experiences, along with a host of offers. We are sure that this initiative will prove to be a big hit and significantly add to our list of Doha Bank-LuLu card members.'

Nadia Ghissassi, Country Manager, Qatar, Kuwait and Iraq, Mastercard, said: 'We are delighted to be partnering with Doha Bank and LuLu Hypermarket to launch the co-branded LuLu Platinum Mastercard Credit Card. This is a testament to our ongoing commitment to offer consumers in Qatar opportunities to connect to their passions. The LuLu Platinum Mastercard Credit Card provides cardholders with access to unique travel experiences and premium lifestyle choices. We are focused on customizing bespoke products to ensure an outstanding consumer experience and more personalized, smart and seamless payment services.'

Disclaimer

Doha Bank QSC published this content on 27 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2020 20:02:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.
03:03pDOHA BANK Q P S C : Promises a “Platinum Experience” with New Premiu..
PU
12/21DOHA BANK Q P S C : Youth Will Act as a Pillar for Sustainable Value Creation
PU
12/19DOHA BANK Q P S C : Ethics & Governance Play Key Role in Accountancy Profession ..
PU
12/16DOHA BANK Q P S C : Bilateral Trade between Qatar and India has Potential to Gro..
PU
12/07DOHA BANK Q P S C : The World in 2021
PU
10/27DOHA BANK Q P S C : Achieves Profit of QAR 772 Million
PU
09/23DOHA BANK Q P S C : With the Rise in Passive Investing – Let the ‘QE..
PU
09/10DOHA BANK Q P S C : Qatar and UK Intend to Accelerate their Bilateral Relationsh..
PU
09/02DOHA BANK Q P S C : Announces Name Change of its 100% owned subsidiary “ A..
PU
08/19DOHA BANK Q P S C : Qatar and Bangladesh can Work together to Boost the Bilatera..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 970 M 816 M 816 M
Net income 2020 499 M 137 M 137 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
Yield 2020 1,26%
Capitalization 7 364 M 2 023 M 2 023 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,48x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Doha Bank Q.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,46 QAR
Last Close Price 2,38 QAR
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Raghavan Seetharaman Group Chief Executive Officer
Fahad bin Mohammad Jabor Al-Thani Chairman
Peter John Clark Chief Operating Officer
David Challinor Chief Financial Officer
Abdulla bin Mohamed Jabor Al-Thani Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.-6.13%2 031
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.83%164 617
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-18.87%59 439
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.60%58 039
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.9.67%53 512
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.24%45 922
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ