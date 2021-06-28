Doha Bank Q P S C : holds Blood Donation Drive in Partnership with Hamad Medical Corporation

As a part of its Corporate Social Responsibilities, Doha Bank held a blood donation drive at its headquarters in West Bay on 23rd June 2021. This initiative was organized in partnership with the Blood Donor Center of Hamad Medical Corporation, with an aim to support HMC's nationwide campaign to encourage citizens and residents to become regular blood donors.

The blood donation drive was well received with approximately 60 Donors, which included Bank staff and customers, who actively took part while observing regulatory Covid-19 protocols.

'We applaud our employees who spearheaded this initiative and who stepped up to donate their blood and save lives' commented Dr. R. Seetharaman, Doha Bank's CEO. He further added that 'While this initiative serves a vital social cause and provide a lifeline when needed, donating blood has various health benefits such as detoxing and replenishing one's blood. We at Doha Bank will continue to contribute towards Qatar's well-being through various such initiatives'.

Doha Bank is encouraging people to visit the Blood Donor Unit situated at the Hamad Medical Corporation complex near The Shura Council or contact on 44391081 or 44391082 for more information.