|
Dohome Public : New shares of DOHOME to be traded on July 7, 2022
|
Headline:
|
New shares of DOHOME to be traded on July 7, 2022
|
|
Security Symbol:
|
DOHOME, SET
|
|
|
|
|
|
Announcement Details
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional listed securities
|
|
|
|
Subject
|
|
Additional listed shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company name
|
|
DOHOME PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (DOHOME)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Old capital (baht)
|
|
2,906,590,337.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
|
|
2,906,590,337
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of additional shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
|
|
150,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
New capital (baht)
|
|
2,906,740,337.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
|
|
2,906,740,337
|
|
|
|
|
|
Par value (baht per share)
|
|
1.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allocated for
|
|
Warrants (ESOP-W3) 125,000 units exercise to 150,000
|
|
|
|
common shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ratio (Convertible security : share)
|
|
1 : 1.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conversion ratio (baht per share)
|
|
6.592
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conversion date
|
|
30-Jun-2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trading date
|
|
07-Jul-2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Statement Evolution
|
