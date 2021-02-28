Doha Bank Q P S C : wins Golden Peacock Global Award 2020 for Sustainability

Doha Bank, one of the leading banks in Qatar, has won the prestigious Golden Peacock Global Award for sustainability 2020. Dr. R. Seetharaman, Chief Executive officer, Doha Bank Group, received the prestigious award in a virtual ceremony held online. The event was hosted by Institute of Directors, India, and attended by distinguished bankers, academics, environmentalists, economists, legislators and policy makers.

On receiving the award Dr. R. Seetharaman said, 'This is a milestone achievement in our efforts towards sustainability. It gives us a boost to strengthen our efforts towards sustainable development. Doha Bank will continue to work on sustainable development of its stakeholders. Green Banking and Climate Change Financing are the key initiatives to promote green economies. Doha Bank advocates and practices Green Banking, which is one of the core business philosophies that will support sustainability into the future. Banks should align lending activities with environmental cause. They should develop environmental and Social Risk Management and expand the scope of risk management to include Social and environment risk also. Public Private Partnership (PPP) models can potentially address the challenges posed by climate change and there should be policies to attract private sector investment.'