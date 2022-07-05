Log in
    DOHOME   TH9301010004

DOHOME PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(DOHOME)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-04
14.90 THB   -3.25%
Dohome Public : New shares of DOHOME to be traded on July 7, 2022

07/05/2022 | 10:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

New shares of DOHOME to be traded on July 7, 2022

Security Symbol:

DOHOME, SET

Announcement Details

Additional listed securities

Subject

Additional listed shares

Company name

DOHOME PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (DOHOME)

Old capital (baht)

2,906,590,337.00

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

2,906,590,337

Number of additional shares

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

150,000

New capital (baht)

2,906,740,337.00

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

2,906,740,337

Par value (baht per share)

1.00

Allocated for

Warrants (ESOP-W3) 125,000 units exercise to 150,000

common shares

Ratio (Convertible security : share)

1 : 1.20

Conversion ratio (baht per share)

6.592

Conversion date

30-Jun-2022

Trading date

07-Jul-2022

Disclaimer

Dohome pcl published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 02:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 30 466 M 847 M 847 M
Net income 2022 1 933 M 53,7 M 53,7 M
Net Debt 2022 14 487 M 403 M 403 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 0,66%
Capitalization 43 310 M 1 204 M 1 204 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 3 566
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart DOHOME PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dohome Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOHOME PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 14,90 THB
Average target price 21,27 THB
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adisak Tangmitpracha Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Salilthip Rueangsuthipap Director, Deputy MD-Accounting & Finance
Chatchai Tuongratanaphan Chairman
Maruay Tangmitrphracha Director & Deputy MD-Information Technology
Ariya Tangmitpracha Director, Deputy MD-Operations & Procurement
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOHOME PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-23.26%1 254
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-31.63%286 826
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.-31.38%113 356
KINGFISHER PLC-28.88%5 864
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-13.10%4 678
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M) BERHAD-15.24%4 277