Dolby Invites the Public and SXSW Guests to "Dolby House" to Experience the Future of Entertainment
GL
02/16Insider Sell: Dolby Laboratories
MT
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Dolby Invites the Public and SXSW Guests to “Dolby House” to Experience the Future of Entertainment

03/10/2023 | 08:31am EST
AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories is bringing the future of immersive entertainment experiences to the heart of Austin through its first-ever experiential takeover at SXSW – Dolby House. Free to the public and SXSW attendees, Dolby House features eight installations highlighting Dolby innovations across music, movies and streaming, gaming, sports, and podcasts. Dolby House will also host 20+ free panels, events, and industry + creator meet-ups throughout the week.

“At Dolby House, guests will experience how Dolby innovations like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and the Dolby.io developer platform transform ordinary experiences to extraordinary ones,” said Todd Pendleton, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Dolby Laboratories. “Like SXSW, Dolby sits at the convergence of entertainment, music, technology, and culture. We invite the city of Austin to come experience what the future of entertainment looks like in Dolby.”

Dolby House is open daily from 9:00am – 9:00pm CT starting Friday, March 10 through Sunday, March 19. Free food and drinks will be served, including daily food truck appearances (March 10 - March 18) from Waffle Love – a local Austin favorite. Members of the press that are interested in visiting can submit requests to media@dolby.com.

At Dolby House, guests will enjoy a variety of installations celebrating the world’s leading entertainers and creatives who are using Dolby technologies – like Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive audio – to push the boundaries of entertainment. Guests will also have a chance to experience one of Dolby’s latest innovations, Dolby Atmos for cars, in a Mercedes-Benz top-of-the-line Maybach S-Class sedan, and get a “first listen” of Sonos Era 300, the brand’s newest Dolby Atmos-enabled smart speaker, which was announced earlier this week.

Dolby.io, Dolby’s developer platform, will show off its latest suite of real-time streaming, communication, and media APIs. This will include a tech preview of new live performance streaming technology capabilities designed to simplify in-venue media capture and transport, as well as enable cloud-based Dolby Atmos mixing and video production to allow low latency off-site production. Developers can sign up to see and learn about how Dolby.io is revolutionizing the future of immersive, interactive, and social virtual experiences at this link.

For more information on upcoming panels, events, and meets ups, visit: https://www.events.dolby.com/sxsw-2023/programs

Schedule of events

Friday, March 10

  • Waffle Love Food Truck (3-6pm CT)

Saturday, March 11

  • Sound of Siloes: Audio in the future (1-2pm CT)
  • Dolby Atmos for Gaming (3-5pm CT)
  • Waffle Love Food Truck (3-6pm CT)

Sunday, March 12

  • The Future of Film Festivals (12-1pm CT)
  • The Sound of Pi with Sound Supervisor Craig Henighan (2-3pm CT)
  • Waffle Love Food Truck (3-6pm CT)
  • Building Brands by Leveraging Culture, Creators, and Celebrities (4-5pm CT)

Monday, March 13

  • Creative Storytelling: Making an Independent Film with director Emma Westenberg, (You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder) and director Hannah Pearl Utt, (Cora Bora) (2:30 - 3:30pm CT)
  • Waffle Love Food Truck (3-6pm CT)
  • Free the Work Meet-Up: Affirmation for Storytellers (4-6pm CT)

Tuesday, March 14

  • Artist-Preneurship: Navigating the Modern Music Business (1-2pm CT)
  • On Deck Live Performances (3-5pm CT)
  • Waffle Love Food Truck (3-6pm CT)
  • The Digilogue: SXSW Kickoff Party (6-9pm CT)

Wednesday, March 15

  • Can we tell you a story? Storytime with XR Creators (12-1pm CT)
  • Creating Immersive Fan Experiences with XR Technologies ft. The Koko Project (1:30-2:30pm CT)
  • Waffle Love Food Truck (3-6pm CT)

Thursday, March 16

  • The Sound of Evil Dead Rise with Lee Cronin (director) and sound designer Peter Albrechtsen (12-1pm CT)
  • Creative Empowerment & Dolby Atmos Music with Jason Kpana, SVP, Artist & Label Relations, TIDAL and Ken “Duro” Ifill, SVP A&R, Republic Records (2-3pm CT)
  • Waffle Love Food Truck (3-6pm CT)
  • 1:1 with Artist, Producer, and Rapper SwaVay (Def Jam) (4:30-5:30pm CT)

Friday, March 17

  • Waffle Love Food Truck (12–3:00pm CT)
  • Dolby Atmos Music Accelerator Wrap Up Party (4-7pm CT)

Saturday, March 18

  • Waffle Love Food Truck (3-6pm CT)

About Dolby
Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

Media Contacts:
Cairon (Jamie) Armstrong
Dolby Laboratories
Cairon.Armstrong@Dolby.com

Andrea Villarreal
Dolby Laboratories
Andrea.Villarreal@dolby.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4be7cf74-6ebb-4a6f-9f2f-ce191adf9919


Primary Logo

Dolby House x SXSW 2023

Dolby House at SXSW 2023

© GlobeNewswire 2023
