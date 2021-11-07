Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Qatar
  4. Qatar Exchange
  5. Doha Bank Q.P.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHBK   QA0006929770

DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.

(DHBK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sustainability is Driving Investor's Behavior

11/07/2021 | 01:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sustainability is Driving Investor's Behavior

Doha Bank hosted an unprecedented interactive virtual client conference on 3rd November 2021 on the topic of "Investment Outlook" with the participation of international speakers from BlackRock and CANTOR Fitzgerald.

Over 500 guests have reached to the event on various virtual channels. The outlook was sponsored by the Private Banking division aiming at raising local market awareness about international market trends, thematic investments such as digital transformation, energy transition and ESG, and an introduction to SPAC (Special-Purpose Acquisition Company)

Slim Bouker, Head of Private Banking opened the event with a short client update. "Doha Private Banking brings international wealth expertise at the doorstep of our HNW clients here in Qatar" he said. "We follow a standard allocation with moderate, balanced and growth portfolios depending on our client risk appetite. We remain however very selective in the equity and bond offerings." Bouker added that "Doha Private Banking has the capability to customize portfolios for individual clients. Most recent proposals included MISC ESG rated bonds, bond funds, ESG funds, equities, fixed coupon notes and insurance as an allocation."

Dr. R. Seetharaman gave insight on Global economy. He said "Global economy expected to grow by 5.9% in 2021. Advanced economies expected to grow by 5.2% in 2021 and Emerging and Developed economies expected to grow by 6.4% in 2021. Federal Reserve expected to announced tapering in November Meeting. Oil prices above $80/ Barrel and expected to surge due to cold weather. Natural gas prices above $6/ Barrel. Headline inflation rates have increased rapidly in the United States and in some emerging market and developing economies." He gave insight on the ESG frameworks and Investments. He stated that Sustainability is driving investor's behaviour.

Dr. R. Seetharaman highlighted on Wealth Management. He said "According to BCG, instead of shrinking, global financial wealth soared, rising 8.3% over the course of 2020 to reach an all-time high of $250 trillion. Qatar's financial wealth grew by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% to $263bn during 2015-20 and is expected to grow 3.1% CAGR to $306bn by 2025."

Internationally recognized industry experts were invited by Doha Private Banking to the forum to cover key topics:

Global Investment & Economic Outlook was provided by an international speaker. Insights on global economies and key indicators of the US, China, Eurozone, Japan and the UK economies were highlighted. The overall outlook is still supportive of risk assets and there is an expectation that inflation to prove transitory.

Mr. Alastair Bishop, Portfolio Manager in the Thematic & Sector team for Fundamental Equity at BlackRock spoke on Sustainable Investment Strategies. He gave insight on the climate risk, investments and sustainable energy themes. Regulation, society, and economics are the main drivers for change as Bishop explained: "The path to a lower carbon global economy is forecast to disrupt many industries and business models. However, this evolution is also expected to create remarkable opportunities. To quantify, the IEA estimates that to meet net zero emissions by 2050, annual clean energy investment worldwide will need to more than triple by 2030 to around $4trillion." "Source: IEA, October 2021"

Mr. Sameer Kaul - Director, Asia Equities Sales, CANTOR Fitzgerald, one of the top 4 global leaders in the SPAC market, explained how SPACs are structured, potential risk & returns as well as their lifecycles and how it benefits investors, sponsors and sellers.

Doha Private Bank supports the views of "capital preservation and growth. That is our focus as we help our clients to manage their wealth for the generations to come." Says Slim Bouker, Head of Private Banking.

Disclaimer

Doha Bank QSC published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 05:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.
01:18aSustainability is Driving Investor's Behavior
PU
10/30Doha Bank Commemorates Breast Cancer Awareness Month
PU
10/28Doha Bank Participated in the ‘Plant Million Tree' Initiative of the Ministry of ..
PU
10/27Doha Bank Achieves Profit of QAR 892 Million
PU
10/25DOHA BANK Q P S C : Cyber Resilience Reshapes Cybersecurity
PU
10/24DOHA BANK Q P S C : Digital Innovations will Enhance Customer Value Propositions
PU
10/22DOHA BANK Q P S C : Fitch Places Doha Bank on Rating Watch Negative
AQ
10/21DOHA BANK Q P S C : arranges ‘Beach Clean-up' in collaboration with the Ministry of ..
PU
10/18DOHA BANK Q P S C : Doha Pay Wallet accoladed the Best Digital Wallet for Qatar!
PU
10/14DOHA BANK Q P S C : bags Award for Best Digital Bank for Qatar
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 051 M 838 M 838 M
Net income 2021 907 M 249 M 249 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 3,45%
Capitalization 8 982 M 2 461 M 2 468 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,94x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Doha Bank Q.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,90 QAR
Average target price 3,28 QAR
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raghavan Seetharaman Group Chief Executive Officer
David Challinor Chief Financial Officer
Fahad bin Mohammad Jabor Al-Thani Chairman
Peter John Clark Chief Operating Officer
Ghaus bin Ikram Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOHA BANK Q.P.S.C.22.39%2 461
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.10%155 987
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.28.08%75 403
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK10.04%64 130
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED26.87%60 597
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-8.79%53 497