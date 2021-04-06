Doha Bank Q P S C : Hosted an Online Event for their High Net Worth Clients

Doha Bank hosted an online client event on 31st March 2021 on the topic of 'Investment Outlook'. The event was sponsored by the Private Banking division solely for their high net worth clients in Qatar.

The event was kicked off by Slim Bouker, Head of Private Banking who briefly spoke about the partnership with Bank of Singapore, Asia's Global Private Bank. The guest speaker Karim Aita, Director / Investment Counselor at Bank of Singapore provided a client investment outlook update and covered the following topic:

The effects of easy monetary policy and unprecedented fiscal stimulus on economic growth and risk assets.

The tipping point in treasury yields.

Rotation into Cyclical and Value stocks from Growth and Momentum stocks.

Chinese Equity turbulence, structural bull market still intact.

How to hedge against inflation?

Underweight Investment Grade Fixed Income.

Cryptocurrency Vs Gold.

FX and commodity overview.

Karim said:' We remain positive on risk assets and we recommend to stay invested during near term volatility. This is echoed through our overweight positions in equity and Emerging Markets High Yield. The long-term outlook remains positive given the vaccine driven economic recovery.