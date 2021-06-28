Log in
    DHBK   QA0006929770

DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.

(DHBK)
Doha Bank Q P S C : holds Blood Donation Drive in Partnership with Hamad Medical Corporation

06/28/2021 | 09:37am BST
As a part of its Corporate Social Responsibilities, Doha Bank held a blood donation drive at its headquarters in West Bay on 23rd June 2021. This initiative was organized in partnership with the Blood Donor Center of Hamad Medical Corporation, with an aim to support HMC's nationwide campaign to encourage citizens and residents to become regular blood donors.

The blood donation drive was well received with approximately 60 Donors, which included Bank staff and customers, who actively took part while observing regulatory Covid-19 protocols.

'We applaud our employees who spearheaded this initiative and who stepped up to donate their blood and save lives' commented Dr. R. Seetharaman, Doha Bank's CEO. He further added that 'While this initiative serves a vital social cause and provide a lifeline when needed, donating blood has various health benefits such as detoxing and replenishing one's blood. We at Doha Bank will continue to contribute towards Qatar's well-being through various such initiatives'.

Doha Bank is encouraging people to visit the Blood Donor Unit situated at the Hamad Medical Corporation complex near The Shura Council or contact on 44391081 or 44391082 for more information.

Disclaimer

Doha Bank QSC published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 08:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 038 M 835 M 600 M
Net income 2021 570 M 157 M 113 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 3,83%
Capitalization 8 585 M 2 358 M 1 696 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,83x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Doha Bank Q.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,77 QAR
Average target price 2,98 QAR
Spread / Average Target 7,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raghavan Seetharaman Group Chief Executive Officer
David Challinor Chief Financial Officer
Fahad bin Mohammad Jabor Al-Thani Chairman
Peter John Clark Chief Operating Officer
Ghaus bin Ikram Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.16.98%2 358
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.23%162 586
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.19.63%70 589
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.20.79%70 219
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.58%60 723
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-8.57%52 826