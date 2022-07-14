Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Dohome Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOHOME   TH9301010004

DOHOME PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(DOHOME)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-11
14.40 THB   -0.69%
07:14aDOHOME PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
PU
07/07DOHOME PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
PU
07/07DOHOME PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 23 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dohome Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM

07/14/2022 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM

BBL41C2207A, BCH41C2207A, BH41C2207A, CBG41C2207A, COM741C2207A, DOHO41C2207A, EA41C2207A, GPSC41C2207A, GUNK41C2207A, HANA41C2207A,

Security Symbol: INTU41C2207A, IRPC41C2207A, JMT41C2207A, KBAN41C2207A, KBAN41C2207B, KBAN41P2207A, KCE41C2207A, MEGA41C2207A, MTC41C2207A, PTG41C2207A, PTTE41C2207A, PTTG41C2207A, RBF41C2207A, SAWA41C2207A, SCGP41C2207A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

JPMORGAN SECURITIES (THAILAND) LIMITED

Date 14-Jul-2022

Maturity date

12-Jul-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

BBL41C2207A

0

BCH41C2207A

0

BH41C2207A

0

CBG41C2207A

0

COM741C2207A

0

DOHO41C2207A

0

EA41C2207A

0

GPSC41C2207A

0

GUNK41C2207A

0

HANA41C2207A

0

INTU41C2207A

0

IRPC41C2207A

0

JMT41C2207A

0

KBAN41C2207A

0

KBAN41C2207B

0

KBAN41P2207A

0

KCE41C2207A

0

MEGA41C2207A

0

MTC41C2207A

0

PTG41C2207A

0

PTTE41C2207A

0

PTTG41C2207A

0

RBF41C2207A

0

SAWA41C2207A

0

SCGP41C2207A

0

Signature _________________

(Ms. Pitaporn Tachagaichana)

Assistant Director of Delta One

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Dohome pcl published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 11:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DOHOME PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
07:14aDOHOME PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
PU
07/07DOHOME PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 25 Derivative warrants issued ..
PU
07/07DOHOME PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 23 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
07/05DOHOME PUBLIC : New shares of DOHOME to be traded on July 7, 2022
PU
07/05DOHOME PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 90 Derivative warrants issued by BLS
PU
07/05DOHOME PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 8 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
PU
07/01DOHOME PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 23 Derivative warrants issued ..
PU
07/01DOHOME PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of ESOP-W3 (F53-5) (Revised)
PU
06/30DOHOME PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 35 Derivative warrants issued ..
PU
06/29DOHOME PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 90 Derivative warrants issued ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 30 823 M 853 M 853 M
Net income 2022 1 862 M 51,5 M 51,5 M
Net Debt 2022 14 487 M 401 M 401 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 0,26%
Capitalization 41 857 M 1 158 M 1 158 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 3 566
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart DOHOME PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dohome Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOHOME PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 14,40 THB
Average target price 19,57 THB
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adisak Tangmitpracha Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Salilthip Rueangsuthipap Director, Deputy MD-Accounting & Finance
Chatchai Tuongratanaphan Chairman
Maruay Tangmitrphracha Director & Deputy MD-Information Technology
Ariya Tangmitpracha Director, Deputy MD-Operations & Procurement
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOHOME PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-25.84%1 158
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-30.80%295 151
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.-29.98%116 558
KINGFISHER PLC-25.78%5 902
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-12.41%4 620
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M) BERHAD-13.16%4 438