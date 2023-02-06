Doha Bank Q P S C : QPSC Press Release FY2022 results

Press Release

Doha Bank Achieves Net Profit of QR 765 Million for 2022

His Excellency Sheikh Fahad Bin Mohammad Bin Jabor Al-Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Doha Bank, announced that the Board of Directors (BOD) in its meeting held on 6th of February 2023 has approved the draft of the Bank's audited financial statements for the year ended 2022. His Excellency added that the net profit of the Bank for the year 2022 is QR 765 million compared to QR 704 million in 2021 and increased by 8.8%. At the same meeting, the BOD has decided to present a recommendation to the General Assembly to distribute cash dividends to shareholders for QR (0.075) per share.

Following are the board resolutions:

Approved the draft of the audited financial statements for the year 2022.

To submit a recommendation to the Ordinary General Assembly to distribute cash dividends to shareholders for QR (0.075) per share.

Approved the Agenda of the Extra Ordinary and Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of the shareholders.

To call the Extra Ordinary and Ordinary General Assembly of the Shareholders for a meeting on 8/3/2023, and in the event the quorum is not met, a second meeting will be held on 14/3/2023.

His Excellency also stated that the net interest income reached to 2.3 billion, net commission income grew by 22.4% and reached to QR 371 million. The net operating income stood at QR

2.9 billion. Total assets amounted to QR 97.6 billion as at 31 December 2022. Net loans and advances reached QR 58.1 billion as at 31 December 2022. The investment portfolio amounted to QR 25 billion, Customer deposits stood at QR 50.1 billion as at 31 December 2022.