Sustainability is Driving Investor's Behavior

Doha Bank hosted an unprecedented interactive virtual client conference on 3rd November 2021 on the topic of "Investment Outlook" with the participation of international speakers from BlackRock and CANTOR Fitzgerald.

Over 500 guests have reached to the event on various virtual channels. The outlook was sponsored by the Private Banking division aiming at raising local market awareness about international market trends, thematic investments such as digital transformation, energy transition and ESG, and an introduction to SPAC (Special-Purpose Acquisition Company)

Slim Bouker, Head of Private Banking opened the event with a short client update. "Doha Private Banking brings international wealth expertise at the doorstep of our HNW clients here in Qatar" he said. "We follow a standard allocation with moderate, balanced and growth portfolios depending on our client risk appetite. We remain however very selective in the equity and bond offerings." Bouker added that "Doha Private Banking has the capability to customize portfolios for individual clients. Most recent proposals included MISC ESG rated bonds, bond funds, ESG funds, equities, fixed coupon notes and insurance as an allocation."

Dr. R. Seetharaman gave insight on Global economy. He said "Global economy expected to grow by 5.9% in 2021. Advanced economies expected to grow by 5.2% in 2021 and Emerging and Developed economies expected to grow by 6.4% in 2021. Federal Reserve expected to announced tapering in November Meeting. Oil prices above $80/ Barrel and expected to surge due to cold weather. Natural gas prices above $6/ Barrel. Headline inflation rates have increased rapidly in the United States and in some emerging market and developing economies." He gave insight on the ESG frameworks and Investments. He stated that Sustainability is driving investor's behaviour.

Dr. R. Seetharaman highlighted on Wealth Management. He said "According to BCG, instead of shrinking, global financial wealth soared, rising 8.3% over the course of 2020 to reach an all-time high of $250 trillion. Qatar's financial wealth grew by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% to $263bn during 2015-20 and is expected to grow 3.1% CAGR to $306bn by 2025."

Internationally recognized industry experts were invited by Doha Private Banking to the forum to cover key topics:

Global Investment & Economic Outlook was provided by an international speaker. Insights on global economies and key indicators of the US, China, Eurozone, Japan and the UK economies were highlighted. The overall outlook is still supportive of risk assets and there is an expectation that inflation to prove transitory.

Mr. Alastair Bishop, Portfolio Manager in the Thematic & Sector team for Fundamental Equity at BlackRock spoke on Sustainable Investment Strategies. He gave insight on the climate risk, investments and sustainable energy themes. Regulation, society, and economics are the main drivers for change as Bishop explained: "The path to a lower carbon global economy is forecast to disrupt many industries and business models. However, this evolution is also expected to create remarkable opportunities. To quantify, the IEA estimates that to meet net zero emissions by 2050, annual clean energy investment worldwide will need to more than triple by 2030 to around $4trillion." "Source: IEA, October 2021"

Mr. Sameer Kaul - Director, Asia Equities Sales, CANTOR Fitzgerald, one of the top 4 global leaders in the SPAC market, explained how SPACs are structured, potential risk & returns as well as their lifecycles and how it benefits investors, sponsors and sellers.

Doha Private Bank supports the views of "capital preservation and growth. That is our focus as we help our clients to manage their wealth for the generations to come." Says Slim Bouker, Head of Private Banking.