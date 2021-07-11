Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Qatar
  4. Qatar Exchange
  5. Doha Bank Q.P.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHBK   QA0006929770

DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.

(DHBK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Doha Bank Q P S C : Implements Robotic Process Automation

07/11/2021 | 12:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Emerging Technologies Pave the Way to the Future of Banking

Doha Bank embarks on a major initiative as part of its strategic transformation to automate key processes across operations and successfully implement Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

As such Doha Bank would be one of the pioneers in setting a strong foundation with AI enabled intelligence embedded into its platform further enhancing the customer experience and introducing new services.

The latest implementation of Robotic Automation at Doha Bank will minimize manual processes, improve efficiency, enhance output quality, minimize operations risk and enhance compliance controls with regulations and eventually increase overall efficiency in delivering a customer centric service.

Doha Bank is planning to expand RPA in all areas such as Fund transfer, Retail Loan Administration and Trade Finance.

On the RPA development, Dr. R. Seetharaman, CEO of Doha Bank said: ' Doha Bank has been at the forefront of leading the banking industry with early adoption of digital solutions which earned the bank many awards and a well renowned reputation as one of the most innovative banks in Qatar. We continue to do so by leveraging on the latest technology to provide better solutions to its customers.

He added: 'RPA is transforming the back-office activities with data entry, onboarding processes, among others. Primarily RPA was designed to function as rule-based operations, however with the influx of AI and ML, the RPA bots are empowered with decision-making abilities with knowledge-based programming. We are glad to be the early adopters in building all-inclusive digital ecosystems which puts the customer at the heart of what we do.'

On the RPA development, Mr. Peter John Clark, Chief Operating officer of Doha Bank said 'RPA is an exciting new technology enabling our operational processes to become more efficient, scalable and accurate. RPA is a cornerstone of our strategic vision for Doha Bank Operations to deliver world class service to our customers and our ability to scale up for exponential digital growth. I am really proud of our Doha Bank staff and vendor teams who have been involved in this project. We have made the first steps on our RPA journey and I look forward to seeing more of our processes being automated through the use of RPA and our customers being able to enjoy the benefits of this exciting new technology'.

With Doha Bank there is always more to look forward to.

Disclaimer

Doha Bank QSC published this content on 11 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2021 04:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.
12:50aDOHA BANK Q P S C  : Implements Robotic Process Automation
PU
06/28DOHA BANK Q P S C  : holds Blood Donation Drive in Partnership with Hamad Medica..
PU
06/27DOHA BANK Q P S C  : Sustainability Is The Future Of Investing
PU
06/21DOHA BANK Q P S C  : wins “Best Commercial Bank in Qatar” at the Wor..
PU
06/20DOHA BANK Q P S C  : CEO Of Doha Bank Honoured With “GLOBAL HUMANITARIAN A..
PU
06/17DOHA BANK Q P S C  : Qatar And Chine Bilateral Relationships Have Potential To E..
PU
06/14DOHA BANK Q P S C  : wins “Best Digital Payment App Doha Pay” at the..
PU
06/13DOHA BANK Q P S C  : Qatar's Reforms Can Enable Post COVID-19 Economic Recovery
PU
06/08DOHA BANK Q P S C  : Cybersecurity Culture Development Is The Need Of The Hour
PU
06/07DOHA BANK Q P S C  : Building Green Economies Are The Solution To Global Sustain..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 038 M 835 M 835 M
Net income 2021 748 M 205 M 205 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 3,82%
Capitalization 8 607 M 2 364 M 2 365 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,83x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Doha Bank Q.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,78 QAR
Average target price 2,98 QAR
Spread / Average Target 7,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raghavan Seetharaman Group Chief Executive Officer
David Challinor Chief Financial Officer
Fahad bin Mohammad Jabor Al-Thani Chairman
Peter John Clark Chief Operating Officer
Ghaus bin Ikram Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.17.28%2 358
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.69%162 586
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.15.98%70 589
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.9.98%70 219
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED22.69%60 723
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-11.08%52 826