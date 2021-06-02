Doha Bank Q P S C : wins Two Awards for Good Global Governance (3G) for the Year 2021

Doha Bank has received two awards namely - 3G Financial Services Award 2021 and a 3G Excellence in Good Global Governance Award 2021 during an online awards ceremony conducted by 3G Awards. The 6th virtual Annual 3G Awards ceremony awards ceremony was a global event and more than 40,000 people from around the world have watched the live ceremony across different social media platforms.

On this Occasion, Dr. R. Seetharaman, CEO of Doha Bank said 'The 3G Financial Services Award recognizes the initiatives undertaken on corporate governance and sustainable development by Doha Bank across the global operations. The Bank recently received a FTSE ESG Rating of 3 and an MSCI ESG Rating of BB. In addition to this Doha Bank was the 1st listed company on the Qatar Stock Exchange to be included in the FTSE4Good Index. This selection highlights our continued leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Doha Bank has developed a 5R's strategy model to focus on the Bank's response in the short term. The 5Rs stand for - Rationalization, Revenue Enhancement, Restructuring, Remedial management & Remodeling of business. With Truth, Trust & Transparency Doha Bank is a pioneer in Qatar for annual Sustainability and Corporate Governance reports, has been publishing these disclosures for more than a decade. Doha bank is considered pioneer in Green Banking and was the first to launch products such as Green Credit card, Green Mortgage and Green Car loans. The Bank in the past has lent to sustainable projects and would continue in the future. Due to Doha Bank's unwavering commitment to carbon neutrality, the bank signed a MoU with Gulf Organization for Research and Development (GORD) to explore areas of mutual collaboration in sustainability and carbon neutrality. Sustainability is our approach to business and to all stakeholders, and will be a journey that will lead to growth at Doha Bank'