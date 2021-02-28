Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Qatar Exchange  >  Doha Bank Q.P.S.C.    DHBK   QA0006929770

DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.

(DHBK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Doha Bank Q P S C : wins Golden Peacock Global Award 2020 for Sustainability

02/28/2021 | 12:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Doha Bank, one of the leading banks in Qatar, has won the prestigious Golden Peacock Global Award for sustainability 2020. Dr. R. Seetharaman, Chief Executive officer, Doha Bank Group, received the prestigious award in a virtual ceremony held online. The event was hosted by Institute of Directors, India, and attended by distinguished bankers, academics, environmentalists, economists, legislators and policy makers.

On receiving the award Dr. R. Seetharaman said, 'This is a milestone achievement in our efforts towards sustainability. It gives us a boost to strengthen our efforts towards sustainable development. Doha Bank will continue to work on sustainable development of its stakeholders. Green Banking and Climate Change Financing are the key initiatives to promote green economies. Doha Bank advocates and practices Green Banking, which is one of the core business philosophies that will support sustainability into the future. Banks should align lending activities with environmental cause. They should develop environmental and Social Risk Management and expand the scope of risk management to include Social and environment risk also. Public Private Partnership (PPP) models can potentially address the challenges posed by climate change and there should be policies to attract private sector investment.'

Disclaimer

Doha Bank QSC published this content on 28 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2021 05:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.
12:34aDOHA BANK Q P S C : wins Golden Peacock Global Award 2020 for Sustainability
PU
02/24DOHA BANK Q P S C : announces a Millionaire Winner of Al Dana Savings Scheme
PU
02/08DOHA BANK Q P S C : Achieves Net Profit of QR. 703 Million for 2020
PU
01/02DOHA BANK Q P S C : Announces the Launch of Easy Pay Wallet
PU
2020DOHA BANK Q P S C : Fitch Affirms Doha Bank at ‘A', Outlook Stable
PU
2020DOHA BANK Q P S C : Positive Side of the Pandemic
PU
2020DOHA BANK Q P S C : Promises a “Platinum Experience” with New Premiu..
PU
2020DOHA BANK Q P S C : Youth Will Act as a Pillar for Sustainable Value Creation
PU
2020DOHA BANK Q P S C : Ethics & Governance Play Key Role in Accountancy Profession ..
PU
2020DOHA BANK Q P S C : Bilateral Trade between Qatar and India has Potential to Gro..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 829 M 777 M 777 M
Net income 2021 478 M 131 M 131 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 4,04%
Capitalization 6 914 M 1 899 M 1 899 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,44x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Doha Bank Q.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,44 QAR
Last Close Price 2,23 QAR
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Raghavan Seetharaman Group Chief Executive Officer
David Challinor Chief Financial Officer
Fahad bin Mohammad Jabor Al-Thani Chairman
Peter John Clark Chief Operating Officer
Ghaus bin Ikram Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.-5.79%1 899
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.70%171 953
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.31.74%78 231
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.10.55%64 096
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-0.89%57 547
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED15.29%57 038
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ